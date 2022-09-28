Lagarde says ECB will lift rates at next ‘several’ meetings European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will be raised at the next “several meetings” to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and price gains return to the target, Bloomberg reports. Addressing an event Wednesday in Frankfurt, Lagarde said bringing inflation back to the 2% medium-term goal is the ECB’s main mission, despite increasing […] The post Lagarde says ECB will lift rates at next ‘several’ meetings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

