Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as neededPublicat:
The European Central Bank will take a “robust” approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to President Christine Lagarde, Bloomberg reports. “Bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable,” Lagarde told a conference of ECB watchers on Wednesday. “We […] The post Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as needed appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
