Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as needed

Publicat:
Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as needed

will take a "robust" approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to , Bloomberg reports.  "Bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable," Lagarde told a conference of ECB watchers on Wednesday.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


