Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as needed

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…

- The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points and said it intends to raise rates by the same magnitude in March to squash raging inflation, according to Politico. The hike was widely expected and will take the key deposit rate to 2.5%, after the ECB has been increasing rates…

- Eurozone inflation eased to 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December adding to evidence price pressures have peaked, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Wednesday, according to Politico. Energy remained the biggest cost driver in January, but once more softened from previous levels. Energy charges fell…

- Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…

- The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

- Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg. The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

- The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg. Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…