LabMin Alexandru: It would be tragedy to increase pensions over possibilities then cut them

- Romania has efficiently managed the processing of requests for furlough and payments, compared to other European Union member states, said on Thursday, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru."In essence, by comparison with other EU member states in connection with which…

- The National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA) informs that, in the period March 10 - May 14 (end of state of emergency), 657 persons in the social assistance system were infected with the novel coronavirus, 122 elderly persons and adults with…

- Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru announced on the night of Monday to Tuesday that she will travel to Germany to check the conditions under which Romanian workers work. "I will personally go to Germany. I feel the need to check the working conditions in the field and talk…

- Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela announced on Monday evening that the suspension of flights to and from Spain has been extended until May 14 inclusively."We have issued Military Ordinance No. 11 which regulates specific aspects related to the continuation of the measures adopted in the…

- The exercise of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)' powers relates to the application of employment contracts already concluded by Romanians who go to work abroad, said on Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, at the hearing by the Senate Committees for European affairs, for…

- The joint foreign policy, European affairs and labor committees of the Senate will hear on Monday, from 12:00, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and Minister of Labor Violeta Alexandru. The topic of the hearing is the way in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labor…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that the Government wishes to increase pensions, but it "is watching the development of economy," in order to make the best decisions. When asked whether there have been talks within the Gov't for the growth of pensions by less than 40%, from 1…

- The Government will "certainly" increase pensions, the decision to be made depending on the report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget after the first six months of the year and the prognoses that will be conducted, said, on Monday night in a press conference at the Victoria…