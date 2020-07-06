LabMin Alexandru: It would be tragedy to increase pensions over possibilities then cut them

Stiri Recomandate

Curtea de Conturi: Nereguli grave la ajutorul umanitar oferit de Romania, Republicii Moldova

A doua problemă privește acțiunea de ajutor umanitar pentru Republica Moldova, Curtea de Conturi identificând NEREGULI în ceea ce privește modul de desfășurare a operațiunilor și confirmând nemonitorizarea de către Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

File din istoria muzicală a Timișoarei anilor ’90: Haos, festivalul Underground și concerte pe remorcă de tractor

Pe numele său adevărat Loránd Alfréd Balla, „Lori“ este o figură cunoscută pentru concitadinii care au prins scena muzicală a Timișoarei din anii ’90. Fondatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele Societății de Epidemiologie: În luna august, am putea avea 800 de infecţii noi pe zi

Dacă nu respectăm regulile sanitare, numărul cazurilor noi de coronavirus va continua să crească și s-ar putea dubla luna viitoare, până la 800 de raportări pe zi, avertizează vicepreședintele… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri în Croația - Victorie clară pentru partidul premierului Andrej Plenkovic

Uniunea Democrată Croată (HDZ), partidul conservator al premierului Andrej Plenkovic, a înregistrat o victorie clară în alegerile parlamentare desfăşurate duminică în Croaţia, relatează luni dpa potrivit Agerpres. După numărarea aproape… [citeste mai departe]

LUNI, 06.07.2020 - Situația epidemiologică în țară! 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Buzău 644 cazuri pozitive!

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Analiza: Cum s-au descurcat exportatorii si importatorii romani in pandemie

Pandemia de coronavirus a cauzat o intrerupere fara precedent a comertului mondial, situatie care a afectat si importatorii si exportatorii romani. Acestia au trebuit sa infrunte lockdown-uri, schimbari de reguli, restrictii, interdictii si au beneficiat… [citeste mai departe]

Sirena Mely, vedeta la mini-expoziția deținutelor din penitenciar

Deținutele de la centrul terapeutic Lotus din cadrul Penitenciarului Gherla au ieșit din nou la rampă cu cele mai noi creații. Situația specială în care ne aflăm, datorită pandemiei, a permis lucrul în echipe mici, astfel că din cele 18 deținute implicate în atelirul… [citeste mai departe]

214 cazuri de infectare cu COVID19 în Maramureș, de la începutul pandemiei. Vezi aici, situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Dintre persoanele confirmate pozitiv, 21.413… [citeste mai departe]

Motociclist rănit în accident la Coșlariu. A pierdut controlul vehiculului și a ajuns în afara drumului

Un tânăr de 34 de ani din Alba Iulia a fost rănit după ce a ajuns cu motocicleta în afara șoselei, la Coșlariu. Accidentul s-a petrecut duminică după-amiaza. Potrivit IPJ Alba, duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Producția lui Volkswagen ID.4 va începe în Germania în 2022: SUV-ul electric, fabricat la ...

Volkswagen va prezenta în cursul acestui an noul SUV electric ID.4, care a apărut deja într-o serie de imagini cu versiunea pentru piața chineză. Chiar dacă prezentarea este la numai câteva luni distanță, constructorul… [citeste mai departe]


LabMin Alexandru: It would be tragedy to increase pensions over possibilities then cut them

Publicat:
LabMin Alexandru: It would be tragedy to increase pensions over possibilities then cut them

An increase in pensions this year over the real budgetary possibilities could cause pension cuts in the coming years, said on Monday the Minister of Labor and , . "Of course [that pensions will be increased in September]. In a decision on this topic, the first source of information comes from the Ministry of Finance, the institution that diagnoses the budget revenues and has the correct assessment of the financial situation and budgetary resources. It is a correct approach, based on a clear estimate of the possibility of maintaining the rise in the coming years

