Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences

Stiri Recomandate

În Joia Mare, aglomerația din magazine s-a mutat pe DN1: trafic de coșmar pe Valea Prahovei

În Joia Mare, aglomerația din magazine s-a mutat pe DN1: trafic de coșmar pe Valea Prahovei

Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române anunţă, joi după-amiază, că este aglomeraţie pe DN 1 Ploieşti – Braşov, pe sensul de urcare către staţiunile montane, formându-se coloane în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Ofrandă Iubirii Răstignite – concert în Săptămâna Pătimirilor susținut de Grupul Psaltic „Dimitrie Suceveanu”

Ofrandă Iubirii Răstignite – concert în Săptămâna Pătimirilor susținut de Grupul Psaltic „Dimitrie Suceveanu”

„Că iubirea ca moartea e de tare…” (Cântarea Cântărilor 8, 6), acesta a fost mesajul împărtășit prin cântările bizantine închinate Sfintelor și Mântuitoarelor… [citeste mai departe]

Electroceramica Turda ANGAJEAZĂ: Responsabil calitate proces, Specialista Achiziții, Tehnician service IT, Responsabil planificare producție

Electroceramica Turda ANGAJEAZĂ: Responsabil calitate proces, Specialista Achiziții, Tehnician service IT, Responsabil planificare producție

RESPONSABIL CALITATE PROCES Candidatul ideal: ✓ Absolvent învățământ superior; ✓ Experiență de minim 3 ani în domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

O mină rusească a explodat la centrala nucleară Zaporojie

O mină rusească a explodat la centrala nucleară Zaporojie

O bombă rusească a explodat lângă unitatea 4 a centralei Nucleare Zaporojie, anunță Energoatom. Forțele de ocupație au amenințat angajații ucraineni de acolo să nu spună nimic inspectatorilor internaționali, scrie digi24.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să faci cu primul ou vopsit de Paşte. Puţini credincioşi mai ţin cont, bunicii noştri aşa procedau

Ce trebuie să faci cu primul ou vopsit de Paşte. Puţini credincioşi mai ţin cont, bunicii noştri aşa procedau

Tradiția vopsirii ouălor există de multe secole și este practicată astăzi în numeroase culturi. Playtech Știri îți explică ce trebuie să faci cu primul ou vopsit de Paşte.… [citeste mai departe]

Ilie Năstase a fost în pelerinaj la Ierusalim cu soția Ioana. Ce s-a întâmplat acolo: „Nu doar românii l-au oprit ca să-l salute şi să vorbească cu el”

Ilie Năstase a fost în pelerinaj la Ierusalim cu soția Ioana. Ce s-a întâmplat acolo: „Nu doar românii l-au oprit ca să-l salute şi să vorbească cu el”

Ilie Năstase a fost în pelerinaj la Ierusalim cu soția Ioana. Timp de… [citeste mai departe]

Apartament construit in urma cu 90 de ani scos la vanzare in zona Cazinoului din Constanta. Incredibil cat costa acesta

Apartament construit in urma cu 90 de ani scos la vanzare in zona Cazinoului din Constanta. Incredibil cat costa acesta

Proprietarul unui apartament construit in anul 1932 in zona Cazinoului din Constanta l a scos la vanzare pe un site de specialitate. Pentru acest apartament, cu o… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre copiii care au ucis un bătrân pentru a-i fura bicicleta a fost arestat. Expertiza a constatat că avea discernământ

Unul dintre copiii care au ucis un bătrân pentru a-i fura bicicleta a fost arestat. Expertiza a constatat că avea discernământ

Unul dintre minorii care la sfârșitul lunii martie au bătut și ucis un bătrân pentru a-i fura bicicleta a fost arestat preventive, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

O nava de pescuit a agatat un obiect ce pare a fi o mina marina. Intervin specialistii Fortelor Navale

O nava de pescuit a agatat un obiect ce pare a fi o mina marina. Intervin specialistii Fortelor Navale

Nava de pescuit "Flamingo 4", care desfasura activitati specifice la o distanta de aproximativ 8 mile marine travers de Capu Midia, a raportat joi, 13 aprilie 2023, prezenta unui obiect asemanator… [citeste mai departe]

Fondurile europene pentru României – UE ne dă, dar nu ne bagă și în traistă

Fondurile europene pentru României – UE ne dă, dar nu ne bagă și în traistă

De 16 ani de când România face parte din U.E., absorbția fondurilor europene ar fi trebuit să fie instrumentul de bază pentru modernizarea țării, pentru profesionalizarea resurselor umane și pentru dezvoltarea comunităților locale, care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences

Publicat:
Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences

NATO should play a bigger role in security in , and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,” Ukraine’s , speaking […] The post Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia plans air defence reform, to bolster defences near Finland – commander

12:00, 10.04.2023 - Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said, according to Reuters. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on…

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

07:50, 07.04.2023 - Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters.  Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

11:20, 31.03.2023 - King Charles hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

Putin ally Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

13:55, 19.01.2023 - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, warned NATO on Thursday that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, according to Reuters. Striking a similar tone at what he described as an anxious time for the country, the head of the Russian…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4844
EUR 4.9432
CHF 5.0371
GBP 5.6115
CAD 3.3469
XAU 292.141
JPY 3.3693
CNY 0.6521
AED 1.2211
AUD 3.0182
MDL 0.2504
BGN 2.5274

Urmareste stirile pe: