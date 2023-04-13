Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defencesPublicat:
NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, speaking […] The post Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
