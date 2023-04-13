Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said, according to Reuters. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on…

- Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters. Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

- King Charles hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip…

- Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, warned NATO on Thursday that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, according to Reuters. Striking a similar tone at what he described as an anxious time for the country, the head of the Russian…