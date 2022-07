FOTE 2022: Swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, silver medalist in 200m backstroke event

Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), at the 16th summer edition of the Youth Olympic Festival European (FOTE 2022). Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]