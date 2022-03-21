Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.Publicat:
The Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not affect the United States, according to Reuters. Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round of sanctions against […] The post Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S. appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
