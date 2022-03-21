Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

Stiri Recomandate

Deciziile CNAIR pentru loturile Chiribiș – Suplacu de Barcău și Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, „răsturnate” de instanțe

Deciziile CNAIR pentru loturile Chiribiș – Suplacu de Barcău și Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, „răsturnate” de instanțe

Instanțele au invalidat două decizii ale Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), privind licitațiile pentru loturile… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Accident grav la ieșirea din Baciu. Două persoane transportate la spital

FOTO – Accident grav la ieșirea din Baciu. Două persoane transportate la spital

Un grav accident rutier s-a produs, luni, la ieșire din Baciu. Un tânăr nu a acordat prioritate unui microbuz și a intrat în coliziune cu acesta. În urma impactului, două persoane au fost transportate la spital pentru îngrijiri de specialitate.… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări de alimente dietetice pe care le putem mânca în postul Paştelui

Recomandări de alimente dietetice pe care le putem mânca în postul Paştelui

Postul Paştelui are cele mai puţine „dezlegări la peşte”, iar aceia dintre noi care ţin dietă se confruntă cu o problema majoră având în vedere că anumite mâncăruri de post sunt extrem de calorice. [citeste mai departe]

Situație controversată la Tribunalul București: o acțiune civilă de constatare a stării de inapt a judecătorului Ion-Tudoran a fost „împinsă” la secția …conflicte de muncă

Situație controversată la Tribunalul București: o acțiune civilă de constatare a stării de inapt a judecătorului Ion-Tudoran a fost „împinsă” la secția …conflicte de muncă

Acțiunea civilă a unui petent… [citeste mai departe]

Miniştrii din Guvernul Ciucă au fost chemaţi la raport în şedinţa coaliţiei. Florin Cîţu vrea să facă remanieri

Miniştrii din Guvernul Ciucă au fost chemaţi la raport în şedinţa coaliţiei. Florin Cîţu vrea să facă remanieri

Coaliţia de guvernare face prima evaluare a miniştrilor, la patru luni de la preluarea guvernării. Rând pe rând miniştrii vin în faţa liderilor coaliţiei cu… [citeste mai departe]

Catastrofă aviatică în China: Un Boeing-737 cu 133 persoane la bord s-a prăbușit în sud-vestul țării

Catastrofă aviatică în China: Un Boeing-737 cu 133 persoane la bord s-a prăbușit în sud-vestul țării

Postul de televiziune chinez CCTV, citat de agenții internaționale de presă, a anunțat că, luni dimineață, un avion al companiei China Eastern Airlines, cu 133 de pasageri la bord, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, primul cazino din România, este din nou de vânzare

Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, primul cazino din România, este din nou de vânzare

Situat într-o stațiune balneară de mare prestigiu european în perioada regalității în România, Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, cunoscut și sub numele de Cazinoul Regal, este scos în prezent la vânzare de proprietarul său privat. Clădirea are… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlin: Un embargo UE asupra petrolului rusesc va afecta „toată lumea”, mai puțin SUA

Kremlin: Un embargo UE asupra petrolului rusesc va afecta „toată lumea”, mai puțin SUA

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dimitri Peskov, a declarat luni că Europa va fi lovită puternic în eventualitatea unui embargou asupra petrolului rusesc. Peskov a spus că o astfel de decizie va dezechilibra din… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Radu Vâlcan înainte de „Insula Iubirii”, sezonul 6. „Opt ani de când fac parte din proiectul ăsta”

Anunțul făcut de Radu Vâlcan înainte de „Insula Iubirii”, sezonul 6. „Opt ani de când fac parte din proiectul ăsta”

Radu Vâlcan e prezentatorul emisiunii „Insula Iubirii” și de această dată. Show-ul difuzat pe Antena 1 a ajuns la sezonul 6, care se va vedea… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell denunță atacurile rușilor din Mariupol: „Ceea ce se întâmplă este crimă de război majoră”

Josep Borrell denunță atacurile rușilor din Mariupol: „Ceea ce se întâmplă este crimă de război majoră”

Înaltul reprezentant al UE pentru afaceri externe şi politica de securitate, Josep Borrell, a denunţat, luni, distrugerile comise de armata rusă în oraşul Mariupol, aflat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

Publicat:
Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

said on would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not affect the , according to Reuters. foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round of sanctions against […] The post Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S. appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

EU asks U.N. watchdog to safeguard Ukraine’s nuclear plants

13:46, 07.03.2022 - The European Union has asked the U.N. nuclear watchdog to safeguard Ukraine‘s nuclear plants, two of which are now under Russian control, and mobilize international help in case of an emergency, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian forces have seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing join Western firms to cut ties with Russia

12:55, 02.03.2022 - Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.  U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit

13:50, 21.02.2022 - The Kremlin said there are “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, casting doubt on earlier statements from Washington and Paris that a deal had been reached in principle for a meeting to ease tensions around Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry…

Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

16:35, 14.02.2022 - Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps, according to Reuters.  Russia has more than 100,000…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

Polish president says he vetoed media law

15:25, 27.12.2021 - Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 martie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi 1°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 12°C
Timisoara -2°C | 14°C
Constanta 3°C | 8°C
Brasov -3°C | 9°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 508.123,20 14.005.560,88
II (5/6) 36 4.704,84 -
III (4/6) 1.261 134,31 -
IV (3/6) 17.111 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.857.639,68

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 martie 2022
USD 4.4777
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.8143
GBP 5.8828
CAD 3.5494
XAU 277.221
JPY 3.7564
CNY 0.7045
AED 1.2191
AUD 3.305
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec