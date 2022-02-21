Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

- Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

- Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg. “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

- European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

- The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters. The one-day ‘Eastern…