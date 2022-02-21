Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit

Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summitPublicat:
The Kremlin said there are "no concrete plans" yet for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, casting doubt on earlier statements from Washington and Paris that a deal had been reached in principle for a meeting to ease tensions around Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn't rule out the possibility
