Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit

Development Minister says project on seismic risk consolidation of building to be discussed by govt in March

Development Minister says project on seismic risk consolidation of building to be discussed by govt in March

The project regarding the seismic risk consolidation of buildings could enter the Government's agenda in March, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila,… [citeste mai departe]

Furnizorii de energie riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment

Furnizorii de energie riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment

Furnizorii de energie "riscă intrarea în insolvenţă sau faliment"   Foto: anre.ro. Furnizorii de energie spun că la aproape patru luni de la adoptarea legislaţiei şi emiterea primelor facturi, nu au primit înapoi banii cheltuiţi cu plafonarea şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cât câștigă la Cluj muncitorii care vin din Nepal sau Sri Lanka

Cât câștigă la Cluj muncitorii care vin din Nepal sau Sri Lanka

România are nevoie de forță de muncă pentru diverse meserii, pe care românii nu mai vor să le practice. Așa au apărut firme de recrutare a forței de muncă care aduc oameni din Africa sau Asia, oameni care vorbesc mai mult sau mai puțin engleză, dar care sunt muncitori.… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi: Ministerul Muncii, primele plăți către furnizorii de energie pentru plafonarea și compensarea facturilor

Marius Budăi: Ministerul Muncii, primele plăți către furnizorii de energie pentru plafonarea și compensarea facturilor

Ministerul Muncii a efectuat luni, 21 februarie, plăți în valoare de 2 milioane de lei către 9 furnizori de energie, prin Agenția Națională pentru Plăți și… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu MASIV de vegetație uscată în localitatea Feleud. Au intervenit pompierii militari din Aiud

Incendiu MASIV de vegetație uscată în localitatea Feleud. Au intervenit pompierii militari din Aiud

Un incendiu de vegetație uscată a izbucnit astăzi, 21 februarie 2022, în localitatea Feleud din județul Alba, focul mistuind tot în calea sa, pe o suprafață considerabilă. Potrivit ISU Alba: „Detașamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Viața din Amintiri din copilărie, de Ion Creangă, o să fie redată la Neamț: ce este Ținutul lui Creangă

Viața din Amintiri din copilărie, de Ion Creangă, o să fie redată la Neamț: ce este Ținutul lui Creangă

Complexul de agrement "Ţinutul lui Creangă", care va fi construit lângă Târgu-Neamţ, va fi realizat "sub cupola Moldovei din secolului al XIX-lea", prin oportunităţile de petrecere… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Actiune pentru verificarea respectarii masurilor de protectie sanitara. Mai multi administratori de societati comerciale, amendati

Judetul Constanta: Actiune pentru verificarea respectarii masurilor de protectie sanitara. Mai multi administratori de societati comerciale, amendati

Actiuni pentru verificarea respectarii prevederilor Legii 55 2020. La data de 20 februarie a.c., politisti… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina avertizează că băncile și sectorul de apărare vor fi vizate de noi atacuri cibernetice

Ucraina avertizează că băncile și sectorul de apărare vor fi vizate de noi atacuri cibernetice

Autoritățile din Ucraina au transmis că au informații că hackerii se pregătesc să lanseze marți, 22 februarie, atacuri majore asupra agențiilor guvernamentale, băncilor și sectorului de apărare, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Apărării al Rusiei susţine că au fost ucise cinci persoane la graniţa cu Ucraina

Ministerul Apărării al Rusiei susţine că au fost ucise cinci persoane la graniţa cu Ucraina

Armata rusă a declarat luni că trupele şi gărzile de frontieră au împiedicat un grup de "recunoaştere diversionistă" să pătrundă la graniţa Rusiei de pe teritoriul ucrainean. Cinci persoane au fost ucise, au… [citeste mai departe]


Kremlin says 'no concrete plans' for Putin-Biden summit

Publicat:
Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit

said there are “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, casting doubt on earlier statements from Washington and Paris that a deal had been reached in principle for a meeting to ease tensions around Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Kremlin spokesman didn’t rule out the possibility […] The post Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

16:30, 21.02.2022 - Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Russian supply curbs fuel European gas surge before NATO meeting

12:10, 12.01.2022 - European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions

11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…


