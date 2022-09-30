Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Derby de foc în Cupa României! „U” debutează pe teren propriu cu CFR Cluj

Derby de foc în Cupa României! „U” debutează pe teren propriu cu CFR Cluj

Rivalele de o viață, CFR Cluj și U Cluj, au căzut în grupa C a Cupei României. Vineri au avut loc tragerile la sorți a grupelor Cupei României.Grupele Cupei României: Grupa A: Sepsi, FC Voluntari, U Craiova 1948, Petrolul Ploiești, Dinamo,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Primele monede britanice cu imaginea Regelui Carol vor fi pe piață din Decembrie

VIDEO. Primele monede britanice cu imaginea Regelui Carol vor fi pe piață din Decembrie

Primele monede britanice care prezintă imaginea Regelui Carol au fost prezentate de Monetăria Regală.  Portretul noului monarh este îndreptat în direcția opusă răposatei sale mame, Regina Elisabeta, în conformitate cu tradiția.… [citeste mai departe]

Șahistul din Alba Iulia, Mihnea Costachi, campion național la Superliga Națională de Șah. Cum și-a dus echipa la victorie

Șahistul din Alba Iulia, Mihnea Costachi, campion național la Superliga Națională de Șah. Cum și-a dus echipa la victorie

Șahistul din Alba Iulia, Mihnea Costachi, campion național la Superliga Națională de Șah. Cum și-a dus echipa la victorie Mihnea Costachi a realizat… [citeste mai departe]

Patru ocoale silvice din județ au la dispoziție 7.400 de metri cubi de lemne pentru foc pentru populație

Patru ocoale silvice din județ au la dispoziție 7.400 de metri cubi de lemne pentru foc pentru populație

Patru ocoale silvice din județul Suceava au la dispoziție 7.400 de metri cubi de lemne pentru foc pentru populație. Prefectura Suceava a transmis că în vederea informării cu celeritate a… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe strada Revoluției din Târgu Mureș

Accident pe strada Revoluției din Târgu Mureș

Un accident rutier a avut loc vineri, 30 septembrie, în jurul orei 10.45, pe strada Revoluției din municipiul Târgu Mureș. Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Biroul de presă al ISU "Horea" al județului Mureș, în urma accidentului nu s-au înregistrat victime, ci doar "a fost rupt un branșament de gaze naturale."… [citeste mai departe]

7 greșeli pe care să le eviți când porți o salopetă

7 greșeli pe care să le eviți când porți o salopetă

 Salopeta este o piesă vestimentară esențială pentru garderoba oricărei femei. Este funcțională, elegantă și destul de confortabilă; flatează toate tipurile de corp și poate fi purtată atât pe timp de zi, cât și pe timp de noapte. Este important să înțelegi cum să o alegi și să o stilizezi.… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Aurescu: Simulacrele de referendumuri ilegale organizate de Rusia în Ucraina sunt o încălcare gravă a dreptului internațional

Bogdan Aurescu: Simulacrele de referendumuri ilegale organizate de Rusia în Ucraina sunt o încălcare gravă a dreptului internațional

"Simulacrele de referendumuri ilegale" din această săptămână organizate de Rusia în teritoriile ocupate din Ucraina "sunt o încălcare… [citeste mai departe]

Companiile își îmbunătățesc strategia de raportare despre climă, dar încă întârzie să acționeze pentru decarbonare

Companiile își îmbunătățesc strategia de raportare despre climă, dar încă întârzie să acționeze pentru decarbonare

– Creștere puternică a numărului de companii care furnizează informații despre impactul climatic, dar calitatea raportării nu se îmbunătățește – Doar… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul anunţă că orice atac asupra teritoriilor ucrainene anexate va fi considerat un atac asupra Rusiei

Kremlinul anunţă că orice atac asupra teritoriilor ucrainene anexate va fi considerat un atac asupra Rusiei

Kremlinul a anunţat vineri că va considera atacurile asupra oricăror părţi din regiunile Ucrainei pe care urmează să le anexeze în cursul zilei drept acte de agresiune împotriva Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat nu a fost admis în poliția germană din cauza tatuajului de pe spate. Ce avea  scris pe piele

Un bărbat nu a fost admis în poliția germană din cauza tatuajului de pe spate. Ce avea  scris pe piele

Un candidat a fost respins de serviciul superior de poliție din landul german Renania-Palatinat din cauza cuvintelor „Loyalty, Honor, Respect, Family” (n.r. Loialitate, Onoare, Respect,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

Publicat:
Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters is due to proclaim the annexation of […] The post Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

13:05, 21.09.2022 - One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters.  Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

10:36, 04.08.2022 - The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden‘s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily…

Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

13:50, 03.08.2022 - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…

Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine

18:25, 11.07.2022 - Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 14°C | 29°C
Iasi 13°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 23°C
Timisoara 14°C | 26°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 9°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 septembrie 2022
USD 5.0469
EUR 4.949
CHF 5.1652
GBP 5.6367
CAD 3.6857
XAU 270.725
JPY 3.4963
CNY 0.7102
AED 1.374
AUD 3.2777
MDL 0.2606
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec