Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on RussiaPublicat:
The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir Putin is due to proclaim the annexation of […] The post Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia
11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…
Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric
15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
13:05, 21.09.2022 - One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters. Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…
EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis
12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…
Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia
15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…
U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
10:36, 04.08.2022 - The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden‘s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily…
Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding
13:50, 03.08.2022 - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…
Romania says starting probe against Russia for crimes in Ukraine
18:25, 11.07.2022 - Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country,…