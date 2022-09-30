Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

- President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

- One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters. Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

- The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden‘s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily…

- At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…

- Romanian prosecutors stated they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine, according Bloomberg. Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country,…