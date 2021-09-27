Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

Stiri Recomandate

Cum a anunțat Reprezentanţa CE la Bucureşti că PNRR-ul României a fost aprobat

Cum a anunțat Reprezentanţa CE la Bucureşti că PNRR-ul României a fost aprobat

Comisia Europeană a aprobat, luni, evaluarea pozitivă a Planului de Redresare şi Rezilienţă al României, care va putea primi, astfel, din partea UE, granturi în valoare de 14,2 miliarde de euro şi împrumuturi în valoare de 14,9 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

Cîţu: Analizăm măsurile din ţările UE cu impact pentru accelerarea vaccinării şi le vom aplica şi în România

Cîţu: Analizăm măsurile din ţările UE cu impact pentru accelerarea vaccinării şi le vom aplica şi în România

Guvernul va analiza care sunt măsurile din restul ţărilor UE ce au avut cel mai mare impact pentru accelerarea vaccinării şi le va aplica şi în România, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, a fost lovit cu un ou de un bărbat, în timpul unui eveniment

Președintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, a fost lovit cu un ou de un bărbat, în timpul unui eveniment

Un ou a fost aruncat către președintele Franței, Emmanuel Macron, în timpul unui eveniment care a avut loc luni, la Lyon. Bărbatul care l-a atacat pe liderul francez a fost îndepărtat imediat din… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria a semnat cu Gazprom un contract pe 15 ani

Ungaria a semnat cu Gazprom un contract pe 15 ani

Ungaria a semnat luni un nou acord de achiziţionare de gaze naturale pe 15 ani cu compania Gazprom, acord care îi va asigura securitatea energetică pe termen lung, a declarat ministrul ungar al Afacerilor Externe, Peter Szijjarto, informează agenţia maghiară de presă MTI. [citeste mai departe]

Programul Erasmus+ 2021: Lista unităților de învățământ din Maramureș cu proiecte câștigătoare

Programul Erasmus+ 2021: Lista unităților de învățământ din Maramureș cu proiecte câștigătoare

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Maramureș anunță că au fost publicate rezultatele evaluării aplicațiilor depuse pentru programul Erasmus+ 2021. Astfel, proiectele câștigate la Apelul 2021 au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul polonez de interne recomandă prelungirea cu 60 de zile a stării de urgenţă la frontiera polono-belarusă, din cauza afluxului de migranţi

Ministrul polonez de interne recomandă prelungirea cu 60 de zile a stării de urgenţă la frontiera polono-belarusă, din cauza afluxului de migranţi

Ministrul polonez de interne, Mariusz Kaminski, a recomandat luni prelungirea cu 60 de zile a stării… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV: 17,986 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

CNCAV: 17,986 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 17,986 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 15,633 represent the first dose and 2,353 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Monday by the National Coordinating Committee… [citeste mai departe]

Afganistanul nu se va adresa Adunării Generale a ONU după disputa privind acreditările

Afganistanul nu se va adresa Adunării Generale a ONU după disputa privind acreditările

Afganistanul nu se va mai adresa Adunării Generale a Națiunilor Unite, în urma unei dispute privind acreditările dintre talibani și actualul reprezentant al țării la ONU. Potrivit CNN, reprezentantul ONU al Afganistanului,… [citeste mai departe]

NATO cere Chinei acceptarea unui dialog privind controlul armamentului nuclear. Beijingul vrea să-şi dubleze arsenalul strategic

NATO cere Chinei acceptarea unui dialog privind controlul armamentului nuclear. Beijingul vrea să-şi dubleze arsenalul strategic

Secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, şi-a exprimat luni îngrijorarea faţă de „extinderea arsenalului nuclear al Chinei” şi a solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Un bolid de lux a distrus o cofetărie din Craiova, după ce a fost lovit de un TIR

VIDEO Un bolid de lux a distrus o cofetărie din Craiova, după ce a fost lovit de un TIR

Un bolid de lux, care circula, luni, pe zona hașurată și care nu s-a încadrat corespunzător a fost lovit de un TIR și proiectat într-o cofetărie, în Craiova. Accidentul s-a produs pe Calea Bucureşti, la intersecţia cu strada… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

Publicat:
Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

stated, on Monday, that there is no political risk in Romania for the implementation of the and (PNRR). "There is no political risk for the implementation of the and . There is none because those reforms that are comprised in the , those investments which are comprised in the are reforms and investments desired and expected by all," said the head of state, in the joint press conference with the President of the , Ursula von der Leyen, and

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ursula von der Leyen: European Commission greenlights Romania's National Recovery, Resilience Plan

19:46, 27.09.2021 - The European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania's National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. Today, the European Commission…

Klaus Iohannis: Approval of PNRR - moment of great importance for Romania's future

19:40, 27.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said, on Monday, that the approval of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) represents a symbolic moment of great importance for Romania. "I hail the announcement made by Ms. Von der Leyen about the PNRR, which received the greenlight from the European Commission…

PM Citu: PNRR is approved, signed, will be enforced, it will mean development, modernisation for Romania

19:40, 27.09.2021 - The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved, signed and will be enforced, which for Romania will mean development, will mean modernization, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "In the next five years, PNRR will help us implement the reforms and investments we have undertaken…

Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital

19:01, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…

European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

18:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. The two high officials had tete-a-tete talks. Next, von der Leyen will have a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu.At the end…

EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan

11:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…

Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

14:25, 24.09.2021 - The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced. According to the agenda of the EC head,…

Iohannis: The transition to clean energy, a battle we want to win

10:05, 09.07.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the transition to "clean" energy is the subject of "very complicated" discussions, emphasising that there is financial support for that under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well. "All these issues are under debate and there are…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 28 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 11°C | 18°C
Iasi 6°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 19°C
Timisoara 14°C | 22°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 7°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 451.218,00 5.313.376,00
II (5/6) 5 30.081,20 -
III (4/6) 315 477,47 -
IV (3/6) 7.265 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.832.138,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2297
EUR 4.9488
CHF 4.5605
GBP 5.7938
CAD 3.3434
XAU 237.854
JPY 3.8123
CNY 0.6545
AED 1.1515
AUD 3.072
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec