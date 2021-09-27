Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania's National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. Today, the European Commission…

- President Klaus Iohannis said, on Monday, that the approval of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) represents a symbolic moment of great importance for Romania. "I hail the announcement made by Ms. Von der Leyen about the PNRR, which received the greenlight from the European Commission…

- The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved, signed and will be enforced, which for Romania will mean development, will mean modernization, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "In the next five years, PNRR will help us implement the reforms and investments we have undertaken…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. The two high officials had tete-a-tete talks. Next, von der Leyen will have a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu.At the end…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…

- The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced. According to the agenda of the EC head,…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the transition to "clean" energy is the subject of "very complicated" discussions, emphasising that there is financial support for that under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well. "All these issues are under debate and there are…