Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRRPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Monday, that there is no political risk in Romania for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "There is no political risk for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. There is none because those reforms that are comprised in the National Plan, those investments which are comprised in the National Plan are reforms and investments desired and expected by all," said the head of state, in the joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Florin…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ursula von der Leyen: European Commission greenlights Romania's National Recovery, Resilience Plan
19:46, 27.09.2021 - The European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania's National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. Today, the European Commission…
Klaus Iohannis: Approval of PNRR - moment of great importance for Romania's future
19:40, 27.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said, on Monday, that the approval of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) represents a symbolic moment of great importance for Romania. "I hail the announcement made by Ms. Von der Leyen about the PNRR, which received the greenlight from the European Commission…
PM Citu: PNRR is approved, signed, will be enforced, it will mean development, modernisation for Romania
19:40, 27.09.2021 - The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved, signed and will be enforced, which for Romania will mean development, will mean modernization, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "In the next five years, PNRR will help us implement the reforms and investments we have undertaken…
Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital
19:01, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…
European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace
18:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. The two high officials had tete-a-tete talks. Next, von der Leyen will have a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu.At the end…
EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan
11:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…
Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest
14:25, 24.09.2021 - The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced. According to the agenda of the EC head,…
Iohannis: The transition to clean energy, a battle we want to win
10:05, 09.07.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the transition to "clean" energy is the subject of "very complicated" discussions, emphasising that there is financial support for that under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well. "All these issues are under debate and there are…