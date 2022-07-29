Kelemen Hunor: We shouldn't be talking about crisis in coalition; Orban never spoke of Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele UDMR, vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, a afirmat, vineri, pentru AGERPRES, ca nu este cazul sa se discute despre o criza in coalitia de guvernare, pentru ca Uniunea si-a indeplinit pana in prezent toate obligatiile asumate alaturi de parteneri, adaugand ca premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban,…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, but also for a clarifying discussion within the coalition.…

- Comitetul Interntaional Auschwitz se declara ”ingrozit”, dupa ce premierul ungar Viktor Orban a facut declaratii, in Romania, despre o ”rasa ungara non-mixta” si indeamna Uniunea Europeana (UE) ”sa se distanteze de un asemenea rasism pestilential”, relateaza AFP, potrivit News.ro. Fii la curent…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday with his Hungarian counterpart, Katalin Novak, on the sidelines of the Bucharest 9 Format Summit, a context in which he expressed his full readiness to deepen the dialogue and cooperation at the highest level with the Hungarian side, informs the Presidential…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday after the Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit that special emphasis was placed on the need to further support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but also the Republic of Moldova, noting the importance of efforts to ensure food security and strengthen NATO's relations with…

- The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, wished a "successful summit" on Friday to the presidents of the allied states on NATO's Eastern Flank, gathered in Bucharest in the B9 Format, . Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 31 migrants were discovered on Friday by the western Arad border guards, while checking the trailer of a truck that was ready to exit Romania and enter into Hungary. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Friday, the Charge d'affaires a.i. of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, the two officials addressing the priorities of the bilateral agenda of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States in the next period, as well…