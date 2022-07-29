Kelemen Hunor: We shouldn't be talking about crisis in coalition; Orban never spoke of Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Seceta și o avarie majoră aduce restricții la apa potabilă în Alba: PROGRAMUL de furnizare în localitățile afectate Seceta și o avarie majoră aduce restricții… [citeste mai departe]

E Distributie Dobrogea a redus pe cat posibil numarul intreruperilor programate pentru buna administrare si functionare a retelei de distributie a energiei electrice, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

În ziua de 28 iulie a.c., polițiștii Biroului de Investigații Criminale Pitești au continuat cercetările în dosarul penal referitor la săvârșirea infracțiunii de tâlhărie calificată, comisă față de o persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Viitor prezentator al emisiunii „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici!”, Cabral a rămas îngrozit de Republica Dominicană. În timpul filmărilor pentru show-ul amintit, ce urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Străzile unui oraș din nordul Italiei, în apropiere de Brescia, s-au transformat s-au umplut de noroi după ce o inundație fulgerătoare a provocat revărsarea a două râuri din apropiere. O furtună puternică a lovit micile orașe Niardo și Braone în noaptea de miercuri (28 iulie), avariind case. Peste 105 persoane au fost… [citeste mai departe]

China a semnalat că s-ar putea să-şi rateze obiectivul anual de creştere economică, deoarece restricţiile legate de Covid acţionează asupra celei de-a doua economii ca mărime din lume. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

La două luni după ce Alex Belc a ridicat premiul pentru regie la secțiunea „Un certain… [citeste mai departe]

O patrulă din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Rădăuți a oprit pentru control pe strada Calea Cernăuți din localitate, autoturismul condus de un bărbat din municipiul Suceava. În urma verificărilor efectuate în bazele de date, polițiștii au stabilit faptul că bărbatul din municipiul Suceava are permisul… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepremierul Sorin Grindeanu (PSD) spune că este „100% de acord” cu ce a declarat președintele Klaus Iohannis. Șeful statului a cerut explicații de la liderii UDMR, care l-au aplaudat pe premierul ungar. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Prim ministrul Romaniei, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca a primit o astazi, la Palatul Victoria, pe presedinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, cu ocazia vizitei oficiale in Romania, la invitatia presedintelui… [citeste mai departe]


Kelemen Hunor: We shouldn't be talking about crisis in coalition; Orban never spoke of Romania

Publicat:
Kelemen Hunor: We shouldn't be talking about crisis in coalition; Orban never spoke of Romania

of UDMR ( of Hungarians of Romania), Deputy Kelemen Hunor, on Friday told AGERPRES that there should be no discussion about a crisis facing the governing coalition, because the Union has fulfilled all its obligations so far assumed with its partners, while the of Hungary, , never spoke of either Romania or the Bucharest authorities while he was paying a visit to the Tusnad resort.

Kelemen Hunor ii da peste gura lui Klaus Iohannis: 'Viktor Orban n-a vorbit de Romania, Orban n-a vorbit de Guvernul Romaniei, de coalitie'

16:51, 29.07.2022 - Presedintele UDMR, vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, a afirmat, vineri, pentru AGERPRES, ca nu este cazul sa se discute despre o criza in coalitia de guvernare, pentru ca Uniunea si-a indeplinit pana in prezent toate obligatiile asumate alaturi de parteneri, adaugand ca premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban,…

Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PM's speech

14:25, 29.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, but also for a clarifying discussion within the coalition.…

Comitetul International Auschwitz se declara 'ingrozit' de declaratii ale lui Viktor Orban: discurs 'stupid și periculos'

12:51, 27.07.2022 - Comitetul Interntaional Auschwitz se declara ”ingrozit”, dupa ce premierul ungar Viktor Orban a facut declaratii, in Romania, despre o ”rasa ungara non-mixta” si indeamna Uniunea Europeana (UE) ”sa se distanteze de un asemenea rasism pestilential”, relateaza AFP, potrivit News.ro. Fii la curent…

Presidents of Romania and Hungary meet on B9 Summit sidelines in Bucharest

21:45, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday with his Hungarian counterpart, Katalin Novak, on the sidelines of the Bucharest 9 Format Summit, a context in which he expressed his full readiness to deepen the dialogue and cooperation at the highest level with the Hungarian side, informs the Presidential…

B9 Summit/ Iohannis: Particular emphasis placed on need to further support Ukraine, ensure food security

18:35, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday after the Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit that special emphasis was placed on the need to further support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but also the Republic of Moldova, noting the importance of efforts to ensure food security and strengthen NATO's relations with…

B9 Summit/ President Biden to NATO leaders meeting in Bucharest: US pledges to defend eastern flank

16:16, 10.06.2022 - The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, wished a "successful summit" on Friday to the presidents of the allied states on NATO's Eastern Flank, gathered in Bucharest in the B9 Format, . Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Border police finds 31 migrants hidden in truck attempting to reach Western Europe

13:31, 03.06.2022 - As many as 31 migrants were discovered on Friday by the western Arad border guards, while checking the trailer of a truck that was ready to exit Romania and enter into Hungary. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER…

ForMin Aurescu, David Muniz focus on developments of crisis generated by war in Ukraine

23:15, 13.05.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Friday, the Charge d'affaires a.i. of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, the two officials addressing the priorities of the bilateral agenda of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States in the next period, as well…


