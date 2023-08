Romanias Cirstea eases into Cincinnati Open singles 2nd round

Romania's Cirstea eases into Cincinnati Open singles 2nd roundRomanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea debuted with a decisive 6-0 6-2 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday in the first round of the Cincinnati Open WTA 1,000 tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, prize pool… [citeste mai departe]