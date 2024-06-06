June 9 elections are about a dignified Romania in the EU, says Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan

Stiri Recomandate

Lotul final al Angliei pentru EURO 2024 - Nume mari lăsate acasă de Gareth Southgate

​Gareth Southgate, selecționerul echipei naționale de fotbal a Angliei, a anunțat joi lotul final pentru Campionatul European din 2024. Cel mai mare absent este Jack Grealish, fotbalistul celor de la Manchester City. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Cum răspunde liderul PNL când este întrebat despre mafia generalului Coldea

Președintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a declarat joi seară, la Antena 3, întrebat despre 'mafia generalului Coldea', că instituțiile statului trebuie să facă lumină în acest caz și a apreciat că până atunci nu trebuie blamat întregul SRI… [citeste mai departe]

Plângere la Curtea Penală Internațională împotriva a 6 propagandiști ai Kremlinului: „Discursul instigator la ură din mass-media rusă a contribuit la crimele de război din Ucraina”

Federația Internațională… [citeste mai departe]

Scurgerea de gaze din Sectorul 4, sistată - Circulația rutieră și cea pietonală în zonă au fost reluate / UPDATE

UPDATE: În urma intervenției echipelor Distrigaz, scurgerea de gaze a fost sistată, urmând ca, în orele următoare, defecțiunea să fie remediată în totalitate. Circulația… [citeste mai departe]

Cum poți să îți pierzi conturile de Facebook și Instagram dacă nu ești atent. Un caz a fost documentat de DIICOT Alba Iulia

Cum poți să îți pierzi conturile de Facebook și Instagram dacă nu ești atent. Un caz a fost documentat de DIICOT Alba Iulia Cum poți să îți… [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul PNL la Primaria Lugoj, Alexandru Claudiu Buciu, falsuri in declaratii

In anul 2022, Alexandru Claudiu Buciu, fost denuntator DNA in cazul lui Solomon Wigler, a fost demis de Prefectul Judetului Timis din functia de Primar, pe motiv ca si-a schimbat domiciliul din Unitatea Administrativ Teritoriala (UAT Lugoj)… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Operațiune de salvare cu năbădăi: Pompierii s-au luptat să scoată dintre șinele de tren un bărbat care insista să doarmă acolo

Un bărbat de 44 de ani, aflat în stare de ebrietate, din Galați, a fost salvat de pe șinele de cale ferată de către… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Un bărbat care a făcut scandal în timp ce altul amenința că se sinucide, luat pe sus de jandarmi și dus pe Văcărescu

Autoritățile au intervenit joi după-masă în zona Iosefin din Timișoara după ce un bărbat a amenințat că se aruncă de pe pod. Unul dintre martori,… [citeste mai departe]

FK Csikszereda este câștigătoarea ediției actuale a Campionatului Național de Junioare U17

Alba Iulia a fost gazda turneului final al Campionatului Național de Junioare U17, la fotbal feminin, în perioada 5-6 iunie 2024. La turneul final din acest an s-au întâlnit cele mai bune patru echipe de junioare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu: PNL încearcă să construiască ceva cu AUR. Vor vedea efectul unui astfel de compromis

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu susține că stabilitatea asigurată PSD și PNL, inclusiv prin candidatura comună la europarlamentare, este un semnal extrem de important. Ciolacu a spus că cei… [citeste mai departe]


June 9 elections are about a dignified Romania in the EU, says Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan

Publicat:
Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, who is seeking a new term in office, said on Thursday that the June 9 elections are aimed at "civilization", "lawfulness" and "a dignified Romania in the ", urging the electorate to tourn out to the polls.

Hungary to do everything in its power to help Romania join Schengen Area, says Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto

09:41, 28.05.2024 - The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Peter Szijjarto, told a press conference in central Targu Mures, the Mures County on Monday evening that one of the important objectives of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is for Romania to obtain Schengen membership…

Social-democrat Ciolacu on joint lists with Liberals for EP elections: Romanians want a united voice in Europe

18:05, 18.05.2024 - After 17 years since joining the European Union, Romanians expect to have a united voice that will represent them in Europe, PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Saturday, in Bacau, while referring to the decision of PSD and PNL (National Liberal

Romania is a fantastic investment opportunity (tax official)

14:15, 09.05.2024 - Romania is a fantastic investment opportunity on a market with a well-trained workforce, with an abundant portfolio of natural resources and an excellent geopolitical positioning in terms of economic corridors and movement of goods, Chairman of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Alexandru Petrescu…

A date should be set for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria

21:05, 18.04.2024 - European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday in Sofia that two days previously she proposed that the European Council this year set a date for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria.

Cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over Tisa River to be completed in November

10:46, 11.04.2024 - The construction works on the cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over the Tisa River is progressing at a very good pace, so that this project will be completed in November this year, Maramures County public administrator Gabriel Bogdan Stetco informed on Thursday.

Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine

13:40, 29.03.2024 - NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night.   “In…

Western banks warn of risks in EU plan to grab Russian assets, sources say

10:40, 22.03.2024 - Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation, according to Reuters.  European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to move ahead with work on a…

ForMin Odobescu reiterates need to continue supporting Ukraine, Moldova at meeting with EU ambassadors

19:25, 15.03.2024 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a meeting, on Friday, with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, on which occasion she emphasized the need to continue providing multidimensional support for Ukraine and a strong European support for the Republic…


