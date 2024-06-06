June 9 elections are about a dignified Romania in the EU, says Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Peter Szijjarto, told a press conference in central Targu Mures, the Mures County on Monday evening that one of the important objectives of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is for Romania to obtain Schengen membership…

- After 17 years since joining the European Union, Romanians expect to have a united voice that will represent them in Europe, PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Saturday, in Bacau, while referring to the decision of PSD and PNL (National Liberal

- Romania is a fantastic investment opportunity on a market with a well-trained workforce, with an abundant portfolio of natural resources and an excellent geopolitical positioning in terms of economic corridors and movement of goods, Chairman of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Alexandru Petrescu…

- European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday in Sofia that two days previously she proposed that the European Council this year set a date for lifting controls at land borders for Romania and Bulgaria.

- The construction works on the cross-border bridge between Romania and Ukraine over the Tisa River is progressing at a very good pace, so that this project will be completed in November this year, Maramures County public administrator Gabriel Bogdan Stetco informed on Thursday.

- NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night. “In…

- Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation, according to Reuters. European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to move ahead with work on a…

- The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a meeting, on Friday, with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, on which occasion she emphasized the need to continue providing multidimensional support for Ukraine and a strong European support for the Republic…