June 9 elections are about a dignified Romania in the EU, says Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan
Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, who is seeking a new term in office, said on Thursday that the June 9 elections are aimed at "civilization", "lawfulness" and "a dignified Romania in the European Union", urging the electorate to tourn out to the polls.
