JULY 2 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

De data asta domnul Kelemen Hunor are dreptate

De data asta domnul Kelemen Hunor are dreptate

Am pierdut controlul industriilor de energie, de mâncare, de chimie, de apărare – adică nevoile de bază ale unei țări – și suntem obligați să aducem totul din import. Am închis 7.000 de fabrici care până în 1995 erau vârfuri ale industriei internaționale, exportam peste tot autovehicule agricole și de transport,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți șoferi au fost sancționați în urma acțiunii Biroului Rutier Iași de noaptea trecută

Mai mulți șoferi au fost sancționați în urma acțiunii Biroului Rutier Iași de noaptea trecută

Noaptea trecută, 01/02 iulie anul curent, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Iași au desfășurat o nouă acțiune cu efective mărite pentru prevenirea și combaterea consumului de alcool și substanțe psihoactive… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia a incalcat ilegal spatiul aerian al Greciei de sute de ori, conform autoritatilor elene

Turcia a incalcat ilegal spatiul aerian al Greciei de sute de ori, conform autoritatilor elene

Avioanele de lupta si dronele Turciei au patruns ilegal de 760 de ori luna trecuta in spatiul aerian al Greciei, a anuntat sambata Statul Major al armatei elene.In noua randuri, avioanele turce au zburat deasupra… [citeste mai departe]

Politehnica, învinsă amical de o formaţie din „Judeţ”. Bogdan Andone: „Nu-mi place, dar va trebui să o fac”

Politehnica, învinsă amical de o formaţie din „Judeţ”. Bogdan Andone: „Nu-mi place, dar va trebui să o fac”

Politehnica a suferit o sincopă în testele verii chiar dacă adversarul a fost unul de Liga 5. Steaua Roşie Variaş a perfecţionat ce nu au reuşit precedenele adversare… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările la bazinul olimpic de pe Cocoș încep anul viitor. Când estimează primarul Turc că vom putea să ne bălăcim:

Lucrările la bazinul olimpic de pe Cocoș încep anul viitor. Când estimează primarul Turc că vom putea să ne bălăcim:

În cadrul ședinței de Consiliu Local de ieri, primarul Ioan Turc a precizat că crede că lucrările la bazinul olimpic din Wonderland vor începe anul viitor,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Florin Alexe: ”Întărirea parteneriatului cu SUA reprezintă o prioritate pentru țara noastră”

Deputatul Florin Alexe: ”Întărirea parteneriatului cu SUA reprezintă o prioritate pentru țara noastră”

Deputatul PNL de Maramureș, Florin-Alexandru Alexe, a participat la recepția dedicată Zilei Independenței Americii. Parlamentarul consideră că întărirea parteneriatului cu SUA reprezintă… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi usturătoare pentru taximetriștii de la Gara de Nord

Amenzi usturătoare pentru taximetriștii de la Gara de Nord

În ultima săptămână, poliţiştii locali au aplicat taximetriştilor din Capitală amenzi totale de peste 43.000 de lei, iar 28.000 de lei au reprezentat doar sancţiuni aplicate joi, în decurs de două ore, la Gara de Nord. Controalele din ultimele şapte zile au avut loc la Piaţa Romană… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Calinic felicitat de un enoriaș pentru toate cele făcute de la venirea în eparhie

IPS Calinic felicitat de un enoriaș pentru toate cele făcute de la venirea în eparhie

Arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, IPS Calinic, a fost felicitat în scris de către un enoriaș pentru toate cele făcute de la venirea în eparhie, acesta oferindu-se la rândul său ajutorul în caz de nevoie. ”Sărut mâna, Înaltpreasfințite… [citeste mai departe]

Politehnica, învinsă de o formaţie din „Judeţ”. Bogdan Andone: „Nu-mi place, dar va trebui să o fac”

Politehnica, învinsă de o formaţie din „Judeţ”. Bogdan Andone: „Nu-mi place, dar va trebui să o fac”

Politehnica a suferit o sincopă în testele verii chiar dacă adversarul a fost unul de Liga 5. Steaua Roşie Variaş a perfecţionat ce nu au reuşit precedenele adversare de ligă… [citeste mai departe]

Angajări în Poliția Cluj, din sursă externă – vezi posturile disponibile

Angajări în Poliția Cluj, din sursă externă – vezi posturile disponibile

Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean Cluj scoate la concurs 54 de posturi scoase, cu recrutare prin încadrare directă din sursă externă. Posturile scoase la concurs sunt: 2 posturi – agent de poliție, specialitatea cazier judiciar, statistică și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

JULY 2 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
JULY 2 IN HISTORY

1431 - First documented mention of Vrancea (Varabcha) land

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile din spatele stirilor.

DATE DE AUDIENTA ARTICOLE RECENTE JULY 2 IN HISTORY

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministry of Health: First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

17:40, 13.06.2022 - The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

APIA: New car registrations up by 33.3 pct in first five months

17:05, 13.06.2022 - A number of 47,111 new vehicles were registered in Romania in the first five months, up 33.3% from the 35,346 cars registered in the same period in 2021, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

JUNE 11 IN HISTORY

16:25, 11.06.2022 - 1819 - The Cluj Music Society is established Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER ×…

First 2022 Baccalaureate session to continue with digital, oral communication skills testing

09:21, 08.06.2022 - This year's first session of the national Baccalaureate exam continues today with testing digital skills and linguistic skills for mother tongue oral communication taken by national minority students. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Dinamo Bucharest relegated from football League I for first time in its history

08:36, 30.05.2022 - Dinamo Bucharest was relegated for the first time in its history in the Football League I, after finishing in a tie with Universitatea Cluj, 1-1 (1-1), on Sunday evening, at home, in the second leg of the play-off game for maintenance / promotion, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's representative WRS to enter competition in first part of Eurovision final

12:35, 13.05.2022 - The representative of Romania, WRS, will perform, Saturday evening, alongside the representatives of other 24 countries, in the first part of the final of the Eurovision 2022 contest, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Exhibition 'Stories of the past. Virtual Journey though Vanished Landscapes', as of May 12, at MNIR

14:56, 05.05.2022 - The exhibition "Stories of the past. Virtual Journey though Vanished Landscapes" will open on May 12, in the Central Hall of the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Budget deficit up to 1.19 pct of GDP after Q1 2022

18:35, 27.04.2022 - The budget deficit climbed to 1.19 pct of gross domestic product after the first quarter of this year, from 0.72 pct of GDP in the first two months, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Finance on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 21°C | 35°C
Iasi 19°C | 35°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 33°C
Timisoara 20°C | 36°C
Constanta 20°C | 29°C
Brasov 16°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 19°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 iulie 2022
USD 4.7286
EUR 4.9461
CHF 4.9311
GBP 5.7088
CAD 3.6612
XAU 273.003
JPY 3.4869
CNY 0.7059
AED 1.2874
AUD 3.2198
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec