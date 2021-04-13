Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detaineesPublicat:
The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, will be used to immunize detainess, but other serums will be used for them, as well, the president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday, in a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.
The CNCAV chairman informed that the inoculation procedure with Johnson&Johnson serum has been completed, having been already transmitted in the territory to the Public Health Directorates to be processed by the vaccinating…
