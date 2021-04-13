Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- People who want to get vaccinated directly, without an appointment, can come on their own to the centers with AstraZeneca serum where not all the places are occupied, said the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.…

- The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…

- The president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday that vaccination against the new coronavirus of asymptomatic people or those who are incubating the virus does not influence the natural evolution of the disease.…

- The head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, as of April 1, the type of serum one is going to get from each vaccination centre will also be displayed on the appointment platform, according to AGERPRES.…

- Romania has so far received 1,560,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1,151,112 have been administered, the chairman of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday. "The total number of doses received in Romania, as of February 16,…

- The chairman of the National Committee for the coordination of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, specified on Tuesday that there is new data regarding the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65, and that provided that this will be accepted by the European Medicines…

- The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that since December 27 and up to now, 2,489 adverse reactions have been reported, according to AGERPRES. "In total, since December 27,…

- The head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination activities against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday informed that more than 25 persons over 100 years old are scheduled for immunisation, according to AGERPRES. "We looked into the number of persons aged…