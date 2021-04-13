Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

Stiri Recomandate

Noi centre mobile de vaccinare împotriva Covid-19. Unde vor fi amplasate și cine va avea acces

Noi centre mobile de vaccinare împotriva Covid-19. Unde vor fi amplasate și cine va avea acces

Ministerul Apărării Naționale anunță pregătirea unor centre mobile de vaccinare, care vor asigura imunizarea populației care locuiește în mediul rural sau în zone greu accesibile. Potrivit comunicatului de presă,… [citeste mai departe]

Siri a dezvăluit că Apple va organiza un eveniment special pe 20 aprilie

Siri a dezvăluit că Apple va organiza un eveniment special pe 20 aprilie

Siri, asistentul virtual dezvoltat de Apple Inc., ar fi dezvăluit o informaţie confidenţială, după ce le-a spus utilizatorilor săi, marţi, că producătorul telefoanelor mobile iPhone va organiza un eveniment special pe 20 aprilie, informează Reuters. Asistentul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai recent single al INNEI ”Flashbacks” – locul 1 pe radio în România, pe locul 3 pe radio în Rusia și pe locul 55 în Shazam Global

Cel mai recent single al INNEI ”Flashbacks” – locul 1 pe radio în România, pe locul 3 pe radio în Rusia și pe locul 55 în Shazam Global

“Flashbacks”, cel mai recent single al INNEI se bucură de ascensiune în topurile muzicale din lume. Piesa este… [citeste mai departe]

„I’m Every Woman” este cel mai nou remake lansat de Las Olas

„I’m Every Woman” este cel mai nou remake lansat de Las Olas

Duo-ul Las Olas iubește hiturile ce au făcut ocolul lumii, iar săptămâna asta aduce un nou remake, de data aceasta al celebrei piese „I’m Every Woman” lansată în 1992 și interpretată de către Whitney Huston. Piesa se regăsește și pe coloana sonoră al celebrului film „Bodyguard”,… [citeste mai departe]

Axinte, chef în pandemie, de ziua sa! A fentat elegant regulile impuse de autoritățile române și și-a chemat invitații în Antalya

Axinte, chef în pandemie, de ziua sa! A fentat elegant regulile impuse de autoritățile române și și-a chemat invitații în Antalya

Axinte a fentat legal regulile impuse prin lege și și-a dat întâlnire cu invitații la ziua sa, în Antalya, Turcia. Florin Petrescu… [citeste mai departe]

consolid8: peste 100% rată de succes pentru primele campanii de crowdfunding

consolid8: peste 100% rată de succes pentru primele campanii de crowdfunding

consolid8, prima platformă românească de crowdfunding prin recompense pentru antreprenorii sociali și cei din industriile creative,  a lansat două noi campanii, „Experiențe la Conacul Nucu” și „Rescriem istoria Bucureștiului!”, după succesul primelor… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul federal german a aprobat o înăsprire a legislaţiei naţionale în vederea limitării răspândirii COVID-19

Guvernul federal german a aprobat o înăsprire a legislaţiei naţionale în vederea limitării răspândirii COVID-19

Guvernul federal german, Angela Merkel, a aprobat o înăsprire a legislației naționale în vederea limitării răspândirii coronavirusului. Astfel, guvernul de la Berlin… [citeste mai departe]

Circ în Parlament cu Diana Şoşoacă

Circ în Parlament cu Diana Şoşoacă

Senatoarea Diana Şoşoacă a făcut scandal la Comisia Juridică a Senatului, după ce i s-a cerut să poarte mască sanitară. Șoșoacă a susținut că legea „nu precizează ce mască trebuie să poarte“, după ce Iulia Scântei i-a oferit o altă mască, pe care a refuzat să și-o pună: „Eu nu port porcăria aia de mască. Doamnă, am mască,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD, la a doua moţiune împotriva lui Vlad Voiculescu: Când veţi vota, gândiţi-vă că la Foişor puteau fi mama, tatăl, bunicul sau copilul dumneavoastră

PSD, la a doua moţiune împotriva lui Vlad Voiculescu: Când veţi vota, gândiţi-vă că la Foişor puteau fi mama, tatăl, bunicul sau copilul dumneavoastră

Moţiunea simplă împotriva ministrului Sănătăţii, Vlad Voiculescu, depusă de PSD,… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Sîrbu dat afară, din nou, de la ședința CSS: „Nu voi mai participa”

Sergiu Sîrbu dat afară, din nou, de la ședința CSS: „Nu voi mai participa”

 Președintele Comisiei parlamentare pentru securitate și ordinea publică, Sergiu Sîrbu, a fost dat afară de la ședința Consiliului Suprem de Securitate, din cauza unui conflict de interese legat de piața asigurărilor. [citeste mai departe]


Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

Publicat:
Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, will be used to immunize detainess, but other serums will be used for them, as well, the president of the for the Coordination of Immunization activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. , said on Tuesday, in a press conference at of Government.

The CNCAV chairman informed that the inoculation procedure with Johnson&Johnson serum has been completed, having been already transmitted in the territory to the to be processed by the vaccinating…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


