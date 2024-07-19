Stiri Recomandate

Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals in Palermo

Publicat:
Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals in Palermo

Romanian tennis player , seeded 7th, qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo (Italy), worth a total prize money of 232,244 euros, after defeating 6-3, 6-2Cristian (26, WTA's 66th) won after one hour and 48

Jaqueline Cristian s-a calificat in sferturile turneului WTA de la Palermo » Victorie in condiții complicate

23:05, 18.07.2024 - Jaqueline Cristian (26 de ani, 66 WTA) a invins-o pe italianca Lucia Bronzetti (25 de ani, 70 WTA), scor 6-3, 6-2, și s-a calificat in sferturile turneului de 250 de puncte de la Palermo. Jaqueline Cristian se simte bine pe zgura din Italia. S-a adaptat condițiilor complicate de la Palermo, o umiditate…

Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinals in Palermo

11:20, 18.07.2024 - Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo (Italy), endowed with total prize money of 232,244 euros, after defeating fifth seeded Dutch Arantxa Rus, 6-2, 7-5.

Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

12:56, 14.06.2024 - Authorities at the Nadlac II and Bors II Border Crossing Points denied entry to Romania for three trucks loaded with more than 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland, after determining that the drivers didn't have the required documents.

Anca Todoni qualifies for Bari WTA 125 tournament quarterfinals

10:00, 06.06.2024 - Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prize money worth 100,000 euros, after defeating American player Elvina Kalieva 6-4, 6-2.

Jaqueline Cristian, Anca Todoni qualify for 2nd round of WTA 125 tournament in Bari

23:55, 04.06.2024 - Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Anca Todoni qualified on Tuesday, for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 euros.Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.

Tennis player Anca Todoni qualifies for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Madrid

21:55, 16.05.2024 - The Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 100,000 US dollars, by defeating the Japanese Mai Hontama 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.Todoni (19 years old, no.

Irina Bara through to Oeiras Ladies Open quarterfinals

20:06, 25.04.2024 - Romanian tennis player Irina Bara advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the $100,000 Oeiras Ladies Open ITF tournament (Portugal), after defeating Serbian Natalija Stevanovic 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes, told Agerpres.

Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for second round of WTA 1,000 tennis tournament in Madrid

22:05, 24.04.2024 - The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 7,679,965 euros, on Wednesday, after defeating the Polish Magdalena Frech, 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres. Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.


