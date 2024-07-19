Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals in Palermo

Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals in PalermoPublicat:
Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian, seeded 7th, qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo (Italy), worth a total prize money of 232,244 euros, after defeating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-2Cristian (26, WTA's 66th) won after one hour and 48
