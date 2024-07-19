Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals in Palermo

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Jaqueline Cristian (26 de ani, 66 WTA) a invins-o pe italianca Lucia Bronzetti (25 de ani, 70 WTA), scor 6-3, 6-2, și s-a calificat in sferturile turneului de 250 de puncte de la Palermo. Jaqueline Cristian se simte bine pe zgura din Italia. S-a adaptat condițiilor complicate de la Palermo, o umiditate…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo (Italy), endowed with total prize money of 232,244 euros, after defeating fifth seeded Dutch Arantxa Rus, 6-2, 7-5.

- Authorities at the Nadlac II and Bors II Border Crossing Points denied entry to Romania for three trucks loaded with more than 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland, after determining that the drivers didn't have the required documents.

- Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prize money worth 100,000 euros, after defeating American player Elvina Kalieva 6-4, 6-2.

- Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Anca Todoni qualified on Tuesday, for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 euros.Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.

- The Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 100,000 US dollars, by defeating the Japanese Mai Hontama 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.Todoni (19 years old, no.

- Romanian tennis player Irina Bara advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the $100,000 Oeiras Ladies Open ITF tournament (Portugal), after defeating Serbian Natalija Stevanovic 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes, told Agerpres.

- The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 7,679,965 euros, on Wednesday, after defeating the Polish Magdalena Frech, 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres. Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.