Japan’s Tamura Corporation to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

- Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv. The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to See News. Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its…

- Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

- Plenul Camerei Deputatilor a adoptat, marti, un proiect de lege potrivit caruia pensionarii militari pot primi taloanele de pensie si in format electronic, la cerere, potrivit Agerpres. „Casele de pensii sectoriale transmit lunar la domiciliul sau, dupa caz, la solicitarea pensionarilor, la resedinta…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…

- Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…