Japan’s Tamura Corporation to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare Elevii de clasa… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Piatra-Neamț: iluminat public modern în tot orașul

Primăria Piatra-Neamț: iluminat public modern în tot orașul

Pe străzile Muncii, Pompiliu Clement, I.L. Caragiale, Orhei V2 și Frăsinului, cuprinse în proiectul de extindere a rețelei de iluminat public, s-au finalizat lucrările de extindere. În cadrul aceluiași proiect urmează lucrări pe Bd. Republicii nr. 17, străzile Hangului, Uzinei,… [citeste mai departe]

Micul Prinţ … la Muzeul de Artă

Micul Prinţ … la Muzeul de Artă

La 80 de ani de la prima apariție a volumului ,,Micul Prinț” și a XXVIII-a ediție a evenimentului sătmărean, provocarea din acest an a pornit de la  popasul prințișorului , coborât de pe a sa Planetă, pe Pămănt, unde: ” De pe un munte înalt ca acesta, a zis el atunci, o să cuprind cu […] [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Municipiului Constanta solicita acord de mediu pentru reamenajarea spatiilor verzi din parcul Tabacarie

Primaria Municipiului Constanta solicita acord de mediu pentru reamenajarea spatiilor verzi din parcul Tabacarie

UAT Municipiul Constanta a depus solicitare de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul: Reamenajarea Spatiului Verde Zona Parc Tabacarie din municipiul Constanta, in judetul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: O barjă pentru găzduirea migranților ajunge în Marea Britanie

VIDEO: O barjă pentru găzduirea migranților ajunge în Marea Britanie

O barjă închiriată de guvernul britanic pentru a găzdui 500 de migranți a sosit marți, 9 mai, în sud-vestul Angliei pentru a fi reamenajată înainte de a fi folosită. Nava Bibby Stockholm a sosit dimineața devreme la Falmouth, unde va fi supusă unei inspecții… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara, reprezentată la Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia, în Polonia

Timișoara, reprezentată la Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia, în Polonia

După o pauză de trei ani, Institutul Cultural Român Varșovia reia, începând cu ziua de 10 mai, Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia și Caravana Noului Cinema Românesc. Una din temele importante ale celei de-a XIII-a ediții a festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Incident grav la un spital din Capitală. Doi agenți de pază, agresați. Unul a fost lovit în plin de o mașină

Incident grav la un spital din Capitală. Doi agenți de pază, agresați. Unul a fost lovit în plin de o mașină

Un tânăr a fost reţinut după ce a produs un adevărat scandal în curtea Spitalului Clinic de Urgenţă „Sfântul Pantelimon” din Bucureşti, lovind în faţă un agent de pază, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Răspunsul halucinant al Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraților la solicitarea Eurohold și BERD

Răspunsul halucinant al Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraților la solicitarea Eurohold și BERD

(...)Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară a procedat la numirea FGA în calitate de administrator interimar cu atribuțiile prevăzute de Legea nr. 213 din 2015 și precizate în cadrul Deciziei ASF nr. 264 din 17… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Zelenski condamnă restricțiile impuse de țările vecine, în special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

(video) Zelenski condamnă restricțiile impuse de țările vecine, în special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamnă restricţiile comerciale impuse de țările vecine asupra importurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Afaceriștii chinezi întră tare în Europa: Au mirosit deja banul și se impun pe piața bateriilor electrice

Afaceriștii chinezi întră tare în Europa: Au mirosit deja banul și se impun pe piața bateriilor electrice

Investiţiile chineze în Europa se modifică de la fuziuni şi achiziţii la proiecte de tip greenfield, în special în domeniul producerii de baterii pentru vehicule electrice, arată… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Japan’s Tamura Corporation to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania

Publicat:
Japan’s Tamura Corporation to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania

Japanese electronic components manufacturer will invest an initial 6 million euro to build an electronic components plant in Romania’s southeastern town of Fetesti, the local authorities said, according to . The company plans to invest an additional 15 million euro at a later stage, the Fetesti town hall said in a social […] The post Japan’s to invest 6 mln euro in new plant in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

OMV Petrom investing 81 mln euro in Petrobrazi refinery turnaround

12:30, 25.04.2023 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

Romania aims to triple bear culls to address ‘overpopulation’

10:20, 21.04.2023 - Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv.  The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

13:10, 12.04.2023 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to See News.  Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its…

World Bank affirms Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast at 2.6%

19:51, 06.04.2023 - Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

Romgaz, Duro Felguera in 70 mln euro deal for Iernut power plant completion

12:31, 06.04.2023 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

Pensionarii militari pot primi taloanele de pensie si in format electronic, la cerere

13:10, 07.03.2023 - Plenul Camerei Deputatilor a adoptat, marti, un proiect de lege potrivit caruia pensionarii militari pot primi taloanele de pensie si in format electronic, la cerere, potrivit Agerpres. „Casele de pensii sectoriale transmit lunar la domiciliul sau, dupa caz, la solicitarea pensionarilor, la resedinta…

Romania’s central bank lowers 2023 inflation forecast to 7%

18:25, 15.02.2023 - Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…

Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7%

18:35, 09.02.2023 - Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 mai 2023
USD 4.4806
EUR 4.9202
CHF 5.026
GBP 5.6548
CAD 3.3513
XAU 292.108
JPY 3.3214
CNY 0.6473
AED 1.2202
AUD 3.0298
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5156

Urmareste stirile pe: