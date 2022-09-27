Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff,” Reuters reports. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the…

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

- NATO is ready to ramp up troops in Kosovo if tensions among minority Serbs flare again as a deadline in a spat with the government over car papers approaches, the deputy commander of the alliance’s peacekeeping mission (KFOR) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “We are vigilant and ready to act…if…

- Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

- European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters. Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

- A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters. Captured by Russian troops in March but…

- Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…