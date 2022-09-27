Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

Stiri Recomandate

Depoziția lui Elon Musk în cazul Twitter a fost reprogramată pentru 6-7 octombrie

Depoziția lui Elon Musk de către avocații Twitter Inc. a fost reprogramată pentru 6-7 octombrie, cu doar 10 zile înainte de procesul privind încercarea sa de a renunța la preluarea de 44 de miliarde de dolari a Twitter, iar amânarea… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Administrația Națională ”Apele Române” și-a tras, cu 2.000.000 de euro, hotel cu restaurant la Ploiești

Relu Adam, sforarul tuturor angajărilor ilegale de la Administrația Națională Apele Române (ANAR) din 2020 realizate de sub controlul tandemului Costel Alexe-Ervin… [citeste mai departe]

Academia Navala Mircea cel Batran Constanta cumpara aparate de aer conditionat de peste 14.000 de euro

Achizitia a fost impartita in doua loturi, Lotul 1 vizand aparatele de aer de 9.000 BTU, iar Lotul 2 ndash; aparatele de 12.000 BTU. Castigatoare in cadrul procedurii simplificate a fost declarata… [citeste mai departe]

Sculptura emblematică a monedei euro din faţa fostului sediu al BCE din Frankfurt a fost salvată de o firmă de criptomonede

Sculptura emblematică a monedei euro din faţa fostului sediu al Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) din Frankfurt a fost salvată şi nu va mai trebui să… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Jucătorii din naționala Iranului, protest înaintea unui meci amical: „Nu mi-e frică să fiu dat afară”

Jucătorii echipei naționale de fotbal a Iranului și-au adus sprijinul faţă de manifestaţiile din ţara lor, marţi, înaintea meciului amical cu Senegal, disputat în Austria,… [citeste mai departe]

Meryl Streep, despre actorul ei preferat, Robert De Niro: Pur și simplu m-a uluit în „Mean Streets”. De atunci mi-am dorit să fiu la fel de bună ca el. Farul meu vreme de 50 de ani

Meryl Streep le-a privit… [citeste mai departe]

Metropolitan Life a înregistrat o creştere de 17% a primelor brute subscrise, în prima jumătate a anului

Metropolitan Life a înregistrat o creştere de 17% a primelor brute subscrise în primul semestru al acestui an, comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, informează compania printr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova ia măsuri după fuga rușilor de mobilizare: Rusia va deschide un centru de recrutare la frontiera cu Georgia

Rusia va deschide un centru de recrutare la punctul de trecere a frontierei Verhnii Lars, în Republica Osetia de Nord-Alania, singurul post de acest fel între Rusia… [citeste mai departe]

CIA a avertizat Germania cu privire la posibile atacuri asupra Nord Stream (Spiegel)

Agenția Centrală de Informații a Statelor Unite (CIA) a avertizat Germania în urmă cu câteva săptămâni cu privire la posibile atacuri asupra conductelor de gaz din Marea Baltică, dezvăluie marți revista germană Spiegel, în urma scurgerilor… [citeste mai departe]


Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

Publicat:
Japan‘s restart of more nuclear power plants would help ease Europe’s energy supply fears during the winter as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) will become available to the global market, the head of the (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.   Europe is racing to prepare for an energy crunch this winter, with the […] The post Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia’s Medvedev warns West that nuclear threat ‘is not a bluff’

10:56, 27.09.2022 - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff,” Reuters reports.  Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the…

Putin orders partial Russian mobilization, warns West over nuclear blackmail

10:51, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

NATO ready to send more troops to Kosovo in case of fresh unrest

16:01, 20.09.2022 - NATO is ready to ramp up troops in Kosovo if tensions among minority Serbs flare again as a deadline in a spat with the government over car papers approaches, the deputy commander of the alliance’s peacekeeping mission (KFOR) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “We are vigilant and ready to act…if…

Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

12:20, 06.09.2022 - Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

13:30, 05.07.2022 - Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise…

Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…


