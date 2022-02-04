Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should Russia invade Ukraine, an attack Russian […] The post Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

- European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

- Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg. Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

- European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg. Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

- The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters. The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…

- US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN. According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…