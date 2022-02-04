Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Spania elimină obligativitatea purtarii măştilor în aer liber

Purtarea măştilor de protecţie în aer liber nu va mai fi obligatorie în Spania, începând de marţi, 8 februarie, potrivit ministrului sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, informează Agerpres , care citează AFP. Ministrul sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, a declarat reţelei de posturi de… [citeste mai departe]

Situație îngrijorătoare. Tot mai mulți sălăjeni sunt afectați de cancerul bronhopulmonar

Azi este Ziua mondială de luptă împotriva cancerului. Din păcate, cancerul este o boală tot mai prezentă și printre sălăjeni, iar datele medicilor oncologi locali arată că, cel puțin în 2021 s-a păstrat incidența… [citeste mai departe]

Canalizare și apă potabilă pe 46 de străzi din Prejmer

Compania Apa Brașov anunță că va demara lucrări la rețeaua de apă și canalizare, în acest an, și în comuna Prejmer, printr-un program cu fonduri europene. Astfel, comuna Prejmer devine cea de-a treia localitate în care vor fi realizate investiții din fonduri europene. Comuna este inclusă… [citeste mai departe]

Principalele actiuni desfasurate de MAI in ultimele 24 de ore. Interventii in situatii de urgenta si persoane salvate

Misiunile efectivelor Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, desfasurate in ultimele 24 de ore, au vizat, in principal, asigurarea unui grad ridicat de siguranta a persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul medicului Șerban Negru: „Cancerul evoluează permanent și nu se oprește din cauza pandemiei”

Anul trecut, Centrul de Oncologie OncoHelp din Timișoara a înregistrat o creștere a numărului de internări în ceea ce privește spitalizarea de zi, dar și o scădere a numărului… [citeste mai departe]

Amenda uriașă pe care a primit-o un client Lidl care a stat 15 minute în magazin: ‘Nu mai vin niciodată’

Tony Reid, în vârstă de 54 de ani, a făcut două vizite scurte și separate la supermarketul Lidl din Greenock, din Marea Britanie, pe 15 ianuarie. Cumpărătorul a promis că va boicota… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - Continuă seria relaxărilor în Europa. Țara în care măștile nu vor mai fi obligatorii în aer liber

Portul măştilor de protecţie în aer liber nu va mai fi obligatoriu în Spania, începând de marţea viitoare, informează AFP. Ministrul sănătăţii, Carolina Darias, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

PENTRU O INTELEGERE MAI BUNA A CONFLICTULUI RUSIA – UCRAINA! Slavii, Ultimul grup indo-european (EST - rușii, bielorușii și ucrainenii, VEST - polonii, cehii, slovacii, SUD - bulgarii, sârbii, croații, slovenii)

Conflictul… [citeste mai departe]

Încep emoțiile pentru sportivii brașoveni! ASTĂZI se dă startul Jocurilor Olimpice de Iarnă de la Beijing!

Cea de-a 24-a ediţie a Jocurilor Olimpice de iarnă debutează oficial, azi, la Beijing, sub spectrul pandemiei de Covid-19, dar şi al boicotului diplomatic iniţiat de ţările occidentale.… [citeste mai departe]


Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

Publicat:
Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should Russia invade Ukraine, an attack Russian […] The post Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Russian supply curbs fuel European gas surge before NATO meeting

12:10, 12.01.2022 - European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

10:15, 23.12.2021 - Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg.  Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

20:35, 11.12.2021 - The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters.  The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…


