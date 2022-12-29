Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most weren’t showing symptoms of […] The post Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

