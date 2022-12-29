Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

Stiri Recomandate

Pasagerii autocarului implicat în accidentul de la Pasajul Unirii dau în judecată autorităţile din Bucureşti şi agenţiile de turism

Pasagerii autocarului cu turişti greci implicat în accidentul de la Pasajul Unirii din Capitală afirmă că vor da în judecată… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Vergil Chitac: Construim un nou spital. Proiectul Spitalului de Oncologie si Cardiologie, eligibil pentru finantare prin PNRR“ (GALERIE FOTO)

Primarul municipiului Constnata, Vergil Chitac a postat pe pagina sa de Facebook un mesaj prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Aurescu, bilanț pe anul 2022: „A fost, fără îndoială, cel mai dificil an al diplomaţiei române de după 1989”

2022 a fost, fără îndoială, cel mai dificil an al diplomaţiei române de după 1989, consideră ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, în deschiderea Raportului… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnați la închisoare pentru infracțiuni la regimul armelor și munițiilor, tâlhărie și braconaj

Condamnați la închisoare pentru infracțiuni la regimul armelor și munițiilor, tâlhărie și braconaj, depistați și încarcerați de poliţiştii sălăjeni. Miercuri, 28 decembrie a.c., polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologul Elena Mateescu: Vreme deosebit de caldă, cu valori pozitive până după Revelion. Când vine zăpada

Meteorologul Elena Mateescu: Vreme deosebit de caldă, cu valori pozitive până după Revelion. Când vine zăpada Vremea va fi caldă în următoarele zile, inclusiv de Revelion.… [citeste mai departe]

Three flights canceled, 113 delayed for over an hour at Henri Coanda Airport, Dec 22-28

As many as 113 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays of more than 60 minutes at the Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest (AIHCB) in the week of December 22 - 28, and three flights were canceled, the Bucharest… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, alături de Lionel Messi a fost inclus pe o lista selectă cu sportivii care au reușit cele mai notabile performanțe in anul 2022

Înotătorul român David Popovici a fost inclus pe o listă selectă de zece sportivi care au reuşit cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Pacea nu pică din cer, declară ambasadorul Ucrainei în Germania

"Pacea nu pică din cer", a declarat ambasadorul Ucrainei în Germania, Oleksii Makeev, citat joi de DPA, cerând mai mult sprijin pentru ţara sa în respingerea invaziei Rusiei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Circ! Pasagerii autocarului implicat în accidentul de la Pasajul Unirii dau în judecată autorităţile din Bucureşti şi agenţiile de turism

Pasagerii autocarului cu turişti greci implicat în accidentul de la Pasajul Unirii din Capitală afirmă că vor… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată președintele ideal? Americanii au oferit cel mai surprinzător răspuns / Lovitură pentru Biden și Trump

Trei sferturi dintre americani își doresc un președinte sub 65 de ani, arată un nou sondaj. Asta înseamnă că fostul președinte Donald Trump, în vârstă de 76 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]


Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most weren’t showing symptoms of […] The post Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

