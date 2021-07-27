Israel Defence Minister to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran

Stiri Recomandate

Cât de mult îngrașă înghețata? Nutriționistul Gianluca Mech spune ce poate conține!

Cât de mult îngrașă înghețata? Nutriționistul Gianluca Mech spune ce poate conține!

Cât de mult îngrașă înghețata? Nutriționistul Gianluca Mech spune ce poate conține! Cremoasă, dulce și rece. Așa s-ar descrie înghețata în câteva cuvinte. Ce ne-am putea dori mai mult decât un desert răcoros într-o zi… [citeste mai departe]

Timişoreni blocaţi pe aeroportul Bergamo: „Și-au bătut joc de noi”. Reacția halucinantă a Consulatului României din Milano UPDATE Decolarea spre casă, cu peste 14 ore întârziere VIDEO

Timişoreni blocaţi pe aeroportul Bergamo: „Și-au bătut joc de noi”. Reacția halucinantă a Consulatului României din Milano UPDATE Decolarea spre casă, cu peste 14 ore întârziere VIDEO

Circa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a făcut Oana Mizil chiar azi, înainte să fie audiată despre bătaia de la Marian Vanghelie. Răsturnare de situație

Ce a făcut Oana Mizil chiar azi, înainte să fie audiată despre bătaia de la Marian Vanghelie. Răsturnare de situație

Gestul Oanei Mizil înainte de a fi audiată despre evenimentul violent petrecut între ea și Marian Vanghelie. Răsturnare de situație în controversa care a… [citeste mai departe]

Persoană decedată pe un teren agricol

Persoană decedată pe un teren agricol

La data de 26 iulie a.c., în jurul orei 23:36, polițiștii Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Nușfalău au fost sesizați, de către un bărbat, din comuna Plopiș, cu privire la faptul că nu îl găsește pe un consătean de-al său, care a mers la câmp cu tractorul. Polițiștii ajunși la fața locului au efectuat căutări în zonă, iar la aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză uriașă la Jocurile Olimpice. Naomi Osaka, numărul doi mondial, eliminată în optimile de finală

Surpriză uriașă la Jocurile Olimpice. Naomi Osaka, numărul doi mondial, eliminată în optimile de finală

Surpriză uriașă în proba de tenis feminin de la Jocurile Olimpice. Nipona Naomi Osaka, numărul doi mondial, a fost eliminată în optimile de finală de cehoaica Marketa Vondrousova,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul gunoiului, un nou episod

Scandalul gunoiului, un nou episod

Primarul Clotilde Armand face apel la consilierii locali din Sectorul 1 să se prezite la ședința CL și să o mandateze pentru a cere în Justiție recuperarea daunelor și rezilierea contractului cu Romprest: „Dacă nu vin înseamnă că le place gunoiul pe stradă și că serviciul public este în colaps”. Judecătorii, Tribunalul au spus expres… [citeste mai departe]

SMV Ploiesti, pe urmele lui Vlad Tepes, la Napoli. Scrisoare adresata de Mircea Cosma profesorului Giuseppe Reale

SMV Ploiesti, pe urmele lui Vlad Tepes, la Napoli. Scrisoare adresata de Mircea Cosma profesorului Giuseppe Reale

Societatea Cultural-Istorica "Mihai Viteazul" Ploiesti, condusa de ing. Mircea Cosma, organizeaza, in acest an, o serie de evenimente cu ocazia implinirii a 590 de ani de la… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Plopiș găsit fără suflare pe câmp

Bărbat din Plopiș găsit fără suflare pe câmp

Polițiștii Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Nușfalău au fost sesizați, luni noaptea, de un bărbat din comuna Plopiș, cu privire la faptul că nu îl găsește pe un consătean de-al său care plecase la câmp cu tractorul. [citeste mai departe]

Grav accident de circulație produs pe Meseș

Grav accident de circulație produs pe Meseș

Luni seara, pompierii zălăuani au fost solicitați să intervină la un eveniment rutier petrecut pe drumul de coborâre dinspre Meseș spre localitatea Treznea. În eveniment a fost implicat un autoturism, care s-a răsturnat pe plafon în care se aflau cinci persoane, una dintre ele a rămas încarcerata. Pompierii au… [citeste mai departe]

Justin Trudeau a numit o femeie indigenă în postul de guvernator general al Canadei

Justin Trudeau a numit o femeie indigenă în postul de guvernator general al Canadei

Canada a instalat luni o femeie indigenă ca guvernator general, prima astfel de persoană ce va ocupa acest post, în cadrul unei ceremonii elaborate care a scos în lumină efortul ţării de a se împăca cu trecutul său colonial, relatează… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Israel Defence Minister to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran

Publicat:
Israel Defence Minister to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz will travel to France this week to discuss spyware sold by Israeli cyber firm NSO, that was allegedly used to target French President Emmanuel Macron, according to ReutersMacron’s phone was on a list of targets that were possibly under surveillance by Morocco, which used NSO Group’s Pegasus software, according […] The post to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Pegasus spyware: French President Macron changes phone after hack reports

12:10, 23.07.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone and number after reports that he was targeted with Israeli-made spyware called Pegasus, according to BBC. The president’s office said Mr Macron had also ordered an overhaul of security protocols. This week, Le Monde reported that he and 14 French…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

France sees tax deal near, pushes for minimum rate above 15%

12:25, 09.07.2021 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg.  The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

16:50, 08.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 21°C | 36°C
Iasi 19°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 34°C
Timisoara 22°C | 37°C
Constanta 23°C | 32°C
Brasov 17°C | 33°C
Baia Mare 20°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 426.418,80 3.012.402,40
II (5/6) 6 23.689,93 -
III (4/6) 316 449,80 -
IV (3/6) 6.832 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.501.641,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 iulie 2021
USD 4.1716
EUR 4.9208
CHF 4.5451
GBP 5.7543
CAD 3.324
XAU 242.562
JPY 3.7814
CNY 0.6436
AED 1.1357
AUD 3.0697
MDL 0.2314
BGN 2.5159

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec