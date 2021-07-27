Israel Defence Minister to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz will travel to France this week to discuss spyware sold by Israeli cyber firm NSO, that was allegedly used to target French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Reuters. Macron’s phone was on a list of targets that were possibly under surveillance by Morocco, which used NSO Group’s Pegasus software, according […] The post Israel Defence Minister to visit France to discuss NSO, Iran appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

