Iran will respond to EU’s nuclear text by midnight on Monday, says foreign minister

- The European Union health agencies on Monday recommended a second COVID-19 booster for everyone above 60 amid a new rise in infections and hospitalizations across Europe, according to Reuters. While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death,…

- The European Central Bank plans to gradually revamp its 344 billion euro corporate debt portfolio to favour greener firms, it said on Monday, taking another step in aligning monetary policy with climate change goals, according to Reuters. The ECB has long said that the fight against climate change is…

- Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…

- Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

- Britain will set out plans on Monday to override some rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland in a move that will inflame tensions with the European Union and could spark a trade war, according to Reuters. Britain has been threatening for months to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol,…

- Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday for talks on North Korea amid signs the country is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters. U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts,…

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- The European Central Bank is likely to raise its deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September and could lift it further if it sees inflation stabilizing at 2%, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in…