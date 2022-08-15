Iran will respond to EU’s nuclear text by midnight on Monday, says foreign minister

Stiri Recomandate

Activele nete ale fondurilor de investiţii au scăzut cu 5,5% în iunie, la 17,25 miliarde lei

Activele nete ale fondurilor deschise de investiţii locale s-au situat la o valoare de aproximativ 17,25 miliarde lei în iunie, în scădere cu 5,5% comparativ cu luna precedentă, potrivit unui raport al Autorităţii… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: România, simbol al unităţii, solidarităţii şi coeziunii care caracterizează NATO

În decurs de câteva luni, România a devenit un simbol al unităţii, solidarităţii şi coeziunii care caracterizează Alianţa nord-atlantică, a declarat preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, prezent luni la festivităţile prilejuite… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO După victoria din Canada, Simona Halep a fost întrebată cum va sărbători alături de fanii unguri

După ce a câștigat turneul WTA 1.000 de la Toronto, Simona Halep a fost întrebată, la conferința de presă, despre fanii unguri. Gafa jurnalistei a fost imediat îndreptată de jucătoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Scoția, prima țară din lume care va oferi gratuit produse menstruale

Scoția face istorie în domeniul sănătății publice, devenind prima țară care adoptă o lege prin care produsele menstruale vor fi oferite gratuit. Legea a intrat în vigoare de luni, 15 august. [citeste mai departe]

Craiova vrea să intre în arena festivalurilor: Intencity ar vrea să fie competitor cu Neversea și Untold

26-28 august 2022 va fi un interval care va intra în istoria festivalieră românească. Bănia va intra pe harta evenimentelor festivaliere occidentale. DJ Snake, Jason Derulo, Afrojack,… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Contabila partidului Șor, încarcerată în Penitenciarul Nr.13

Contabila partidului politic ȘOR, Olga Romanova, a primit mandat de arest în Penitenciarul Nr.13. Astfel de decizie a fost luată sâmbătă, 13 august, de către magistrații Judecătoriei Chișinău, sediul Ciocana, transmite Deschide.md . Astfel, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Gorghiu, prezentă la Ziua Marinei

Președintele interimar al Senatului României, Alina Gorghiu, participă luni, 15 august 2022, în portul Constanța, la ceremoniile aniversare dedicate Zilei Marinei Române. Cea de-a 120-a ediție a Zilei Marinei Naționale este organizată într-un moment dificil, atât pentru regiunea Mării Negre, cât și pentru frontierele externe… [citeste mai departe]

Rafinamentul designului curbat în arhitectură

Designul curbat este o tendinta care a inceput sa se manifeste in ultimii ani si se pare ca va continua sa fie populara si in viitor. Prin urmare, a aparut o noua generatie de materiale si produse care pot fi curbate si modelate in forme atractive si intr-un design inovator. Sunt create pentru a fi […] The… [citeste mai departe]

Caniculă în această săptămână, apoi scădere a temperaturilor și ploi. Prognoza meteo pentru fiecare regiune a țării

Vremea intră într-un proces de răcire, după următoarele patru zile caniculare cu valori de 36 grade. Temperaturile vor scădea până la valori medii de… [citeste mai departe]

2.254 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore - Au fost raportate 9 decese

Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS) a anunţat, luni, că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 2.254 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, cu aproape 400 mai puţine faţă de ziua anterioară, dar a crescut numărul bolnavilor… [citeste mai departe]


Iran will respond to EU’s nuclear text by midnight on Monday, says foreign minister

Publicat:
Iran will respond to the ‘s “final” text by midnight on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, calling on the to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues to save a 2015 nuclear pact, according to Reuters. “We do not want to reach a deal that after 40 days, two months […] The post Iran will respond to EU’s nuclear text by midnight on Monday, says foreign minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

