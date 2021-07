Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarterfinals at Bastad (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified, on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), with total prizes of 115,000 dollars, by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-2, 6-2. Buzarnescu (33 years old,… [citeste mai departe]