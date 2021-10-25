Iohannis: Through his life, King Mihai shows no one is too young to prove love of country

Stiri Recomandate

Serviciul Public Finanțe Locale Ploiești a anunțat, luni, măsurile implementate la nivelul instituției, pentru contribuabilii care nu dețin certificat verde

Serviciul Public Finanțe Locale Ploiești a anunțat, luni, măsurile implementate la nivelul instituției, pentru contribuabilii care nu dețin certificat verde

“În sediile noastre vor avea acces numai persoanele care: > fac dovada vaccinării… [citeste mai departe]

Pragu’ de Sus a lansat un nou videoclip extras din albumul „Să nu urăști nimic”

Pragu’ de Sus a lansat un nou videoclip extras din albumul „Să nu urăști nimic”

Trupa Pragu’ de Sus a lansat un nou videoclip pentru o piesă care se regăsește pe cel de-al șaselea album din carieră, „Să nu urăști nimic”, disc care a fost lansat la sfârșitul lunii septembrie la Timișoara, printr-un concert… [citeste mai departe]

„Poli 100”: Petrecere desăvârşită cu trupa suporterilor şi orchestra Filarmonicii Banatul înainte de intrarea noilor restricţii FOTO & VIDEO

„Poli 100”: Petrecere desăvârşită cu trupa suporterilor şi orchestra Filarmonicii Banatul înainte de intrarea noilor restricţii FOTO & VIDEO

Deşi favoriţii i-au dezamăgit în ultima perioadă, suporterii Politehnicii au avut parte de un eveniment… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de hotărâre privind stabilirea, la nivelul municipiului Buzău, a impozitelor și taxelor locale pentru anul fiscal 2022

Proiect de hotărâre privind stabilirea, la nivelul municipiului Buzău, a impozitelor și taxelor locale pentru anul fiscal 2022

Articolul Proiect de hotărâre privind stabilirea, la nivelul municipiului Buzău, a impozitelor și taxelor locale pentru anul fiscal 2022 se… [citeste mai departe]

Incidența Covid-19 în Ilfov. Care este localitatea de lângă Capitală cu cei mai mulți oameni infectați

Incidența Covid-19 în Ilfov. Care este localitatea de lângă Capitală cu cei mai mulți oameni infectați

 Luni, incidenţa cumulată a cazurilor de COVID-19 în localităţile din Ilfov este următoarea: * Afumaţi - 15,88* Baloteşti - 17,48* Berceni - 15,87* Brăneşti - 17,96* Bragadiru - 18,70*… [citeste mai departe]

189 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 25 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 29.314 persoane infectate și 840 decese

189 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 25 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 29.314 persoane infectate și 840 decese

Astăzi, 25 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba au fost raportate 189 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Transfăgărăşanul se închide de astăzi, 25 octombrie

Transfăgărăşanul se închide de astăzi, 25 octombrie

Direcţia Regională de Drumuri şi Poduri Timişoara anunţă că circulația rutieră va fi închisă, de astăzi, pe DN 7C (Transfăgărăşan) de la km 104+000 (Piscu Negru) până la km 130+800 (Cabana Bâlea Cascadă). Măsura a fost adoptată de către Comisia de Revizuire Specială din cadrul CNAIR conform… [citeste mai departe]

Obligaţiunile emise de Vrancart SA au început să fie distribuite de Depozitarul Central

Obligaţiunile emise de Vrancart SA au început să fie distribuite de Depozitarul Central

Depozitarul Central distribuie, începând de luni, sumele de bani aferente cuponului 19 pentru obligaţiunile emise de Vrancart SA, valoarea dobânzii aferente fiecărei obligaţiuni fiind de 0,882190 lei, conform unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

James Michael Tyler, actorul care l-a interpretat pe „Gunther” în serialul Friends, a murit

James Michael Tyler, actorul care l-a interpretat pe „Gunther” în serialul Friends, a murit

Din păcate, vestea tristă a zilei vine din partea serialului Friends. Actorul James Michael Tyler, cunoscut ca și „Gunther” în celebrul serial de comedie, a încetat din viață în cursul nopții de duminică spre… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL - România nu mai are niciun loc liber la ATI

OFICIAL - România nu mai are niciun loc liber la ATI

În data de 25 octombrie 2021, conform datelor existente în aplicația alerte.ms, la nivel național există 1.707 de paturi de ATI destinate pacienților COVID-19. În București sunt avizate de DSP 373 paturi de ATI pentru pacienții de COVID-19. De asemenea, la nivel național există o rezervă operațională… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: Through his life, King Mihai shows no one is too young to prove love of country

Publicat:
Iohannis: Through his life, King Mihai shows no one is too young to prove love of country

Through his life spent in faith, dedication and sacrifice, shows us that no one is too young to prove his love of country and never too old to serve it, said in a Monday's message on the occasion of the unveiling ceremony of the sovereign's statue.

The president's message was presented in Sinaia by the for Relations with and , .

" I had an extremely important contribution to Romania's return to democratic values and its proximity to the West. The sovereign dedicated himself…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: It's a complicated situation, generated by the motion and its adoption by cynical politicians

20:21, 05.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the political situation in Romania is complicated and was generated by the motion of censure, which he says was passed through Parliament by "cynical politicians." "A lot of things have been said in politics in recent months, most of them ugly. Politicians…

Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

20:36, 27.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Monday, that there is no political risk in Romania for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "There is no political risk for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. There is none because those reforms that…

PM Citu: We are analyzing measures in EU countries with impact on speeding up vaccination, we will apply them in Romania

20:25, 27.09.2021 - The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and…

President Iohannis sends message on Jewish New Year celebration

19:45, 06.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a on Monday message on the occasion of the Rosh Hashanah - Jewish New Year celebration. On this occasion, he congratulates the leadership and members of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, and sends them the warmest wishes of health, prosperity and…

IntMin Bode: Romania's participation in Greece mission strengthened friendship bonds between two states

17:50, 16.08.2021 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Monday, that the participation of Romania in the extinguishing of the fires in Greece, through the efforts of the firemen, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states. "Romania's participation to this mission,…

Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country

11:35, 16.08.2021 - The National Weather Administration (ANM)has issued a Code Orange warning of heat and high thermal discomfort in force on Monday in the counties of Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj, where highs are expected to get to 41 degrees Celsius. Also, all throughout today, a Code Yellow of similar…

PM Citu: We will make a hospital in Sinaia, a student dorm in Bucharest Politehnica University

14:10, 11.08.2021 - The Government has approved, on Wednesday, to make a hospital in central Sinaia, which will have 6 wards with 138 beds, PM Florin Citu announced. "I said that through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) we will make hospitals. Today, during the Government sitting, we have…

PM Citu: We are moving in direction in which Romania is no longer low wage country

13:30, 10.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Tuesday, that the data regarding inflation presented on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) represent an estimation, yet there are "interesting" figures regarding wages, which show that Romania is going in the direction in which "it is no longer a low…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 13°C
Iasi -1°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 13°C
Timisoara 1°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 12°C
Brasov -3°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 275.686,80 775.686,80
II (5/6) 23 3.995,46 -
III (4/6) 815 112,75 -
IV (3/6) 11.195 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.295.328,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 octombrie 2021
USD 4.256
EUR 4.9472
CHF 4.6294
GBP 5.8502
CAD 3.4405
XAU 246.172
JPY 3.7459
CNY 0.6664
AED 1.1587
AUD 3.1834
MDL 0.2433
BGN 2.5294

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec