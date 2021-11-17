Iohannis: The time of trial for the economy is not over

Stiri Recomandate

Deputatul Vasile Nagy (AUR): Votez împotriva introducerii certificatului verde în România

Intenția de a introduce un set de restricții pentru cetățenii români nevaccinați, sub forma unui așa-numit certificat verde care ar urma să îngrădească, pe lângă alte drepturi, inclusiv pe cel la muncă, este combătută… [citeste mai departe]

Anca Dragu spune că renegocierea PNRR nu va fi posibilă – VIDEO

Anca Dragu spune că renegocierea PNRR nu va fi posibilă iar cei care vor avea o astfel de inițiativă vor părea „absolut chiaraghioși”. Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat că va merge la Bruxelles pentru a renegocia Planul Națonal de Redresare și Reziliență.… [citeste mai departe]

Nici nu au făcut bine alianța, că deja încep săgețile. Lider PNL: Se vede încă o dată populismului ieftin al celor din PSD

Preşedintele PNL Brăila, deputatul Alexandru Popa, susţine că discursul celor din PSD referitor la majorarea pensiilor s-a schimbat acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Un defibrilator automat extern va fi montat în parcul central din Sinaia

Un defibrilator automat extern (DAE) va fi montat la intrarea în parcul Dimitrie Ghica din staţiunea Sinaia şi va fi dat, joi, în folosinţă publică, a anunţat administraţia locală prin intermediul unui comunicat de presă. Potrivit sursei citate, locul ales… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Istoriculului ieşean Sorin Iftimi, i-a fost acordat, post mortem, titlul de cetăţean de onoare a municipiului

Istoricului ieşean Sorin Iftimi i-a fost acordat, post mortem, titlul de Cetăţean de Onoare al municipiului. În cadrul şedinţei de astăzi, primarul Mihai Chirica… [citeste mai departe]

CUI ÎI PASĂ!? Campioni și codași hunedoreni la depunerea de proiecte pe programul de investiții Anghel Saligny

Deoarece există un interes special din partea cititorilor noștri pentru felul în care primăriile hunedorene s-au străduit să obțină bani de investiții prin marele proiect… [citeste mai departe]

Volvo: Procesul de fabricație a mașinilor electrice, cu 70% mai poluant decât al mașinilor ...

Volvo a realizat un studiu al nivelului de poluare în procesul de fabricație al unui model electric. Acesta arată că fabricarea versiunii electrice a lui XC40, numit C40 Recharge, produce cu 70% mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Haos în sistem. De ce nu mai pot fi salvați bolnavii Covid?

După o lungă perioadă în care nu s-a găsit deloc în spitale, Ministerul Sănătății a anunțat aprovizionarea cu tocilizumab. În total, din 5 noiembrie până în 17 noiembrie, 3.000 de flacoane. Deși acesta ar trebui administrat în combinație cu dexametazona înainte ca pacienții să… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV: 97.093 de persoane vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore; doar 23.112 cu prima doză

Un număr de 97.093 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca şi Johnson&Johnson au fost administrate în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 23.112 reprezintă prima doză, 48.866 – doza a doua… [citeste mai departe]

VIZITĂ DE LUCRU A DIRECTORULUI ADR NORD-VEST LA CONSILIUL JUDEȚEAN SĂLAJ

 Modernizarea sistemului sanitar, amenajarea unui parc industrial, investițiile în infrastructura rutieră, precum și dezvoltarea turismului au fost principalele teme abordate în cadrul întâlnirii de lucru pe care președintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj,… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: The time of trial for the economy is not over

Publicat:
, sent remarks to the " of 2021 - in " in which he emphasises that the time of trial for the economy has not ended, and the new government will also have the task of resuming open, constructive dialogue geared towards a sustainable growth of the economy. "We all know that the time of trial for the economy is not over. The new government will have, among other things, the task of resuming an open, constructive dialogue aimed at the sustainable growth of our economy. In this time of economic recovery,…

