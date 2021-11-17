Iohannis: The time of trial for the economy is not over

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he will call the parties to consultations when a parliamentary majority crystallises, agerpres reports. "I will wait for formal consultations after discussions in the parties lead to a majority owned by the parties that will want to propose a government…

- Romania’s PM-designate and interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced late Monday that he is giving up the nomination to form a new government after it became clear he would not win approval in parliament to become prime minister, according to Politico. President Klaus Iohannis had tapped Ciuca,…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos deems "an honour and a great responsibility" his appointment by President Klaus Iohannis for the position of prime minister and specifies that the Save Romania Union will have a meeting of the National Bureau to establish the negotiation team…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) communicated to President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, at the Cotroceni (Presidential Palace) consultations that without a substantial majority in Parliament "there can be no question of minority government," said party leader Marcel Ciolacu, who added that from the…

- AUR will initiate the procedures for the suspension from office of President Klaus Iohannis in case there is no proposal for prime minister next week and if the head of state intends to extend "Mr. Citu's reign", which was taken down by Parliament, party co-chair George Simion said on Wednesday.…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania has recorded a significant economic growth, adding that the Romanians living in Switzerland would find well-paid good jobs in Romania. "For Romanians living in Switzerland - and the vast majority of them are very well integrated…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, in which context he underscored the need for strengthening strategic bilateral dialogue at a high level between the two countries, from the perspective of their contribution…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday took note of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers' resignations and signed the decrees on the acting ministers' nomination, the Presidential Administration informs. The president signed: •…