Iohannis: The time of trial for the economy is not over

Iohannis: The time of trial for the economy is not overPublicat:
On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis sent remarks to the "National Ranking of Romanian Companies 2021 - The Economy in Moving Along" in which he emphasises that the time of trial for the economy has not ended, and the new government will also have the task of resuming open, constructive dialogue geared towards a sustainable growth of the economy. "We all know that the time of trial for the economy is not over. The new government will have, among other things, the task of resuming an open, constructive dialogue aimed at the sustainable growth of our economy. In this time of economic recovery,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
