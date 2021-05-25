Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis: Romania supports EU's involvement in strengthening security and stability of its Eastern partners

Publicat:
Iohannis: Romania supports EU's involvement in strengthening security and stability of its Eastern partners

attended the extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday,context in which he underlined Romania's support for EU involvement in strengthening the security and stability of Eastern partners through all the European instruments and policies, and in particular the , shows the .

At the meeting, European leaders invited the and the to present a document containing policy options on future relations with the , ahead of the

