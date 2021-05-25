Iohannis: Romania supports EU's involvement in strengthening security and stability of its Eastern partners

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis took part, on Monday and Tuesday, in the extraordinary reunion of the European Council, which took place in Brussels, context in which he highlighted the importance of ensuring a common understanding at the level of the member states and European institutions regarding the…

- President Klaus Iohannis has attended, Monday and Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, taking place in Brussels, context in which he emphasized Romania's support for the "fast" and "unitary" implementation of Digital COVID Certificates at the European level. According…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will attend an extraordinary European Council meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels to call for a swift and uniform implementation of digital green certificates at European level, reiterating the idea that they should not impinge on the exercise of the fundamental…

- Romania will submit a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) worth the entire allotted sum, 29.2 billion euro, said, on Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, emphasizing that he desires the PNRR to be approved the moment it reaches Brussels. He mentioned that, at the end of the Government…

- The head of the Defence General Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, stated, on Monday, that a consolidation of the North Atlantic cooperation "is all the more necessary and justified" in the current security context. "In the current security context, the consolidation of the North Atlantic…

- The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is not "a political toy" and there is no option it be rejected by Brussels, said, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis. "Until the end of May we will have a buttoned-up plan, agreed by the European Commission, which may then be submitted. The…

- The conclusion of the Russian military exercises on the border with Ukraine is "good news", but the situation remains tense and Romania will make efforts, in this context, to increase resilience on the eastern flank of NATO, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. "The fact that the military…

- Large lines of trucks formed, on Tuesday morning, at the main crossing points on the border with Hungary, on the way out of Romania, due to the restrictions applied to heavy traffic until Monday evening, so that drivers are forced to wait between 80 and 420 minutes to reach border control, according…