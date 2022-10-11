Iohannis: Romania, one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration

Stiri Recomandate

Primul caz al Parchetului lui Kovesi în România

Primul caz al Parchetului lui Kovesi în România

Parchetul European (EPPO) a anunţat luni pe site-ul său de internet inculparea la Tribunalul Bucureşti a unui om de afaceri român, Cătălin Hideg, şi a companiei pe care o reprezintă acesta, pentru fraudă legată de obţinerea de fonduri europene în valoare de trei milioane de euro. Fondurile erau destinate… [citeste mai departe]

Biserica Adventista de Ziua a Șaptea va construi un lacas de cult in Mamaia Sat

Biserica Adventista de Ziua a Șaptea va construi un lacas de cult in Mamaia Sat

Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul dezvoltat de Biserica Crestina Adventista de Ziua a Saptea Conferinta Muntenia, prin Mandache… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 180 de pariuri sportive online, trucate de angajații unei case de pariuri. Ce metodă foloseau

Peste 180 de pariuri sportive online, trucate de angajații unei case de pariuri. Ce metodă foloseau

Poliţiştii de la Direcţia Generală de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti efectuează, marţi dimineaţa, şase percheziţii în Capitală şi în judeţul Ialomiţa şi pun în aplicare 26 de mandate de aducere, în… [citeste mai departe]

Românii care fac bani pe OnlyFans, verificați de Fisc. Câți influenceri au fost prinși cu venituri nedeclarate

Românii care fac bani pe OnlyFans, verificați de Fisc. Câți influenceri au fost prinși cu venituri nedeclarate

ANAF a început verificarea influencerilor și a altor români care fac bani pe internet și nu declară veniturile. Inclusiv utilizatorii OnlyFans, celebru pentru entertainment-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, întâlnire oficială cu președinta Georgiei: Nu există o creștere a riscurilor pentru România, în acest moment – VIDEO

Iohannis, întâlnire oficială cu președinta Georgiei: Nu există o creștere a riscurilor pentru România, în acest moment – VIDEO

Președinții României și Georgiei au semnat o Declarație comună pentru stabilirea unui parteneriat strategic între cele două țări.… [citeste mai departe]

Nave multirol pentru pompieri, construite de olandezi la Galați. Olanda, singura țară care se opune aderării României la Schengen

Nave multirol pentru pompieri, construite de olandezi la Galați. Olanda, singura țară care se opune aderării României la Schengen

Două nave multirol au fost cumpărate de Inspectoratul General pentru Situații de Urgență (IGSU) din Ministerul Afacerilor Interne pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul PSD Alfred Laurențiu Mihai: Susțin apelul lui Marcel Ciolacu de a consuma produse românești

Senatorul PSD Alfred Laurențiu Mihai: Susțin apelul lui Marcel Ciolacu de a consuma produse românești

Social democrații fac apel la români să consume cu precădere produse românești pentru a susține economia națională. După ce ieri președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu a cerut explicit acest lucru,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum transparentizează REGINA MARIA abonamentele medicale, oferind informații despre suma economisită pentru serviciile accesate

Cum transparentizează REGINA MARIA abonamentele medicale, oferind informații despre suma economisită pentru serviciile accesate

În situații dificile din punct de vedere economic, cum sunt cele provocate de inflația galopantă, creșterea bruscă a prețurilor și a costurilor… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) România trebuie să își accelereze procedurile de implementare astfel încât să reușească să absoarbă cât mai mult din fondurile politicii de coeziune

(AUDIO) România trebuie să își accelereze procedurile de implementare astfel încât să reușească să absoarbă cât mai mult din fondurile politicii de coeziune

România trebuie să își accelereze procedurile de implementare astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Gică Hagi, într-un top select alături de Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. Pe ce loc se află fostul căpitan al echipei naționale

Gică Hagi, într-un top select alături de Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. Pe ce loc se află fostul căpitan al echipei naționale

Gică Hagi rămâne un nume important în fotbalul mondial, chiar dacă au trecut 21 de ani de când s-a retras.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Iohannis: Romania, one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration

Publicat:
Iohannis: Romania, one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration

said on Tuesday that Romania is one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

09:10, 11.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace by the President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis

12:25, 10.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Iohannis: Reform of justice laws must be completed in accordance with recommendations of European bodies

13:45, 27.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that a clear, coherent legislation is needed to guarantee the independence of the judiciary and to create the necessary mechanisms for the proper functioning of the prosecutor's offices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis, at the UN: Romania has supported and will continue to support Ukraine

10:02, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Romania submits candidacy for Human Rights Council, 2023-2025 term

08:56, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, that the UN Human Rights system must be strengthened and indicated that Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the Human Rights Council, for the 2023-2025 tenure. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iohannis: I don't think we will have a food crisis in Romania

08:56, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, in New York, that he does not believe that there will be a food crisis in Romania, pointing out that it is possible, unfortunately, for some food prices to rise. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Iohannis: Stigmatization, discrimination of minorities must be severely sanctioned

14:40, 02.08.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, underscoring that the stigmatization and discrimination of minorities must be "severely sanctioned." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

VIDEO Palestinian President welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

12:45, 19.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 10°C | 21°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 20°C
Timisoara 11°C | 21°C
Constanta 12°C | 19°C
Brasov 6°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0896
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0912
GBP 5.6185
CAD 3.6751
XAU 272.143
JPY 3.4919
CNY 0.7094
AED 1.3857
AUD 3.1892
MDL 0.2621
BGN 2.5241

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec