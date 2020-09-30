Stiri Recomandate

Drum, acoperit de pietre. A intervenit Poliția (Foto)

Drum, acoperit de pietre. A intervenit Poliția (Foto)

Pietre de dimensiuni mai mari au căzut din bena unui camion, și au acoperit asfaltul pe un drum din judet, făcând impracticabil acel tronson. Totul s-a întâmplat azi (30 septembrie) după-amiaza pe DJ 193, în localitatea Petin. La fata locului au ajuns polițiști care au îndepărtat pietrele de… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Camora, primul jucător naturalizat convocat la națională. Fundașul de origine portugheză, în lotul pentru barajul Euro 2020

Maria Camora, primul jucător naturalizat convocat la națională. Fundașul de origine portugheză, în lotul pentru barajul Euro 2020

Selecționerul Mirel Rădoi a anunțat lotul României pentru meciul din Islanda, din semifinalele barajului pentru Euro 2020, și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Toate persoanele care vin în România din aceste țări vor intra obligatoriu în carantină

Toate persoanele care vin în România din aceste țări vor intra obligatoriu în carantină

Orban anunţă reintroducerea restricţiilor pentru ţările care au un nivel de infectare superior României. Premierul Ludovic Orban a anunţat că România va reintroduce restricţii pentru persoanele care vin din ţări care… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace that, regarding the accusations of electoral fraud in the local elections, "the guilty will be held accountable"."The electoral process… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Predoiu execută ordinul trasat de la Cotroceni: Secția Specială a fost o EROARE

Cătălin Predoiu execută ordinul trasat de la Cotroceni: Secția Specială a fost o EROARE

Ministrul Justiţiei, Cătălin Predoiu, afirmă că înfiinţarea Secţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor din Justiţie a fost ”o eroare”, soluţia găsită fiind greşită. ”În realitate, noi nu avem un sistem de combatere a coruţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Orban, preocupat de sănătatea participanților la petrecerile organizate pentru câștigarea alegerilor

Orban, preocupat de sănătatea participanților la petrecerile organizate pentru câștigarea alegerilor

Premierul Ludovic Orban a cerut persoanelor care au participat la petrecerile organizate după câștigarea alegerilor să se comporte ca și cum ar fi posibil infectați, deoarece la aceste evenimente… [citeste mai departe]

Leo Messi schimbă tonul la Barcelona: „Îmi asum toate greșelile”

Leo Messi schimbă tonul la Barcelona: „Îmi asum toate greșelile”

Căpitanul Barcelonei, Leo Messi, 33 de ani, face un pas înapoi într-o perioadă plină de tensiuni pe ”Camp Nou”. ”După atâtea conflicte, vreau să dau pagina. Trebuie să ne regăsim unitatea”, a declarat el în interviul pentru cotidianul catalan Sport Dezamăgit… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep a învins-o pe Irina Begu cu greu. Ce probleme a avut din cauza terenului, săraca!

Simona Halep a învins-o pe Irina Begu cu greu. Ce probleme a avut din cauza terenului, săraca!

Simona Halep s-a calificat în turul 3 la Roland Garros după ce a învins-o pe Irina Begu, scor 6-3, 6-4. A fost un succes mult mai greu de obţinut decât o arată scorul. Irina a dat o replică foarte bună şi a întrebuinţat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul României anunţă noi măsuri! Carantină pentru persoanele care stau în România mai mult de TREI zile

Premierul României anunţă noi măsuri! Carantină pentru persoanele care stau în România mai mult de TREI zile

"Este evidentă o tendință de creștere a numărului de cazuri. Din acest motiv am solicitat Comitetelor Județele pentru Situații de Urgență o implicare mai serioasă în respectarea… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines renunţă la planul său de a oferi zboruri spre nicăieri din cauza criticilor

Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines renunţă la planul său de a oferi zboruri spre nicăieri din cauza criticilor

Compania aeriană Singapore Airlines a renunţat la planurile sale de a oferi "zboruri spre nicăieri", cu avioane ce decolează şi aterizează pe acelaşi aeroport, după ce iniţiativa… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

Publicat:
Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

declared on Wednesday at that, regarding the accusations of electoral fraud in the local elections, "the guilty will be held accountable".

"The electoral process itself went above expectations and the electoral commissions in the polling stations worked hard, did their best and managed to solve the problems that arose. But it seems that after the vote, some individuals, we will see exactly who, tried to defraud the results by falsifying certain documents. It is simply unacceptable and these procedures need to be significantly improved,"…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Declic community: Over 10,500 people request General Prosecutor investigate electoral fraud accusations

14:35, 30.09.2020 - Over 10,500 persons are requesting the general prosecutor, Gabriela Scutea, dispose the starting of an investigation in regards to possible electoral fraud in the local elections in Bucharest. "The signatories of the petition believe that without the involvement of the General Prosecutor's office…

Law allowing Romanians in the diaspora to vote for two days in December's parliamentary elections, promulgated

13:00, 16.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated the law on the modification and supplementing of some normative acts in the electoral field that allows Romanians in the diaspora to vote for two days in December's parliamentary elections. The normative act stipulates that the Romanian electors living…

President Iohannis: I expect PNL to score the best result in the election

22:05, 09.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the PNL (National Liberal Party) to score a "record result" in the upcoming local elections, the best it has ever scored. "The National Liberal Party is without a doubt the most important party on the Romanian political scene today and it…

Iohannis: If epidemic does not worsen, strict safety measures are on, elections can be held

19:20, 12.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the local elections could be held if the epidemic did not worsen and strict health safety measures were taken. "This is how democracy works: elections are held from time to time. They were supposed to be held in June; they could not be organised then…

President Iohannis to hold education meeting with Gov't members on Wednesday

16:45, 04.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis will hold a meeting on education on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, which will be attended by several members of the Government.According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting scheduled for 3 pm will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban,…

President Iohannis: If pandemic doesn't get worse and we take strict measures we can have elections

19:10, 29.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that local elections can be organised in September if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't get worse and strict measures are being taken. "Personally, I am convinced that, if the pandemic doesn't get worse and we take strict and specific measures, we can have…

President Iohannis: No law can stop virus, we all need to play our part here

19:51, 22.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Wednesday that "no law can stop a virus" and that "we all need to play our part" to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.The head of state referred, in a statement made at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, to the fact that on Tuesday the Law on quarantine…

President Iohannis: Local elections can be organized in September

18:42, 08.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that local elections can be organized in September, but stressed the need to comply with the rules in the context of the pandemic."In my opinion, local elections can be organized in September," Iohannis said. The head of state visited the Cantacuzino…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 01 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 9°C | 19°C
Iasi 9°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 16°C
Timisoara 10°C | 16°C
Constanta 14°C | 20°C
Brasov 6°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.09.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 324.400,80 2.294.915,20
II (5/6) 18 6.007,42 -
III (4/6) 781 138,45 -
IV (3/6) 11.255 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.848.832,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 septembrie 2020
USD 4.1617
EUR 4.8698
CHF 4.5043
GBP 5.3406
CAD 3.105
XAU 252.112
JPY 3.9382
CNY 0.611
AED 1.133
AUD 2.9625
MDL 0.2456
BGN 2.4899

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec