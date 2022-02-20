Iohannis: Liberation of Roma people laid foundation stone of recovering identity of community tried by history

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat din Blaj și-a amenințat nevasta cu acte de violență. Poliția a fost chemată să aplaneze scandalul

Un bărbat din Blaj și-a amenințat nevasta cu acte de violență. Poliția a fost chemată să aplaneze scandalul

La data de 18 februarie 2022, în jurul orei 15.30, polițiștii din Blaj au fost sesizați, prin plângere, de către o femeie de 43 de ani, din Blaj, cu privire la faptul că,… [citeste mai departe]

Rămași fără locuri în Rostov, unii refugiați din estul Ucrainei au fost „invitați” Murmansk-ul subarctic, la 3.000 km distanță, scrie presa ucraineană

Rămași fără locuri în Rostov, unii refugiați din estul Ucrainei au fost „invitați" Murmansk-ul subarctic, la 3.000 km distanță, scrie presa ucraineană

În jur de 40.000 de refugiați au sosit până acum din Donbas în regiunea… [citeste mai departe]

ANP nu vede nimic în neregulă la concursul cu o comisie formată din colegii unui candidat: „În conformitate cu dispozițiile legale în materie”

ANP nu vede nimic în neregulă la concursul cu o comisie formată din colegii unui candidat: „În conformitate cu dispozițiile legale în materie"

Într-un răspuns oferit Libertatea, Administrația Națională a Penitenciarelor (ANP) spune că au fost… [citeste mai departe]

200 de români cu COVID-19 au fost internați, în ultimele ore: La ATI s-au eliberat 15 locuri, iar 957 din cei 1.104 pacienți sunt nevaccinați

200 de români cu COVID-19 au fost internați, în ultimele ore: La ATI s-au eliberat 15 locuri, iar 957 din cei 1.104 pacienți sunt nevaccinați

Numărul persoanelor cu COVID-19 internate este de 9.177, cu 200 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară, iar la ATI… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune în Munţii Siriului, pentru salvarea unei turiste care a alunecat pe gheaţă

Misiune în Munţii Siriului, pentru salvarea unei turiste care a alunecat pe gheaţă

Excursia unui grup format din şapte turişti gălăţeni în Munţii Siriului, judeţul Buzău, pe traseul Valea Neagră, a fost întreruptă de un accident. O femeie a alunecat pe gheaţă şi s-a rănit la picior. [citeste mai departe]

40 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 20 februarie 2022, în Municipul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

40 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 20 februarie 2022, în Municipul Blaj și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 20 februarie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 244 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

O invazie rusă a Ucrainei este foarte iminentă, susține ministrul britanic pentru Europa

O invazie rusă a Ucrainei este foarte iminentă, susține ministrul britanic pentru Europa

"Din nefericire, la acest moment, un atac, o invazie, pare mult mai probabilă decât improbabilă dar vom continua să depunem eforturi pentru a împiedica acest lucru", a declarat James Cleverly penru Sky News."Tot ceea ce… [citeste mai departe]

O petrecere la care participau zeci de persoane a fost întreruptă de poliţişti: Au fost aplicate amenzi de 9.500 lei

O petrecere la care participau zeci de persoane a fost întreruptă de poliţişti: Au fost aplicate amenzi de 9.500 lei

Sâmbătă, în jurul orei 21.07, a fost reclamată la 112 o petrecere de zi de naştere în municipiul Oradea la care participau 44 de persoane. Poliţiştii au întrerupt… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Cupa Nicușor Marcu, primul eveniment din acest an găzduit în sala de sport reamenajată a Liceului Sportiv din Alba Iulia

VIDEO: Cupa Nicușor Marcu, primul eveniment din acest an găzduit în sala de sport reamenajată a Liceului Sportiv din Alba Iulia

VIDEO: Cupa Nicușor Marcu, primul eveniment din acest an găzduit în sala de sport reamenajată a Liceului Sportiv din Alba Iulia Elevii Liceului… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Liberation of Roma people laid foundation stone of recovering identity of community tried by history

Publicat:
Iohannis: Liberation of Roma people laid foundation stone of recovering identity of community tried by history

Fighting racist and xenophobic manifestations, overcoming prejudice, and achieving real equality of opportunity can be ensured through education and culture, said in a message sent on Sunday on the occasion of .

