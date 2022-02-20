Iohannis: Liberation of Roma people laid foundation stone of recovering identity of community tried by history

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's national male water polo team made its debut with a victory in the C group of the 2022 European Championship preliminaries, 14-1 (1-0, 5-0, 4-1, 4-) against Lithuania, in Gzira (Malta) on Friday.

The Invictus team of wounded war veterans will represent Romania at the fifth edition of the Invictus Games taking place in The Hague over April 16 - 22, the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

President Klaus Iohannis said today in Brussels that education is one of the priorities of his presidential term, and that he is personally committed to increasing the quality of education.

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Friday voted for a report on the adoption of the draft law on the abolition of the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ).

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that in the event in which the security situation at the Ukrainian border will change, the European Union has an established reaction package and specified that Romania is ready for a possible flow of migrants from this country.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania's accession to the Schengen space is a strategic objective and showed that talks on this topic will continue.

The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The Culture Minister, Lucian Romascanu, was present, on Tuesday, on the National Day of Reading, at the inauguration of a library for children in Targoviste.