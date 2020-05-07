Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness

Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessnessPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its 'acolytes' are doing all possible for authorities' effort to fail in respect to managing the current crisis. "I saw yesterday the amount of satisfaction with which some politicians received the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] ruling on the fines enforced during this state of emergency period. It is yet another sign of carelessness, recklessness and misunderstanding of the mission they have, as well as a proof that for these politicians the political interest if above people," the head of state said…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
State of emergency to be changed to state of alert from May 15
15:12, 04.05.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that after May 15, the state of emergency in Romania will be changed to a state of alert."The state of emergency will not be extended, I will not issue a new decree to extend the state of emergency. May 14 is the last day of the state of emergency. From…
Parliament: Online meeting on President's decree on extending state of emergency
08:52, 16.04.2020 - Parliament will convene on Thursday in an online meeting to debate and vote on President Klaus Iohannis' request regarding the extension of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under Decree No 240/2020. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12,00hrs.The legal, defence…
Parliament: Online session to approve state of emergency on Romania's territory
09:07, 19.03.2020 - Parliament gathers at 12,00hrs on Thursday in a joint online session, devoted to the President Klaus Iohannis' request on the approval of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under decree no 195/2020.For the first time, a special debate and remote electronic vote procedure…
Decree for state of emergency establisment is published in Official Journal
17:54, 16.03.2020 - The decree of President Klaus Iohannis on the establishment of the state of emergency in Romania was published on Monday in the Official Journal.The state of emergency is an exceptional measure that can be instituted by the President of Romania, through decree, with the approval of Parliament.…
Iohannis: PSD keeps desperately clinging to power mechanisms, 2020 - a turning point
23:47, 04.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to "desperately cling" to the power mechanisms and insists on thwarting reform initiatives; the President also stressed that 2020 is a decisive year. "The desperation with which the PSD continues to cling…
PSD MPs will be present, yet will vote against Citu Gov't
22:13, 03.03.2020 - The Members of Parliament of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be present in the plenary session for the investiture of the Citu Gov't, yet they will vote against the new Cabinet, on Tuesday said the PSD's Acting Chair Marcel Ciolacu. "We'll be there, we'll vote against the Citu Government.…
Secretary of State in Ministry of Justice: Orban can be nominated PM again
14:34, 26.02.2020 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice Diana Morar, deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Arbitration Court, argues that Ludovic Orban can again be proposed by President Klaus Iohannis for the position of prime minister and that early parliamentary elections are still possible.Diana…
Iohannis says not commenting on court ruling, calls PSD action unprecedented defiance
18:40, 24.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a new crisis by notifying the Constitutional Court (CCR) in the case of the appointment of Ludovic Orban as prime minister. "I will not comment on the decision of the CCR and I will wait for the reasoning, but what…