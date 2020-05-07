Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban a vorbit de redeschiderea bisericilor

Ludovic Orban a vorbit de redeschiderea bisericilor

Autoritățile sunt “în curs de evaluare” în ceea ce privește redeschiderea bisericilor, în condițiile în care, încă de dinaintea Sărbătorilor Pascale în lăcașurile de cult slujbele au fost oficiate de către clerici, fără prezența credincioșilor. După ce a readus în discuție o relaxare a graduală a… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Piersic, reacție dură după ce s-a zvonit că a murit. „Eu am înțeles că virusul ăsta atacă plămânii, nu capul"

Florin Piersic, reacție dură după ce s-a zvonit că a murit. „Eu am înțeles că virusul ăsta atacă plămânii, nu capul”

La scurt timp după ce s-a zvonitcă ar fi murit și a primit mai multe telefoane din partea apropiaților,îngrijorați de acesta, Florin Piersic… [citeste mai departe]

Două țări europene critică postarea lui Viktor Orban cu „Ungaria mare". Președintele Croației: Acele hărți vor rămâne în dulap

Două țări europene critică postarea lui Viktor Orban cu „Ungaria mare”. Președintele Croației: Acele hărți vor rămâne în dulap

Croația, țară care deține președinția rotativă a Uniunii Europene, și Slovenia au criticat o postare a premierului Ungariei,… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Simptome rare de COVID-19, identificate de medicii din întreaga lume

OMS: Simptome rare de COVID-19, identificate de medicii din întreaga lume

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății a grupat simptome rare de COVID-19, transmise de medici din întreagă lume. Degetele COVID, asemănătoare degerăturilor, sunt întâlnite la mulți copii din Italia. De asemenea, aceștia atrag atenția că senzația de arsură... [citeste mai departe]

Vor creşte pensiile cu 40%? Orban: Vrem să putem garanta plata pensiilor crescute

Vor creşte pensiile cu 40%? Orban: Vrem să putem garanta plata pensiilor crescute

Premierul Ludovic Orban a fost întrebat joi dacă au existat discuţii la Guvern pentru majorarea pensiilor în septembrie cu un procent mai mic de 40%, el răspunzând că Executivul vrea să şi poată garanta plata pensiilor crescute. [citeste mai departe]

Alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19. Bilanțul ajunge la 886

Alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19. Bilanțul ajunge la 886

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunțat, joi, alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19, bilanțul morților din România ajungând la 886. Deces 882 - Femeie, 85 ani, județ Galați. Data confirmării:... [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban laudă Dacia la Mioveni: Fabrica este foarte importantă pentru noi, realizează 3% din PIB

Ludovic Orban laudă Dacia la Mioveni: Fabrica este foarte importantă pentru noi, realizează 3% din PIB

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat, joi, după ce a vizitat Uzina Dacia de la Mioveni, că este importantă reluarea activităţii, întrucât fabrica realizează 3% din PIB-ul României, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Miroslav Klose a fost numit antrenor secund la Bayern Munchen

Miroslav Klose a fost numit antrenor secund la Bayern Munchen

Clubul Bayern Munchen a anunţat, joi, că Miroslav Klose, în vârstă de 41 de ani, va deveni antrenor secund la gruparea bavareză în data de 1 iulie potrivit news.ro.Contractul fostului internaţional german va fi valabil până la 30 iunie 2021. “Abia aştept să îmi preiau atribuţiile.… [citeste mai departe]

Lidia Buble a plecat din casa unde locuia cu Răzvan Simion. Motivul pentru care a ales să stea la părinţi

Lidia Buble a plecat din casa unde locuia cu Răzvan Simion. Motivul pentru care a ales să stea la părinţi

Se pare că motivul pentru care a luat această decizie este starea de sănătate a tatălui său, în ultimele două luni nu s-a simţit prea bine. „Am venit ca să am grijă de tati și să o ajut… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness

Publicat:
Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness

said on Thursday that the (PSD) and its 'acolytes' are doing all possible for authorities' effort to fail in respect to managing the current crisis. "I saw yesterday the amount of satisfaction with which some politicians received the CCR [ of Romania] ruling on the fines enforced during this state of emergency period. It is yet another sign of carelessness, recklessness and misunderstanding of the mission they have, as well as a proof that for these politicians the political interest if above people," the head of state said…

