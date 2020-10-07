Iohannis: Figures on SARS-CoV-2 cases sound alarm signal we all have responsibility to take into account

Iohannis: Figures on SARS-CoV-2 cases sound alarm signal we all have responsibility to take into accountPublicat:
Figures reported in Romania on novel coronavirus infections, but also deaths due to COVID-19 "sound a strong alarm signal that we all have the responsibility to take into account," the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the Palace Cotroceni. He said that today has seen "the largest increase in the number of illness cases"and said the figures were "extremely worrying."
"The situation is complicated not only in Romania, but also in the rest of the European states," the head of state said.
At the same time, Iohannis thanked the medical staff. "The coming…
