Iohannis: Figures on SARS-CoV-2 cases sound alarm signal we all have responsibility to take into account

A murit legendarul muzician Eddie Van Halen

A murit legendarul muzician Eddie Van Halen

Legendarul muzician EDDIE VAN HALEN, cunoscut mai ales drept membru fondator al grupului Van Halen, a decedat la vârsta de 65 de ani, marți, în urma unui cancer la limbă, informează contactmusic.com. Trista veste a fost dată de fiul clebrului muzician, Wolfgang Van Halen, în vârstă de 29 de ani. „Nu pot să cred că… [citeste mai departe]

Ciclism - Turul Italiei: Filippo Ganna a câştigat en solitaire etapa a 5-a a Turului Italiei

Ciclism - Turul Italiei: Filippo Ganna a câştigat en solitaire etapa a 5-a a Turului Italiei

Ciclistul italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) a câştigat miercuri en solitaire etapa a 5-a a Turului Italiei, disputată pe un traseu montan de 225 kilometri, între Mileto şi Camigliatello Silano, în regiunea Calabria,… [citeste mai departe]

După o pauză de opt luni, Teatrul “George Ciprian” le pregătește buzoienilor o nouă stagiune

După o pauză de opt luni, Teatrul "George Ciprian" le pregătește buzoienilor o nouă stagiune

Debutul noii stagiuni va avea loc sâmbătă seară, de la ora 18.00, când iubitorii teatrului vor putea urmări spectacolul “Faza lungă”, în regia lui Octavian Jighirgiu, o comedie a cărei premieră a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Caz cutremurător. S-a trezit din comă, dar a realizat apoi că familia lui a murit. Ce s-a întâmplat este tulburător

Caz cutremurător. S-a trezit din comă, dar a realizat apoi că familia lui a murit. Ce s-a întâmplat este tulburător

După ce a stat trei săptămâni în comă în urma infectării cu coronavirus, bărbatul s-a trezit și a aflat că familia sa a murit. S-a trezit din comă, apoi a realizat… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Alegerile parlamentarele trebuie să aibă loc pe 6 decembrie

Iohannis: Alegerile parlamentarele trebuie să aibă loc pe 6 decembrie

Președintele Klaus Iohannis spune că alegerile parlamentare trebuie să aibă loc pe 6 decembrie, iar dacă numărul cazurilor Covid-19 va crește, ar trebui înăsprite regulile campaniei electorale. [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19: Nou antirecord înregistrat astăzi în Moldova

COVID-19: Nou antirecord înregistrat astăzi în Moldova

CHIȘINĂU, 7 oct – Sputnik. Alte 1.062 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 au fost anunțate astăzi în Republica Moldova. Acest număr reprezintă un nou antirecord. © Sputnik / Rodion Proca Un ministru din Moldova s-a îmbolnăvit de COVID-19 Noile cazuri de îmbolnăvire au fost constatate după efectuarea… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie RADICALĂ luată de Mitropolia Moldovei și Bucovinei: Se RENUNȚĂ la organizarea sărbătorii cum era programată

Decizie RADICALĂ luată de Mitropolia Moldovei și Bucovinei: Se RENUNȚĂ la organizarea sărbătorii cum era programată

După ce Guvernul a interzis românilor să participe la pelerinaje ținute în localitățile în care nu au buletin sau viză de flotant, Mitropolia Moldovei și… [citeste mai departe]

Ce va face Nicușor Dan cu sporurile din Primăria Capitalei

Ce va face Nicușor Dan cu sporurile din Primăria Capitalei

Acordarea unui spor de pericol pentru un șofer din Primăria Capitalei este un lucru nerezonabil, a afirmat la RFI primarul ales al Bucureștiului, Nicușor Dan, după ce presa a scris că funcționarii instituției primesc bani în plus la salariu pentru condiții vătămătoare. Nicușor Dan… [citeste mai departe]

Ce face acum Siena Vușcan, după ce a participat la Românii au talent

Ce face acum Siena Vușcan, după ce a participat la Românii au talent

În marea finală ”Românii au talent” 2020, Siena Vușcan a fost pe locul 2 în topul preferințelor telespectatorilor, câștigând 30.000 de euro. Născută în America, crescută în Cluj și petrecând 5 ani în China, micuța domnișoară a revenit în România anul acesta,… [citeste mai departe]

Jeff Bridges și secretul mariajului de 43 de ani cu soția sa, Susan: Chiar am fost binecuvântat

Jeff Bridges și secretul mariajului de 43 de ani cu soția sa, Susan: Chiar am fost binecuvântat

Tinerii de azi ar trebui să se uite mai mult la cei bătrâni când vine vorba de armonia în familie. Actorul Jeff Bridges (70 de ani) a ajuns la vârsta la care poate dezvălui multe secrete, chiar și cel al… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Figures on SARS-CoV-2 cases sound alarm signal we all have responsibility to take into account

Publicat:
Iohannis: Figures on SARS-CoV-2 cases sound alarm signal we all have responsibility to take into account

Figures reported in Romania on novel coronavirus infections, but also deaths due to COVID-19 "sound a strong alarm signal that we all have the responsibility to take into account," the President of Romania, said on Wednesday at the . He said that today has seen "the largest increase in the number of illness cases"and said the figures were "extremely worrying."

"The situation is complicated not only in Romania, but also in the rest of the European states," the head of state said.

At the same time, Iohannis thanked the medical staff. "The coming…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


