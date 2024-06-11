Iohannis: Black Sea area, vital for entire Euro-Atlantic security, this is where the war is

Stiri Recomandate

Bani pentru partide: 22 de milioane de lei de la AEP (în iunie)

Bani pentru partide: 22 de milioane de lei de la AEP (în iunie)

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (AEP) a anunțat recent că, în luna iunie, a virat în conturile partidelor politice din România subvenții în valoare totală de 22.131.414,18 lei. Această sumă substanțială reflectă atât importanța menținerii unui sistem politic funcțional,… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul susține că infrastructura energetică este un obiectiv militar. Raționalizări de electricitate în întreaga Ucraină

Kremlinul susține că infrastructura energetică este un obiectiv militar. Raționalizări de electricitate în întreaga Ucraină

Kremlinul susține că atacurile efectuate de armata rusă asupra instalațiilor electrice ale Ucrainei sunt justificate din punct de vedere militar.… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ies petele galbene de transpirație de pe haine. Amestecul puternic care le face ca noi

Cu ce ies petele galbene de transpirație de pe haine. Amestecul puternic care le face ca noi

Vara este sezonul în care purtăm cel mai des haine albe, ușoare și vaporoase.  Dar transpiratia combinata cu deodorantul sau umiditatea din dulap sunt, de obicei, cauza petelor galbene de pe haine, pete care ies destul… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: La Harsova, judetul Constanta, vor fi renumarate voturile

Alegeri electorale 2024: La Harsova, judetul Constanta, vor fi renumarate voturile

Conform Biroului Electoral Judetean BEJ , datorita faptului ca au existat suspiciuni in procesul electoral legate de rezultatul votului, in localitatea Harsova, judetul Constanta, s a hotarat renumararea voturilor. Reamintim faptul ca nu… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Novac a ratat calificarea în finala de aruncare a suliței

Alexandru Novac a ratat calificarea în finala de aruncare a suliței

Alex Novac, la fel ca și Bianca Ghelber. Cei doi sportivi pregătiți de Mihaela Melinte au ratat calificarea în finala probelor la care au participat la actuala ediție a Campionatului European de atletism de la Roma. După ce duminică, Bianca Ghelber nu a reușit decât… [citeste mai departe]

Deși veniturile seniorilor au crescut, România încă alocă mai puțini bani din PIB pentru pensii față de restul UE

Deși veniturile seniorilor au crescut, România încă alocă mai puțini bani din PIB pentru pensii față de restul UE

O sumă de aproximativ 1.882 miliarde de euro a fost cheltuită, în anul 2021, pentru plata pensiilor în ţările membre ale Uniunii Europene, sau 12,9% din Produsul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi iubiți, găsiţi morți într-o casă din Brăila. Cu o zi înainte, femeia a sunat la 112 strigând că e în pericol, dar nu a fost găsită

Doi iubiți, găsiţi morți într-o casă din Brăila. Cu o zi înainte, femeia a sunat la 112 strigând că e în pericol, dar nu a fost găsită

O femeie şi un bărbat, concubini, au fost găsiţi decedaţi, luni, cu urme de violenţă, într-un imobil din localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Denise Rifai, dezvăluiri despre relația pe care o are cu Dumnezeu: „E cea mai mare binecuvântare şi…”

Denise Rifai, dezvăluiri despre relația pe care o are cu Dumnezeu: „E cea mai mare binecuvântare şi…”

Denise Rifai (38 de ani), una dintre cele mai apreciate prezentatoare de televiziune din România, a vorbit, într-un interviu recent, despre momentele dificile cu care s-a confruntat… [citeste mai departe]

JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot

JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot

Jocurile cu jackpot, fie ele fizice sau online, au o atracție deosebită asupra jucătorilor din întreaga lume. The post JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: Situatie incredibila la Costinesti. Doi cetateni ucraineni ar fi votat fara sa aiba dreptul

Alegeri electorale 2024: Situatie incredibila la Costinesti. Doi cetateni ucraineni ar fi votat fara sa aiba dreptul

Situatia alegerilor electorale de la Costinesti, judetul Constanta, la functia de primar ia o intorsatura incredibila. Dupa ce au fost renumarate voturile in urma contestatiilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Iohannis: Black Sea area, vital for entire Euro-Atlantic security, this is where the war is

Publicat:
Iohannis: Black Sea area, vital for entire Euro-Atlantic security, this is where the war is

AGERPRES special correspondent reports: area is vital for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space, the region where the war is taking place, and the Republic of Moldova is the NATO partner most affected by this conflict, said on Tuesday at the end of the B9 Summit.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

19:05, 11.06.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there have always been changes in the governments of NATO states, but security policy has been and will remain stable, in the context of the political situation in France and the score obtained by…

President Iohannis, Bosnia and Herzegovina's FM emphasize collaboration in field of security

19:31, 05.06.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the minister of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, on the occasion of his official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration reports.

Bookfest opens in Bucharest displaying hundreds of publishers, events, debates, novelties

08:55, 29.05.2024 - The 17th edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair will be officially opened on Wednesday, at 12:00, in Pavilion B2 at Romexpo, northern Bucharest in a ceremony which officials from Romania and the Republic of Moldova were invited to.

Her Majesty Margareta pleads for supporting Moldova in European integration process

10:10, 22.05.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent from Luxembourg Gina Stefan reports: Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, pleaded on Tuesday in a speech at the Pierre Werner Institute in Luxembourg to support the Republic of Moldova in its European integration process and spoke about the "critical…

Bucharest hosts International book fair Bookfest May 29-June 2, with Republic of Moldova as guest of honour

21:01, 16.05.2024 - The international book fair Bookfest will take place between May 29 and June 2, at the Romexpo exhibitional complex in Bucharest, with around 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, offering reading enthusiasts about one million volumes, 3,000…

President Iohannis stresses in South Korea that Romania is interested in collaborations for implementation of SMR technology

15:21, 24.04.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis visited the Doosan Enerbility industrial complex in Changwon, Republic of Korea, on Wednesday, where he said that our country is very interested in working with international partners in the development and implementation of…

President Iohannis, South Korean counterpart discuss strategic areas

10:41, 23.04.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed Tuesday by his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Palace.The Romanian head of state is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday.

President Iohannis approves law by which Ministry of Finance represents Romania in all international arbitration disputes

20:30, 16.04.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday promulgated the law approving Emergency Ordinance 6/2024, according to which the Ministry of Finance is granted the right to represent Romania or public institutions in all international arbitration disputes, including arbitration requests which have as their object…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: