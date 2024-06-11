Iohannis: Black Sea area, vital for entire Euro-Atlantic security, this is where the war is

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there have always been changes in the governments of NATO states, but security policy has been and will remain stable, in the context of the political situation in France and the score obtained by…

- President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the minister of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, on the occasion of his official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration reports.

- The 17th edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair will be officially opened on Wednesday, at 12:00, in Pavilion B2 at Romexpo, northern Bucharest in a ceremony which officials from Romania and the Republic of Moldova were invited to.

- AGERPRES special correspondent from Luxembourg Gina Stefan reports: Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, pleaded on Tuesday in a speech at the Pierre Werner Institute in Luxembourg to support the Republic of Moldova in its European integration process and spoke about the "critical…

- The international book fair Bookfest will take place between May 29 and June 2, at the Romexpo exhibitional complex in Bucharest, with around 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, offering reading enthusiasts about one million volumes, 3,000…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis visited the Doosan Enerbility industrial complex in Changwon, Republic of Korea, on Wednesday, where he said that our country is very interested in working with international partners in the development and implementation of…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed Tuesday by his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Palace.The Romanian head of state is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday.

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday promulgated the law approving Emergency Ordinance 6/2024, according to which the Ministry of Finance is granted the right to represent Romania or public institutions in all international arbitration disputes, including arbitration requests which have as their object…