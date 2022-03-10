Iohannis: As long as war continues, we can expect attempts to influence economies through 'fake news'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Christian Orthodox Archbishopric of Cluj announced on Thursday that it is supporting the victims of the war in Ukraine with goods worth about two million lei.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine fundamentally and dramatically affects European security, and the international community has responded "uniformly and swiftly," President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday.

The humanitarian centre that is operational in Romania supporting Ukraine will play a very important role, as a medium-term approach, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

Ukraine's charge d'affaires to Romania, Paun Rohovei, on Thursday stated that the Russian Federation's attacks were "very massive" and that the Ukrainian army was ready for such a scenario.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday Romania's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.