Romania wins its first match, against Georgia, 5-1, at European Under-19 Championship

Romania's Under-19 football team scored its first clear victory, against Georgia, 5-1 (3-1), on Wednesday, in Velika Gorica (Georgia), in Group 4 of the 2022 European Under-19 Championship elite round, Agerpres reports.