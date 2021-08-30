Stiri Recomandate

Cum arată drumul de mare viteză pe traseul Pașcani - Suceava - Siret

Suceava pare să intre, în sfârșit, în vederile autorităților centrale în ceea ce privește construcția de drumuri de mare viteză. Jurnaliștii de la HotNews.ro au făcut rost de datele legate de proiectul care vizează cei aproape 120 de kilometri de autostradă… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrână găsită carbonizata în propria casa distrusă de flăcări

Militarii Detașamentului de Pompieri Vatra Dornei și ai Punctului de Lucru Poiana Stampei, împreună cu lucrători ai Serviciului Voluntar pentru Situații de Urgență Dorna Candrenilor, au intervenit în această dimineață cu patru autospeciale de stingere si o ambulanță… [citeste mai departe]

Material lemnos confiscat de polițiștii olteni

Polițiștii din cadrul Secției nr.4 Rurală Coteana au depistat în comuna Mărunței un bărbat, de 62 de ani, din județul Vâlcea, în timp ce descărca dintr-o autoutilitară, cantitatea de 2,34 mc material lemnos specia fag. În urma verificărilor efectuate s-a stabilit faptul că, bărbatul deținea aviz de însoțire… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: Revin firmele căpușă în Primăria Capitalei

Revin firmele căpușă în Primăria Capitalei, spune Gabriela Firea, după ce primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a anunțat că serviciul curățenie în parcuri ar putea fi externalizat. „Revin firmele... [citeste mai departe]

IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday that Romania can afford to receive migrants, provided that its security organisations does the vetting. "On the migration component: Romania, you know very well,… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un buzoian se luptă pentru viață într-un spital din Germania

Explozia produsă pe 17 august într-o locuință din Potoceni a distrus liniștea unei familii aflate la început de drum. Silviu, asistentul de 26 de ani grav rănit în deflagrație, se află pe un pat de spital din Germania, iar rudele și prietenii se roagă neîncetat… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii clujeni care au ajutat la stingerea flăcărilor din Grecia au fost înaintați în grad - VIDEO

Cei 142 de pompieri români care au ajutat la stingerea incendiilor din Grecia au fost înaintaţi în grad, luni, la solicitarea ministrului Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, şi a şefului Departamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Contrar previziunilor oracolului Rareş Bogdan, PNL se va scinda

Supus interogării unui realizator TVR, fostul ziarist Rareş Bogdan, devenit peste noapte o stea a politicii româneşti, a trebuit să improvizeze petice pe imaginea zdreanţă a Partidului Naţional Liberal. PNL este astăzi în plin război. Război cu sine însuşi, cu partenerii… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta. Militarii intervin pentru salvarea unui porc dintr-un beci, in Pecineaga

Misiune de salvare in cadrul ISU "Dobrogea".Salvatorii au fost solicitati sa intervina in aceasta dimineata, in judetul Constanta.Potrivit primelor informatii furnizate de ISU "Dobrogea", este vorba despre o misiune de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum poți să transformi o criză într-o oportunitate

Cea mai înțeleaptă reorientare se face în momentele de criză atunci când se cere impetuos să te adaptezi noilor condiții. Ești forțat să te reanalizezi și să-ți consolidezi core values. În 2009 nu a fost doar o criză imobiliară, ci și o criză de conștiință planetară. Se cerea un salt cuantic… [citeste mai departe]


IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks

Publicat:
said on Monday that Romania can afford to receive migrants, provided that its security organisations does the vetting. "On the migration component: Romania, you know very well, has two custody centres that can host over 200 people, and their occupancy rate is less than 60%. We are talking about close-ended centres. It has six asylum centres. These asylum centres can normally house 1,100 people. These days they can house only 751 because two centres are still undergoing refurbishment, and in the six centres there are only 496 migrants," said Bode.
He added…

