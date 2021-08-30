IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 11,863 doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,836 represent the first dose, and 4,027 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).…

- A number of 137 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours,with almost 12,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,083,478 cases…

- A number of 159 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 26,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Wednesday, 1,082,710…

- The border police on Saturday and Sunday, in Timisoara, found 36 foreign citizens who could not justify their being in the area. "After verifications the police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, Tunisia, Pakistan and Bangladesh aged between 20 and 39, most of them holding…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 12,082 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 7.395 being the first dose and 4,687 the second dose, CNCAV reports on Monday. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on…

- Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 37 in the last 24 hours following more than 10,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Monday there were…

- A number of 26 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with 9,429 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,080,282 cases of people…

- As many as 50 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 12,076 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…