IntMin Bode: I deeply regret the police involvement in the Iasi Pogrom

Primăria cumpără încă 100 de autobuze. Când va fi semnat contractul de achiziție

CHIȘINĂU, 30 iun - Sputnik. Primăria Chișinău va semna mâine contractul de achiziție și livrare cu compania ISUZU în vederea procurării a 100 de autobuze noi. Într-un live pe pagina sa de Facebook, primarul Ion Ceban a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

CE ar putea da în judecată Polonia pentru zonele „fără LGBT”

Comisia Europeană ia în considerare să deschidă o procedură de infringement împotriva Poloniei din cauza zonelor „fără LGBT” înființate de unele autorități locale, au declarat doi oficiali europeni pentru Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Vânzare apartament în Seini – Extras publicație imobiliară, din data de 29. 06. 2021

Noi, Societatea Civilă Profesională de Executori Judecătorești Morari și Asociații cu sediul în loc. Baia Mare, str. George Coșbuc, nr. 25A, ap. 10, jud. Maramureș, prin executor judecătoresc Iosif-Nicolae POPAN în temeiul… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatele naționale de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19, emise de autoritățile din Moldova, recunoscute în Turcia

Certificatele naționale de imunizare împotriva COVID-19, emise de către autoritățile din Republica Moldova vor fi recunoscute în Turcia. Anunțul a fost făcut printr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Vaslui, coborât de pompieri dintr-un tei de 12 metri. A urcat să culeagă flori, dar s-a temut să se mai dea jos

Un echipaj de pompieri din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență (ISU) Vaslui a intervenit miercuri după-amiază pentru salvarea… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU Augustin Zegrean analizează deciziile CCR privind Avocatul Poporului în cazurile Renate Weber şi Gheorghe Iancu: În 2012 era altă Curte

Fostul presedinte al Curţii Constituţionale Augustin Zegrean susţine, într-un interviu pentru News.ro,… [citeste mai departe]

Oferta educațională a Universității „Vasile Alecsandri” din Bacău

Cu o tradiție de peste 6 decenii în învățământul de stat superior, Universitatea „Vasile Alecsandri” din Bacău propune absolvenților o gamă atractivă de programe de studii prin oferta educațională a celor 5 facultăți, respectiv 35 de programe de... Clic… [citeste mai departe]

Când este finala Survivor România 2021 și cât valorează marele premiu

Finala Survivor România 2021 va fi difuzată sâmbătă, 10 iulie 2021, de la ora 22:00, la Kanal D. Atunci, sezonul 2 al competiției TV își va desemna marele câștigător. Show-ul a început cu 24 de concurenți, 12 Faimoși și 12 Războinici. Pe parcursul competiției,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ar fi să-ți poți lua zborul în ora de vârf: Mașina-avion din Slovacia a zburat cu viteza de 170 km/h, timp de 35 de minute

Un prototip de mașină zburătoare a finalizat un zbor de 35 de minute între aeroporturile internaționale din Nitra și Bratislava, din Slovacia.… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Copaci doborâţi pe partea carosabilă şi stâlpi de telefonie rupţi, din cauza vântului puternic

Mai mulţi copaci, dar şi doi stâlpi de susţinere a reţelei de telefonie au fost doborâţi de vântul puternic care a afectat, miercuri după-amiază, judeţul Botoşani, a anunţat purtătorul… [citeste mai departe]


IntMin Bode: I deeply regret the police involvement in the Iasi Pogrom

Publicat:
has voiced regret for the involvement of the police authorities in the , saying that Parliament's solemn session of Wednesday dedicated to the commemoration of the victims of the 1941 pogrom is a strong signal of firm condemnation of this tragic moment for Romania and the Jews of Romania. "I deeply regret the involvement of the police authorities in the tragic events of those days in Iasi. The horrors of a criminal political regime and taking up an agenda that clearly and unequivocally aimed at excluding Jews from all walks of life in the Romanian state…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Pogrom Commemoration/Citu: The abominable events a black page in our history; we must protect victims' memory

16:10, 30.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told the joint plenary sitting of Parliament that the June 1941 Iasi Pogrom represents a "black page" in the history of Romania, and also that Romania needs to take responsibility for its past. He stated that the Pogrom of Iasi was the largest anti-Semitic…

PSD submits motion of censure to Parliament

10:31, 23.06.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs submitted on Wednesday a motion of censure against the Government led by Florin Citu. The motion is entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government," and in its text the social democrats claim that the PNL-USR-UDMR (National Liberal Party-Save…

Iohannis: Estonia - champion of digitalisation and e-government; We have a lot to learn

20:10, 16.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Estonia is well ahead of Romania in terms of digitalisation and e-government, a context in which he said he would encourage Romanian leaders in the field to contact Estonian counterparts for a collaboration. "It is well known that Estonia is a champion…

Gov't adds new positions at anti-graft authority

19:10, 16.06.2021 - Under a new decision, the government modified the cap on positions at the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA), by adding with 90 police and judicial police positions and another 50 auxiliary staff positions, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Wednesday. "A government decision adopted today…

IntMin Bode about Sibiu investigation regarding 25 police officers: Cleaning up our own yard

08:55, 20.05.2021 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Wednesday evening, that the case in Sibiu, where 25 police officers are being investigated for corruption, is about "cleaning up our own yard". "We, the MAI [Ministry of Internal Affairs], are cleaning up our own yard. We said from…

CCIB and Pakistan commit to extend bilateral economic relations

18:21, 12.05.2021 - The chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), Iuliu Stocklosa, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Romania, Zafar Iqbal, had a meeting on Wednesday, at the CCIB headquarters, the two trying to identify concrete ways…

ForMin Aurescu, on Transylvania's economic development: Transparency, non-discrimination, monitoring mechanisms for Romanian authorities

20:40, 28.04.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that he has spoken with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, about Transylvania's economic development programme, included, a context in which he stressed the need for transparency, non-discrimination and monitoring mechanisms for the…

INS: Managers estimate growth in construction and retail activity over the next 3 months

10:50, 28.04.2021 - Romanian managers estimate for the next three months an increase in activity and prices in construction and retail trade, according to the results of a survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, report agerpres. In the 3-month forecast survey of April 2021, managers…


