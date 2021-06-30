IntMin Bode: I deeply regret the police involvement in the Iasi Pogrom

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told the joint plenary sitting of Parliament that the June 1941 Iasi Pogrom represents a "black page" in the history of Romania, and also that Romania needs to take responsibility for its past. He stated that the Pogrom of Iasi was the largest anti-Semitic…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs submitted on Wednesday a motion of censure against the Government led by Florin Citu. The motion is entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government," and in its text the social democrats claim that the PNL-USR-UDMR (National Liberal Party-Save…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Estonia is well ahead of Romania in terms of digitalisation and e-government, a context in which he said he would encourage Romanian leaders in the field to contact Estonian counterparts for a collaboration. "It is well known that Estonia is a champion…

- Under a new decision, the government modified the cap on positions at the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA), by adding with 90 police and judicial police positions and another 50 auxiliary staff positions, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Wednesday. "A government decision adopted today…

- The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Wednesday evening, that the case in Sibiu, where 25 police officers are being investigated for corruption, is about "cleaning up our own yard". "We, the MAI [Ministry of Internal Affairs], are cleaning up our own yard. We said from…

- The chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), Iuliu Stocklosa, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Romania, Zafar Iqbal, had a meeting on Wednesday, at the CCIB headquarters, the two trying to identify concrete ways…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that he has spoken with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, about Transylvania's economic development programme, included, a context in which he stressed the need for transparency, non-discrimination and monitoring mechanisms for the…

- Romanian managers estimate for the next three months an increase in activity and prices in construction and retail trade, according to the results of a survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, report agerpres. In the 3-month forecast survey of April 2021, managers…