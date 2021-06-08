IntMin Bode: I am confident that Romania is approaching entry into Schengen Area

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that joining the Schengen Area "remains a major political goal for Romania," although the health crisis has seriously affected the Area. "With regard to Schengen, in the context of the health crisis and the measures taken by some Member States, the…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the fiscal-budgetary strategy announced by the Government, with a plan to return the budget deficit below 3% in 2024, was accepted as the main strategy by the European Commission, which published the recommendations regarding the excessive deficit…

- Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode announced on Wednesday that he has ordered the verification, at national level, of all companies that sell explosives, in the context of the case in western Arad, agerpres reports. "Just as, for example, in Onesti [Bacau County], we checked more than 500,000…

- Romania has officially submitted the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) to Brussels and the official evaluation of the European Commission will come next, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday in a video posted on Facebook. "We sent…

- Romania "is not facing a migration crisis", and the migration pressure at Romania's borders has no "significant" variations in the first four months of this year, compared to 2020, the Minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode, said on Tuesday in a joint meeting of the Defense Committees of…

- Romania will not benefit from European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the irrigation system, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Wednesday evening. He told public television broadcaster TVR1 that the Minister of European Investments and Projects,…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday evening that Romania is not directly threatened by the evolution of the situation on the Black Sea, but it must be de-escalated. "It is a situation that preoccupies us and in relation to which we have expressed our concern (...)…

- Romania is actively contributing to the exercise of drawing up the second Report on the Rule of Law in the European Union, which will be published by the European Commission later this year, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Thursday. According to a release from the Ministry of Justice sent to…