IntMin Bode: I am confident that Romania is approaching entry into Schengen Area

Trei festivaluri în România în acest an. Electric Castle se va ține 10 zile

După festivalurile Untold și Saga care vor avea loc în aceeași perioadă, la Cluj și la București, acum și festivalul Electric Castle a anunțat că va avea loc în luna august la Bonțida. Organizatorii au făcut anunțul așteptat de fani. Festivalul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Zodia care nu scapă de conflicte, se va certa rău cu cei din jur

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Ce zodie nu scapă de conflicte și se va certa grav cu cei din jur. Dar mai întâi să anunțăm și numerele norocoase ale zilei, iar acestea sunt: 4, 16, 28, 39, 40, 41. De asemenea, culorile care fac ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Orban al Ungariei despre politica externă a UE: “niște tigri de hârtie”

Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a dat asigurări că va continua să blocheze actuala politică externă a Uniunii Europene pe care a calificat-o drept ridicolă, iar pe cei 27 de membri ai blocului comunitar a spus că-i vede ca pe nişte ”tigri de… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia lovită sâmbătă de excavator a murit în spital

Femeia, de 87 de ani, din Galați, care a ajuns, sâmbătă, în stare gravă la spital, după ce a fost lovită de un buldoexcavator ce executa o manevră de mers înapoi, a decedat, marţi, la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din oraș, scrie Digi24 . Accidentul s-a produs sâmbătă pe o stradă din oraș… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți locatari din zona centrală a Timișoarei rămân joi fără apă

Joi, 10 iunie, între orele 9 și 17, se vor executa legăturile la noua conductă PEHD 355mm din Parcul Civic, lucrare ce face parte din proiectul Primăriei Timișoara de modernizare a parcurilor. Aquatim anunță că vor rămâne fără apă consumatorii din… [citeste mai departe]

Liceeni cu rezultate școlare remarcabile se pot înscrie până pe 1 iulie în programul „Bursele Cupio”

Cupio România se implică din acest an în formarea tinerei generații prin susținerea educației și a performanței, lansând, cu ocazia aniversării a nouă ani de activitate, programul burselor… [citeste mai departe]

4 tipuri de ceaiuri pe care trebuie să le cunoști

4 tipuri de ceaiuri pe care trebuie să le cunoști Ceaiul, denumirea pe care generic o poartă la noi în țară orice băutură caldă din plante, se referă la o licoare preparată din frunzele arborelui de ceai, camellia sinensis (latină). Din acesta se obțin patru tipuri principale de ceai, în funcție de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci mulci de frunze și la ce îi folosești. Cel mai tare truc pentru românii de la curte

Dacă locuiești la curte cu siguranță știi că mai nimic nu se aruncă, ci totul se refolosește. Este și cazul frunzelor care cad din copaci toamna și care reprezintă un adevărat chin pentru gospodari. Cum faci… [citeste mai departe]

3,42 % – rata şomajului înregistrat la AJOFM Satu Mare în luna aprilie

La sfârșitul lunii aprilie 2021, rata șomajului înregistrată în evidențele Agenției Județene pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă Satu Mare a fost de 3,42 %, mai mica cu 0,02 pp decât cea din luna martie a anului 2021. Din totalul șomerilor înregistrați la… [citeste mai departe]

CCR: Secția de Investigare a Infracțiunilor din Justiție este constituțională

Curtea Constituțională a României a decis astăzi că reglementările care guvernează înființarea Secției pentru investigarea infracțiunilor din justiție "reprezintă o opțiune a legiuitorului național și îndeplinesc garanțiile stipulate în… [citeste mai departe]


IntMin Bode: I am confident that Romania is approaching entry into Schengen Area

Minister of welcomes the publication by the of the new Strategy on the future of the and expresses his confidence that Romania is approaching the entry into this European area of free movement.

"We all want a stronger and more resilient European free movement area. Romania is an active promoter of the modernisation process of the Schengen acquis, especially with regard to the new instruments for ensuring the EU's internal security, instruments fully assumed alongside the other member states. I am confident that, in the next…

