Intel to invest $4.6 bln in new chip plant in Poland Intel is to invest up to $4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. The U.S. chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip complex in Germany along with facilities

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

