GCS: 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs; 100 deaths

A number of 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours and 100 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. ''According to the data available at the CNCCI level on December 8, 2021, at 10.00 am, within 24 hours,… [citeste mai departe]