INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%Publicat:
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than that of women with 0.6 percentages points, according to a […] The post INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Study: The emotional evolution of Romanians through the pandemic
14:35, 12.05.2021 - Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…
Romania's March 2021 unemployment standing at 5.5pct
11:40, 29.04.2021 - Seasonally adjusted March 2021 unemployment rate in Romania was standing at 5.5%, down 0.2 percentage points from February, when it stood at 5.7%, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. The number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated…
IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April
16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters. The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…
Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10
16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…
Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine
13:30, 25.03.2021 - Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…
Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply
18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…
French Embassy in Bucharest increases awareness of gender equality
18:10, 09.03.2021 - The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…
Major cities in Romania enter lockdown or red zone
17:46, 08.03.2021 - Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…