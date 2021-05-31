INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

- Seasonally adjusted March 2021 unemployment rate in Romania was standing at 5.5%, down 0.2 percentage points from February, when it stood at 5.7%, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. The number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated…

- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters. The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

- The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…

- Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

- Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…