INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

S-a deschis primul centru de vaccinare mobil la Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II - Se pot vaccina românii care veniți în țară dar și străinii

S-a deschis primul centru de vaccinare mobil la Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II - Se pot vaccina românii care veniți în țară dar și străinii

Departamentul pentru Românii de Pretutindeni (DRP) anunţă că s-a deschis primul centru…

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor. 27 de amenzi pentu depasirea vitezei. Opt permise, retinute

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor. 27 de amenzi pentu depasirea vitezei. Opt permise, retinute

Actiune desfasurata de politistii rutieri. La data de 31 mai a.c., politistii Biroului Drumuri Nationale si Europene din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Constanta au organizat o actiune pentru cresterea gradului de disciplina…

Mircea Lucescu va continua la Dinamo Kiev până în 2023

Mircea Lucescu va continua la Dinamo Kiev până în 2023

Tehnicianul Mircea Lucescu şi-a prelungit contractul cu Dinamo Kiev până în 2023, a anunţat, miercuri, clubul ucrainean, potrivit news.ro. Preşedintele Igor Surkis şi antrenorul principal al echipei Mircea Lucescu au convenit opţiunea continuării contractului până în vara anului 2023 Lucescu…

O persoană apropiată a clanului Caran, audiată pentru șantaj

O persoană apropiată a clanului Caran, audiată pentru șantaj

Un bărbat apropiat clanului Caran este audiat pentru șantaj. Poliţiştii Serviciului Grupuri Infracţionale Violente din cadrul Poliţiei Capitalei, sub supravegherea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria...

Bilanțul cazurilor de CoVid-19, în BN! Care este incidența la nivel de județ

Bilanțul cazurilor de CoVid-19, în BN! Care este incidența la nivel de județ

A doua zi în care în Bistrița-Năsăud nu s-a înregistrat niciun caz nou de CoVid-19, deși au fost procesate 113 teste. Incidența la nivel de județ a scăzut la 0,19 cazuri la mia de locuitori, iar numărul cazurilor active a ajuns la 43. În ultimele…

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș, la cel mai scăzut nivel din ultimul an. 25 de pacienți în continuare la Terapie Intensivă

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș, la cel mai scăzut nivel din ultimul an. 25 de pacienți în continuare la Terapie Intensivă

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate șapte cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV2,…

Cum poți folosi bitcoinul pentru a te distra în timpul liber?

Cum poți folosi bitcoinul pentru a te distra în timpul liber?

O criptomonedă este o monedă digitală sau virtuală securizată prin criptografie, ceea oferă securitate tranzacțiilor și exclude posibilitatea de falsificare. Multe criptomonede sunt rețele descentralizate bazate pe tehnologia blockchain – un registru distribuit pus în aplicare…

Bogdan Mocanu, reacție ireală după ce Jador a spus că sunt certați: "Nici măcar în două vieți"

Bogdan Mocanu, reacție ireală după ce Jador a spus că sunt certați: ”Nici măcar în două vieți”

Fanii prietenilor buni care s-au întâlnit pentru prima oară la emisiunea 'Puterea Dragostei' așteptau cu nerăbdare și replica acestuia la vorbele aruncate de Jador în cadrul podcast-ului…

Fotbal: Imnul Rusiei, autorizat la EURO 2020

Fotbal: Imnul Rusiei, autorizat la EURO 2020

Imnul Rusiei va putea fi auzit la meciurile din cadrul Campionatului European de fotbal - EURO 2020 din această vară (11 iunie - 11 iulie), competiţia continentală nefiind vizată de interdicţia impusă de Tribunalul de Arbitraj Sportiv (TAS) de la Lausanne, informează cotidianul L'Equipe. Rusia a fost sancţionată…

INFORMATII OFICIALE! BILANTUL COVID - Miercuri 2 iunie 2021 - Până astăzi pe teritoriul judetului Buzau au fost confirmate 2 cazuri noi de infectare

INFORMATII OFICIALE! BILANTUL COVID - Miercuri 2 iunie 2021 - Până astăzi pe teritoriul judetului Buzau au fost confirmate 2 cazuri noi de infectare

Astăzi, 02 iunie 2021, situația epidemiologică la nivelul județului Buzău se prezintă astfel: Număr…


INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

Publicat:
INS: Romania's industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania's industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com.   INS stated that in March, Romania's industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year and on a monthly comparison basis, the industrial production price rose 1.16%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

12:00, 31.05.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

12:41, 19.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS…

Study: The emotional evolution of Romanians through the pandemic

14:35, 12.05.2021 - Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres.  Gheorghita explained…

Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine

13:30, 25.03.2021 - Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos,  were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider.  The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

Major cities in Romania enter lockdown or red zone

17:46, 08.03.2021 - Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…


