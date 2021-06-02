INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS…

- Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters. The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

- Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

- The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…

- Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

- Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…