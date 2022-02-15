INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6%Publicat:
Romania‘s economy rose by 5.6% in 2021, after decreasing by 3.7% in the previous year, flash data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday, according to See News. In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% year-on-year, following a 7.4% annual rise in the third quarter. Based […] The post INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
