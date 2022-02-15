INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6%

Stiri Recomandate

Ilie Năstase continuă atacul la Ciprian Marica: „Omul n-are mamă, n-are tată!”

Ilie Năstase continuă atacul la Ciprian Marica. Fostul mare jucător de tenis încă nu-și revine din situația creată între el și nașul său de căsătorie în privința fostei baze sportive Voința. Ilie Năstase îl acuză pe ex- fotbalist… [citeste mai departe]

Patru din zece comune nu au nici măcar o bibliotecă. Şase din zece şcoli nu au bibliotecă şcolară 

Studiu World Vision România Deși România este pe primele locuri în Europa la analfabetismul funcțional, cu 44% dintre tinerii în vârstă de 15 ani care nu înțeleg  textele citite, patru din… [citeste mai departe]

Trucurile pentru amenajarea bucătăriilor mici. Ce trebuie să faci pentru mai mult spațiu

O băcătrie mică poate fi privită ca o invitație la creativitate, însă oricât de inovative ar fi ideile, ar trebui să fii pregătită și pentru o serie de compromisuri, întrucât nu vei reuși, de exemplu, să integrezi o… [citeste mai departe]

Puțin peste 500 de locuri libere la ATI pentru bolnavii COVID în stare GRAVĂ. Anunțul Ministerului Sănătății

Informația este confirmată și de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică (GCS), structură aflată în subordinea Guvernului.Astfel, potrivit GCS, În unitățile sanitare de profil,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Avaria de la rețeaua de termoficare nu poate fi rezolvată până miercuri noapte

Avaria majoră de la rețeaua de transport agent termic din cartierul Florilor este mai gravă decât se estimase ințial. Din păcate, intervenția este mai complexă, având în vedere că este necesară înlocuirea, pe ambele rețele,… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția DNA la proiectul privind desființarea SIIJ: „Niciun dosar de corupție în sistemul judiciar nu a fost trimis în judecată în această perioadă”

În contextul dezbaterilor publice privind desființarea Secției de Investigare… [citeste mai departe]

Diplomația pare să ofere o șansă pentru evitarea războiului în Ucraina. Forțe ruse desfășurate la frontiera cu Ucraina se întorc în garnizoane

Deși ultimele zile au fost marcate de o continuare a agravării tensiunilor de la frontiera Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Timișoara – Capitală Europeană a Culturii are un nou director executiv

Consiliul Director al Asociației Timișoara 2021 – Capitală Europeană a Culturii întrunit ieri în ședință extraordinară a numit în unanimitate directorul executiv interimar. Astfel, în următoarele șase luni, Ioana Băla o va înlocui… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sanatatii anunta un grad de pozitivare de 23,92% pentru testele COVID-19

Potrivit Ministerului Sanatatii, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost inregistrate 21.885 de persoane pozitive cu virusul SARS CoV 2, dintr un total de 91.478 de teste RT PCR si antigen efectuate, in ultimele 24 de ore.Astfel, gradul de pozitivare… [citeste mai departe]

Piața logistică, rezilientă în pandemie, a beneficiat și de schimbările de consum din această perioadă

Studiu Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Sectorul logistic local nu numai că a dat dovadă de reziliență în timpul pandemiei, dar a continuat să beneficieze de schimbările de la nivelul comportamentului… [citeste mai departe]


INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6%

Publicat:
Romania‘s economy rose by 5.6% in 2021, after decreasing by 3.7% in the previous year, flash data from the country’s of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday, according to .  In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% year-on-year, following a 7.4% annual rise in the third quarter. Based […] The post INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January

13:00, 14.02.2022 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s annual inflation rate for January 2022 rose to 8.35% from 8.19% in December, according to Agerpres. The price of non-food goods increased by 10.18%, food prices rose by 7.24% and the prices of services grew by 5.66%.…

Romania’s OMV Petrom more than doubles net profit in 2021

12:01, 03.02.2022 - Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

Romania’s central bank FX reserves rise to E43.1 bln in January

17:00, 01.02.2022 - The National Bank of Romania announced on Tuesday that its foreign exchange reserves excluding gold, rose by E2.63 bln to E43.106 bln at the end of January, compared to the previous month, according to a press release.  “Foreign exchange inflows amounted to E5.152 bln representing changes in credit…

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

13:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union‘s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated…

Romania’s trade gap increases 30% y/y in Jan-Nov

13:20, 10.01.2022 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E4.92bln year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2021 to an estimated E21.4bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 17.5% and imports rose 21.5% on the year in January-November,”…

Romanian president endorses 2022 budget projecting 5.84% deficit, 4.6% GDP growth

12:55, 29.12.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

Romania’s annual inflation rate decreased to 7.8% in November

11:11, 13.12.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that country’s annual rate of inflation has dropped to 7.8% in November 2021, from 7.9% in October, according to Agerpres. INS stated that non-food items increased by 10.49%, food items by 6.10% and services by 4.09%. “The Consumer…

Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October

12:30, 02.12.2021 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday that the country’s industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 26.84% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release.  “On a monthly comparison basis, industrial producer prices rose…


