INS downgrades GDP growth estimates to 4.8 pct in last quarter of 2020

- Arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania decreased by 39.6pct and 43.9pct, respectively, in January, compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Compared to the…

- Total industrial production prices (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 0.1% in January 2021, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS,…

- Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part…

- The Romanian economy contracted by 3.9% in 2020, and in the last quarter of 2020 the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined 1.5% from the same quarter of 2019, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According…

- Romania's negative natural population growth has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 to minus 118,587 persons compared to minus 57,244 persons, as the 2019 negative natural increase was almost equalled in the last three months of the year alone, the National Institute of Statistics said in a release…

- The estimated gross domestic product for 2019, semi-final data, was 1,058.190 billion lei current prices, on the increase in real terms by 4.1% compared to 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final variant, the nominal…

- The unemployment rate in the third quarter of this year was 5.2 per cent, down 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Tuesday. The unemployment rate for men was 5.4 per cent, and for women was 5 per cent, in the…