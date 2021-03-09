INS downgrades GDP growth estimates to 4.8 pct in last quarter of 2020

Stiri Recomandate

﻿Secretarul de stat Andrei Baciu, înainte de vaccinarea la liber: ”Un studiu arată rezultatele exact invers percepției actuale. AstraZeneca, o eficiență de 95%, față 85%, Pfizer”

Cât va continua etapa…

Adrian Bărar – concert de rock în Rai

Am ajuns şi aici, dragul meu prieten Adrian… Tu să ne aştepţi alături de Îngeri, cântând în Ceruri la ghitara electrică! L-am cunoscut pe Adrian Bărar în noaptea dintre anii 2003 – 2004, când am serbat anul nou la restaurantul Orizont din Iaşi, alături de colegul meu de cenaclu, Cristian Bodnărescu şi restul trupei Cargo.

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă a finalizat controlul, ce sume primesc partidele politice!

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (AEP) informează că a fost finalizat controlul privind legalitatea veniturilor și  cheltuielilor electorale efectuate cu ocazia alegerilor pentru Senat și Camera Deputaților din…

Fotbal: AS Monaco, ultima calificată în optimile de finală ale Cupei Franţei

Echipa AS Monaco s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale Cupei Franţei la fotbal, învingând în deplasare, cu scorul de 2-0, formaţia OGC Nice, antrenată de românul Adrian Ursea, luni seara, în ultimul meci din şaisprezecimile de finală ale…

Majda, declarații neașteptate după plecarea de la „Survivor România”. Prin ce chin a trecut vedeta. „Colegii mei nu au știut niciodată”

Majda s-a întors în România, după ce a fost eliminată de la „ Survivor România ", iar luni seara, 8 martie…

Mesaj sfâșietor după înmormântarea șefului DSP Gorj: „Adrian nu a murit, ci a fost omorât”

Șeful Serviciului de Control din cadrul Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Gorj, Adrian Dobrin, a fost înmormântat luni. Soția sa, Georgiana, a transmis un mesaj tranșant pe o rețea de socializare.

Adi Bărar, înmormântat în condiţii de carantină. Doar familia şi colegii de trupă participa la slujbă. Fanii pot lăsa o floare lângă gardul cimitirului

Adi Bărar va fi înmormântat azi, de la ora 15.00, în cimitirul de pe strada…

AS Monaco, ultima echipă calificată în optimile Cupei Franţei

AS Monaco s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale Cupei Franţei. Gruparea din Principat s-a impus în deplasare, cu scorul de 2-0, în faţa formaţiei antrenate de românul Adrian Ursea, OGC Nice. Meciul s-a disputat luni seară şi a fost ultimul din şaisprezecimile competiţiei.

Ovidiu Haţegan arbitrează duelul românilor din Liga Europa: Slavia Praga - Glasgow Rangers

Ovidiu Haţegan va conduce la centru meciul Slavia Praga - Glasgow Rangers, de joi, din turul optimilor Ligii Europa. La Slavia Praga joacă Nicolae Stanciu, în timp ce la Rangers este legitimat Ianis Hagi, potrivit…

Cum să îţi ajuţi copilul să se dezvolte mai repede şi mai armonios

Ca urmare a fenomenului globalizării care continuă să ia amploare, cunoaşterea a cel puţin două limbi străine capătă un caracter obligatoriu. În prezent, învăţarea limbilor străine îţi permite să formezi o legătură mult mai strânsă cu diversitatea culturilor…


INS downgrades GDP growth estimates to 4.8 pct in last quarter of 2020

Publicat:
of Statistics (INS) revised downwards to 4.8% the data on the growth of the (GDP) for last year's quarter, without affecting, however, the estimate for the whole year, according to which the Romanian economy contracted by 3.9% in real terms, informs a press release of the the institution published on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The figures released by the INS on February 16, 2021 indicate a GDP advance of 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

According to the new data presented on Tuesday, compared

INS: Significant drops recorded in arrivals, overnight stays in accomodation units in Romania, in January

11:11, 02.03.2021 - Arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania decreased by 39.6pct and 43.9pct, respectively, in January, compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Compared to the…

Industrial production prices, up 0.1% in January 2021

11:06, 02.03.2021 - Total industrial production prices (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 0.1% in January 2021, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS,…

Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

11:25, 23.02.2021 - Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part…

Romania's economy contracts by 3.9pct in 2020; GDP declines 1.5pct in Q4 2020

11:00, 16.02.2021 - The Romanian economy contracted by 3.9% in 2020, and in the last quarter of 2020 the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined 1.5% from the same quarter of 2019, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According…

Romania's negative natural population growth doubles in 2020

12:10, 10.02.2021 - Romania's negative natural population growth has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 to minus 118,587 persons compared to minus 57,244 persons, as the 2019 negative natural increase was almost equalled in the last three months of the year alone, the National Institute of Statistics said in a release…

Gross Domestic Product in 2019 increase of 4.1 percent, in real terms, compared to 2018

10:30, 28.01.2021 - The estimated gross domestic product for 2019, semi-final data, was 1,058.190 billion lei current prices, on the increase in real terms by 4.1% compared to 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final variant, the nominal…

INS: Unemployment rate down 0.2pct to 5.2pct in Q3 against Q2

11:26, 22.12.2020 - The unemployment rate in the third quarter of this year was 5.2 per cent, down 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Tuesday. The unemployment rate for men was 5.4 per cent, and for women was 5 per cent, in the…


