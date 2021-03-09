INS downgrades GDP growth estimates to 4.8 pct in last quarter of 2020

INS downgrades GDP growth estimates to 4.8 pct in last quarter of 2020Publicat:
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) revised downwards to 4.8% the data on the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for last year's quarter, without affecting, however, the estimate for the whole year, according to which the Romanian economy contracted by 3.9% in real terms, informs a press release of the the institution published on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.
The figures released by the INS on February 16, 2021 indicate a GDP advance of 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter.
According to the new data presented on Tuesday, compared…
