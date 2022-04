Sorana Cirstea qualifies for the quarters in Istanbul (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea, the reigning champion, qualified on Wednesday evening, for the quarter finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Istanbul, equipped with prizes worth 239,477 US dollars, after defeating Dutch Arantxa Rus, with 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.