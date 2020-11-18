Stiri Recomandate

ING Bank Romania net profit drops 26 pct January through September 2020

Publicat:
ING Bank Romania net profit drops 26 pct January through September 2020

At the end of September 2020, ING recorded a net profit of 443 million lei, down 26 pct compared to the same period last year, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The bank's total revenues increased by 2 pct to 1.57 billion lei, while operating costs increased by 8.6 pct.

The loan portfolio reached a total of 27.8 billion lei in September, indicating an increase of 4 pct against last year, and the deposit portfolio increased by 25 pct, reaching 42.9 billion lei, which supported the increase of total assets to 51.4 billion lei.

"After

