ING Bank Romania net profit drops 26 pct January through September 2020 At the end of September 2020, ING Bank Romania recorded a net profit of 443 million lei, down 26 pct compared to the same period last year, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES. The bank's total revenues increased by 2 pct to 1.57 billion lei, while operating costs increased by 8.6 pct. The loan portfolio reached a total of 27.8 billion lei in September, indicating an increase of 4 pct against last year, and the deposit portfolio increased by 25 pct, reaching 42.9 billion lei, which supported the increase of total assets to 51.4 billion lei. "After… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

