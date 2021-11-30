Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

Stiri Recomandate

Voucherele pentru persoanele vaccinate din Mureş vor fi disponibile de la începutul lunii decembrie

Voucherele pentru persoanele vaccinate din Mureş vor fi disponibile de la începutul lunii decembrie

Beneficiarii vor ridica voucherele de la centrele de vaccinare unde au fost imunizați The post Voucherele pentru persoanele vaccinate din Mureş vor fi disponibile de la începutul lunii decembrie appeared… [citeste mai departe]

Patru morţi, inclusiv un bebeluş şi un copil, într-un incendiu în centrul Barcelonei

Patru morţi, inclusiv un bebeluş şi un copil, într-un incendiu în centrul Barcelonei

Doi adulţi, un bebeluş şi un copil în vârstă de trei ani au murit marţi într-un incendiu, în sediul unei foste agenţii bancare, pe care au ocupat-o, în centrul Barcelonei, au anunţat pompierii din al doilea cel mai important… [citeste mai departe]

ROVaccinare răspunde la întrebările momentului: Cum a apărut Omicron?

ROVaccinare răspunde la întrebările momentului: Cum a apărut Omicron?

Varianta Omicron a virusului SARS-CoV-2 a acumulat un număr mare de mutaţii comparativ cu tulpina parentală. Pe pagina de Facebook RoVaccinare, specialiştii au răspuns la întrebările momentului despre această variantă. De ce acumulează virusul mutaţii? Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Student Jazz Performance: Marcela Iovi și Andreea Vlas susțin un concert la Sala Capitol

Student Jazz Performance: Marcela Iovi și Andreea Vlas susțin un concert la Sala Capitol

Melomanii timișoreni sunt așteptați la o seară de jazz cu studentele Facultății de Muzică și Teatru, Marcela Iovi și Andreea Vlas, care vor fi acompaniate de Toni Kühn la claviaturi, Johnny Bota bass și Feri Szekeres baterie,… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu – politica la fel ca fotbalul: PSD și PNL sunt ca Steaua și Dinamo, colaborează la Națională

Marcel Ciolacu – politica la fel ca fotbalul: PSD și PNL sunt ca Steaua și Dinamo, colaborează la Națională

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat, marți, la TVR că PSD și PNL sunt în continuare rivale, la fel ca echipele de fotbal Steaua și Dinamo, dar că “în interesul țării”… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 1 decembrie. Zodia care află adevăruri dureroase. Numai în pielea ei să nu fii

Horoscop 1 decembrie. Zodia care află adevăruri dureroase. Numai în pielea ei să nu fii

BerbecMiercuri pleci din oras. Emotiile vor atinge un nivel maxim.TaurMiercuri seara primesti o vizita neasteptata care se va prelungi mult in noapte.GemeniIncearca sa ai mai multa incredere in propria persoana. Esti mult… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinurile împotriva Omicron ar putea fi aprobate în cel mult patru luni

Vaccinurile împotriva Omicron ar putea fi aprobate în cel mult patru luni

Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului (EMA) a transmis marți, 30 noiembrie, că va aproba în următoarele trei sau patru luni vaccinurile care vor fi dezvoltate și pentru protecția față de tulpina Omicron a Sars-Cov-2, dacă va fi necesar. Deocamdată nu sunt… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Nici ploaia nu le-a stins setea de Hristos: Mii de pelerini au mers la slujba de la mănăstirea Peştera Sfântului Apostol Andrei, oficiată de ÎPS Teodosie

VIDEO Nici ploaia nu le-a stins setea de Hristos: Mii de pelerini au mers la slujba de la mănăstirea Peştera Sfântului Apostol Andrei, oficiată de ÎPS Teodosie

Peste 6.000 de credincioşi au participat, marţi, la slujba religioasă… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată casa în care locuiește Zarug de la „Asia Express” sezonul 4. „Aici mă refugiez de lume”

Cum arată casa în care locuiește Zarug de la „Asia Express” sezonul 4. „Aici mă refugiez de lume”

Zarug și Lorelai au format o echipă la „Asia Express” sezonul 4. Cei doi sunt buni prieteni, însă nu au rezistat prea mult în competiție, fiind printre primele echipe eliminate. Recet,… [citeste mai departe]

Valori de trafic crescute la automarfare, la frontiera cu Ungaria și Bulgaria. Ce RECOMANDĂ Poliția de Frontieră

Valori de trafic crescute la automarfare, la frontiera cu Ungaria și Bulgaria. Ce RECOMANDĂ Poliția de Frontieră

Potrivit sursei citate, implementarea unei noi aplicații la control de către autoritățile de frontieră maghiare şi activitățile de verificare pentru autorizațiile de tranzit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

Publicat:
Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the  will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC.  Eurostat indicated that it is by far the highest level in the 25 years […] The post Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

14:11, 17.11.2021 - Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

17:41, 09.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News.  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

13:55, 29.10.2021 - Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

15:20, 22.10.2021 - A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

11:26, 12.10.2021 - Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

15:10, 01.10.2021 - Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti -2°C | 6°C
Iasi -1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 5°C
Timisoara 1°C | 5°C
Constanta 0°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 2°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 405.166,80 3.761.158,40
II (5/6) 8 16.881,95 -
III (4/6) 483 279,61 -
IV (3/6) 8.940 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.299.469,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3853
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.7366
GBP 5.8544
CAD 3.4429
XAU 253.308
JPY 3.8663
CNY 0.6872
AED 1.1939
AUD 3.135
MDL 0.2474
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec