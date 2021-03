MARCH 11 IN HISTORY

National Trade Day 1291- First written records about Fagaras fortress. 1291- Romanians of Transylvania are recorded for the first time as participants, alongside nobles, Swabians and Szekelys, in a special Assembly of Alba Iulia convened by Hungary's King Andrew III (1290-1301). 1642 - Synod of Iasi adopts Kiev's Metroplitan Bishop Petru Movila's "Orthodox confession";… [citeste mai departe]