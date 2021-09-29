In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

Stiri Recomandate

Schimbarea legislativă pentru firmele de casă ale „unor interesaţi” județeni

Confederația Operatorilor și Transportatorilor Autorizați din România (C.O.T.A.R.) solicită Guvernului revenirea, de urgență, asupra legii care a permis imixtiunea autorităților locale în gestionarea rutelor de transport interjudețean… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată noul apartament în care s-a mutat Selly. Plătește chirie 2000 de euro pe lună

Selly, în vârstă de 20 de ani, s-a mutat într-un nou apartament, după ce a întâmpinat mai multe probleme în complexul în care stătea înainte. Vloggerul plătește chirie 2.000 de euro pe lună. Cum arată casa lui Selly.… [citeste mai departe]

Tipuri de materiale pentru hidroiozlarea acoperișului

Hidroizolarea este o măsură de bază pentru un acoperiș plat. Este necesară o impermeabilizare permanentă și extrem de eficientă pentru a împiedica pătrunderea apei în structură și producerea de daune.   Tipuri de materiale pentru hidroizolare Există patru materiale principale pentru hidroizolare:… [citeste mai departe]

Catinca Roman, bătută de iubit în baie. Vedeta a povestit prin ce dramă a trecut VIDEO

Catinca Roman a povestit un episod marcant din viața sa. Vedeta a mărturisit că a fost bătută de unul din iubiți în baia propriei locuințe. Detaliile i-au șocat pe fanii acesteia. Drama trăită de Catinca Roman: a fost bătută… [citeste mai departe]

Avioane pentru „război electronic” şi număr fără precedent de drone: China îşi prezintă noile arme ale forţelor sale aeriene FOTO

Într-un context de tensiuni cu Taiwan şi SUA, China şi-a prezentat marţi noile echipamente din dotarea forţelor sale… [citeste mai departe]

Țara care ”nu va mai închide școlile”. Cine a luat această decizie în pandemie

După luni de ore de cursuri online în timpul pandemiei Turcia a redeschis școlile în această lună. În același timp a eliminat cele mai multe restricții în timpul verii. De asemenea, a început să solicite un test PCR negativ sau… [citeste mai departe]

HoReCa cere să nu mai fie închisă după incidența de 6: „Suntem puși la colț din iresponsabilatea unor politicieni”

Organizația Patronală a Hotelurilor și Restaurantelor din România a trimis o scrisoare deschisă guvernului prin care cere să permită desfășurarea activităților… [citeste mai departe]

Piatra Neamţ a depășit pragul incidenței de 3 la mie

Numărul cazurilor confirmate de COVID-19 a crescut considerabil în ultimele zile, atât la nivel național cât și în județul Neamț. Astăzi, 29 septembrie, incidența la nivel județean a ajuns la 2,06 la mia de locuitori, cu 1.166 de persoane infectate în ultimele 14 zile. Situaţia în municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Valea Mare: Și-a tăiat piciorul cu drujba! A intervenit elicopterul SMURD

Salvatorii au fost solicitați într-o zonă greu accesibilă din Valea mare. Un bărbat și-a tăiat piciorul cu drujba. Elicopterul SMURD a preluat victima și a transferat-o la o clinică de specialitate. Un apel la 112 solicita intervebnția de urgență a salvatorilor… [citeste mai departe]


In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

