In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe needed to stop being naive when
