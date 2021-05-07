In 2020 were additional workforce comprises 117,900 persons

Stiri Recomandate

Dosar penal deschis după uciderea ursului Arthur. Pentru ce se fac cercetări!

Un dosar penal in rem a fost deschis în cazul celui mai mare urs brun observat până acum în ţara noastră, împuşcat în zona Ojdula, pentru braconaj cinegetic, vânarea speciilor în alte condiţii decât cele ale derogărilor şi uz de armă fără drept,… [citeste mai departe]

Bode a anunţat că se discută despre renunţarea la purtarea măştii în centrele de fitness şi în bazinele de înot de la 1 iunie

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a anunţat că autorităţile discută despre renunţarea la purtarea măştii după 1 iunie şi… [citeste mai departe]

„Țara este în pericol”. Igor Dodon: Am adresat o scrisoare oficială lui Voronin, cu propunerea de a crea un front comun la anticipate

Igor Dodon a adresat o scrisoare oficială lui Vladimir Voronin, cu propunerea de a crea un bloc electoral pentru alegerile… [citeste mai departe]

Activitatea de Securitate si Sanitate în Muncă & Resurse Umane, acum în era digitală prin OUG 36/6.05.2021

„Noi spunem adio sintagmei “pix cu pastă sau stilou” consacrate de mai bine de 50 de ani din normele care au reglementat securitatea si sanatatea in munca (protectia muncii) in Romania”… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de pacienți așteaptă un transplant la Spitalul Foișor! Ioana Mihailă, deranjată de întrebările jurnaliștilor: Am răspuns și ieri

Ministrul Sănătății Ioana Mihăilă a fost întrebată, vineri dimineață, despre operațiile amânate în contextul pandemiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Twitter propune utilizatorilor să ofere bacşişuri pentru conturile lor preferate

Twitter a lansat joi "Tip Jar" ("Borcanul cu bacşişuri"), o nouă funcţie care permite utilizatorilor acestei reţele de socializare să facă donaţii în beneficiul creatorilor lor preferaţi de conţinuturi, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Moarte dramatică lângă Cluj! Un bărbat a murit carbonizat în mașină - FOTO

O mașină a luat foc în comuna Gherța Mică, Satu Mare, iar un bărbat a murit carbonizat. Pompierii negreșteni au intervenit pentru lichidarea incendiului izbucnit în urma producerii unui accident rutier, în localitatea Gherta Mică.La fața… [citeste mai departe]

CE a publicat noua strategie privind medicamentele pentru COVID-19

CE a publicat noua strategie privind medicamentele pentru COVID-19. Comisia Europeană intenţionează să aprobe trei noi terapii de tratament pentru COVID-19 până în luna octombrie 2021 şi posibil alte două medicamente până la sfârşitul anului. Comisia Europeană a publicat… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie a căzut în fântână la Şomcuta Mare. Din păcate fără semne vitale

Incident grav în Şomcuta Mare. O femeie de circa 60 de ani a fost scoasă din fântâna unei gospodării din Şomcuta Mare. Din păcate fără semne vitale. La faţa locului au actionat doua echipaje de la Punctul de lucru Somcuta Mare, unul de… [citeste mai departe]


In 2020 were additional workforce comprises 117,900 persons

Publicat:
In 2020 were additional workforce comprises 117,900 persons

The potential additional workforce comprised 117,900 persons in 2020, by 1.8 pct more than the previous year, shows the data of the for Statistics (INS).

The share of underemployed persons in the total active population was of 1.9 pct in 2020, by 0.2 percentage points lower than in the previous year.

The INS data shows that in 2020, 171,000 persons employed on a partial labor program desired and were available to work more hours than presently, being considered underemployed persons. This category of persons represented 1.9 pct of the active population, 2 pct…

Population by domicile decreases 22.089 million people on January, 1, 2021, demographic aging process intensifies

10:25, 27.04.2021 - The population by domicile was 22.089 million people on January 1, 2021, down 0.5% from the same month of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday, reports agerpres. On January 1, 2021, the population by domicile in the urban area was 12.442…

Trade in motor vehicles in Romania advances Jan.-Feb. 2021

11:10, 15.04.2021 - Trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles in Romania increased by 8.5% in volume unadjusted in the first two months of 2021 y-o-y while market services provided to the population decreased in volume unadjusted by 29.7%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics…

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rises to 5.7 pct in February

10:25, 06.04.2021 - The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points in February to 5.7 pct from 5.6 pct in the previous month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday. The female unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than that…

INS: Vegetable agricultural production decreases in 2020

14:06, 31.03.2021 - Vegetable agricultural production decreased in 2020, compared to the previous year, in terms of grains, oil plants, legumes and vegetables, while for potatoes it increased, according to provisional data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.…

Romania had 5.128 mln pensioners at end-2020; average monthly pension - 1,500 lei

12:46, 30.03.2021 - The average number of pensioners registered in Romania in 2020 is 5.128 million people, down by 29,000 compared to the previous year, and the average monthly pension was 1,500 lei, up by 16.1%, from year to year, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday, as…

Negative natural increase in Romania's population in January

12:20, 15.03.2021 - The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year and increased almost twice compared to that reported in the same month of 2020, to minus 14,538 people, from minus 7,381 persons, shows the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS),…

January 2020 steepest price rises: Electricity, air transport services and cooking oil

12:21, 12.02.2021 - Electricity, air transport and cooking oil prices are the items that saw the steepest price increase in January 2021, from the previous year, while the only drop in price was for honey, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), electricity price rose…

Romania's negative natural population growth doubles in 2020

12:10, 10.02.2021 - Romania's negative natural population growth has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 to minus 118,587 persons compared to minus 57,244 persons, as the 2019 negative natural increase was almost equalled in the last three months of the year alone, the National Institute of Statistics said in a release…


