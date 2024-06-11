Implementing a new type of external evaluation in Romania, important step in securing education quality

Stiri Recomandate

Se intensifică activitatea seismică. Două cutremure în România în doar câteva ore

Două cutremure s-au produs, astăzi, în România, la doar câteva ore unul de celălalt. Un cutremur de 2,4 grade s-a produs, marți, în România, în zona seismică Vrancea, județul Vrancea. Potrivit INFP, seismul a avut loc la ora… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Klaus Iohannis face anunțul zilei după ce NATO a început să amenajeze coridoare terestre pentru Ucraina: Mai este mult de lucru

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, nu a negat că NATO pregătește coridoare terestre pentru a trimite rapid arme și tehnnică… [citeste mai departe]

Emil Boc a răbufnit: „Păi bă fraierilor (…) Nu plec la Bruxelles!” Ce l-a supărat

Emil Boc, confirmat în funcția de primar al Clujului pentru al șaselea mandat, a exprimat nemulțumirea față de zvonurile care au circulat în timpul campaniei electorale, sugerând că ar părăsi imediat poziția de primar… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este interesată Asociația Europeană a Muzeelor de activitatea Muzeului Județean

Muzeul Județean Buzău a primit vizita oficială a  directorului adjunct și șef de proiecte, dezvoltare și networking a Fundației Culturale a Băncii Naționale a Greciei, Elia Vlachou, și a șefului Departamentului pentru copii… [citeste mai departe]

Noi rezultate parţiale ale alegerilor locale şi europarlamentare

Noile rezultate parţiale ale alegerilor locale şi europarlamentare prezentate astăzi nu au adus modificări importante în ierarhia alianţelor şi a partidelor, stabilită în funcţie de numărul de voturi. În continuare, Alianţa PSD-PNL are cele mai bune rezultate şi este… [citeste mai departe]

50 Cent cântă la București! Un milion de bilete a vândut în turneul său actual

50 Cent, unul dintre cei mai influenți și recunoscuți artiști hip-hop internaționali, va fi capul de afiș al evenimentului Summer in the City, care va avea loc pe 18 august la Romaero, București. Artistul promite un spectacol electrizant,… [citeste mai departe]

Implanturi mamare, cadou pentru majorat. Chirurgii esteticieni: „Părinții trebuie să înceteze, este doar o modă dictată de social media

Emanuele Bartoletti, președintele Societății de Medicină Estetică din Italia atrage atenția la o nouă modă care prinde… [citeste mai departe]

Mediul privat, în colaps. Numărul firmelor dizolvate, record al ultimilor 12 ani

Numărul firmelor dizolvate în România, în prima parte a acestui an, a atins un record al ultimilor 12 ani. Peste 16.000 de companii şi-au închis porţile, cu aproape 3.000 mai multe decât în anul precedent. ”Numărul firmelor dizolvate în… [citeste mai departe]

Clotilde Armand a depus plângere penală privind fraude la vot și cere renumărarea voturilor

Primarul sectorului 1 din București, Clotilde Armand a depus plângere penală privind fraude la vot și cere renumărarea voturilor. Candidata USR susține că la o secție de votare au fost desigilați saci cu buletinele… [citeste mai departe]

Dolj: Reținut pentru contrabandă cu arme

Polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi şi Substanţe Periculoase Dolj au reținut un cetățean străin, cercetat pentru contrabandă cu arme. Aceasta a fost prins în flagrant delict de către polițiștii de frontieră din Calafat la intrarea în țară. Acesta transporta într-un camion, ascunse în interiorul și în paravanul cabinei,… [citeste mai departe]


Implementing a new type of external evaluation in Romania, important step in securing education quality

Publicat:
Implementing a new type of external evaluation in Romania, important step in securing education quality

The general methodological framework that the Ministry of Education is preparing to adopt, at the proposal of ARACIS, will facilitate the implementation of policies on the social dimension of higher education within universities, said on Tuesday.

