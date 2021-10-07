IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the appropriate timing and pace of fiscal consolidation,” the IMF said in […] The post IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

- Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

- Bosnia‘s international peace envoy has urged European Union leaders to send a message of encouragement to the six Balkan countries seeking membership of the bloc when they meet for a summit next week, according to Reuters. He issued his appeal as EU member states struggle to agree whether they can…

- Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

- EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters. Unveiling a new strategy…

- British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters. “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…