IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Triumf în instanță: Tatăl premierului interimar Cîțu va primi despăgubiri masive

În contrast cu eșecul politic recent al fiului, tatăl premierului demis a câștigat în instanță și urmează să primească despăgubiri importante, într-un proces demarat pe 29 iulie 2019. În proces, „pârâta-debitoare” a fost Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| Noi MĂSURI anti-COVID în Abrud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș și alte 7 localități din județ, hotărâte de CJSU Alba

DOCUMENT| Noi MĂSURI anti-COVID în Abrud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș și alte 7 localități din județ, hotărâte de CJSU Alba DOCUMENT| Noi… [citeste mai departe]

Ruben Laţcău îi face plângere penală lui Andrei Drăgilă şi îl dă în judecată pe Radu Ţoancă. Acuză că a fost ameninţat, şantajat şi defăimat

Viceprimarul Ruben Laţcău afirmă că va face o plângere penală împotriva directorului… [citeste mai departe]

28 de elevi și profesori confirmați cu Covid, în școlile sucevene

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean (IȘJ) Suceava a transmis joi, 7 octombrie, că 28 de elevi și profesori au fost confirmați cu SARS-CoV-2 în școlile sucevene. Este vorba de 14 elevi, de la următoarele unități școlare: Școala Gimnazială Nr. 1 Gura Humorului,Școala Gimnazială… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria s-a oferit să ajute România în tratarea pacienţilor COVID. Lucian Bode: „Luăm în calcul transferul bolnavilor în străinătate”

Ministerul de Externe al Ungariei a spus joi că a înaintat autorităţilor române o scrisoare oficială prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Radu Dumitrescu, juratul surpriză de la Masterchef 2021. Ce meserie bănoasă a avut înainte să fie bucătar

Noul sezon Masterchef și-a desemnat jurații. Chef Joseph Hadad, chef Foa și Radu Dumitrescu sunt cei trei specialiști care vor ghida cei mai buni concurenți spre… [citeste mai departe]

A fost omorât ursul care a făcut prăpăd, în mai multe rânduri, în gospodăriile din comuna suceveană Crucea

Un vânător al Direcţiei Silvice Suceava a împuşcat o ursoaică de 200 de kilograme care a atacat în repetate rânduri o stână şi mai multe gospodării ale oamenilor din comuna… [citeste mai departe]

Un grup de experţi independenţi afirmă că l-au identificat pe „Zodiac”, criminalul în serie care îngrozea California acum 50 de ani. Reacţia FBI

Ucigaşul supranumit „Zodiac” a înspăimântat California la sfârşitul anilor ’60 şi începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în marile orașe. La Cluj Napoca un metru pătrat de construcție a ajuns aproape 2000 de euro

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în marile orașe. La Cluj Napoca un metru pătrat de construcție a ajuns aproape 2000 de euro Prețurile…


IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Publicat:
IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  “Each country must determine the appropriate timing and pace of fiscal consolidation,” the IMF said in […] The post IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

